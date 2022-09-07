Read full article on original website
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
espn700sports.com
Chris Kamrani on the latest with BYU/Duke volleyball, SUU @ Utah FB + more
The Athletic's Chris Kamrani joins The Drive to discuss No. 13 Utah taking on FCS underdog SUU, BYU-Duke volleyball racial incident latest + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com
Roxy Bernstein previews SUU @ Utah, talks Pac-12 + more
Pac-12 Network PxP voice Roxy Bernstein joins The Drive to talk Utah vs SUU, responding to loss in Florida, Pac-12 outlook in 2022 + more.
espn700sports.com
Trevor Reilly talks Utah football, Pac-12 perception, coach Prime + more
Former Utes/NFL LB Trevor Reilly joins The Drive to discuss his path to Jackson State, working with Coach Prime, a new landscape in college football, NIL in NCAA, Pac-12 skepticism, nearly going to BYU, JSU vs TSU + more.
espn700sports.com
SUU head coach DeLane Fitzgerald on a trip to RES, scouting the Utes + more
Southern Utah head football coach DeLane Fitzgerald joins The Drive to discuss a trip to Rice-Eccles, what to expect from the FCS Thunderbirds, scouting the No. 13 Utes, his first year at SUU + more.
espn700sports.com
Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more
Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU's matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more.
espn700sports.com
Pablo Mastroeni talks RSL playoff push, loss to LAFC, matchup with DC + more
RSL gaffer Pablo Mastroeni joins The Drive to discuss the latest with the club, playoff push in full swing, loss to LAFC, roster update, welcoming DC United to town + more.
espn700sports.com
Bill Connelly on Utah @ Florida, Pac-12 perception, Baylor @ BYU + more
ESPN's Bill Connelly recaps Utah's trip to Gainesville, Utes/Gators going forward, Pac-12 perception after week one, previewing Baylor @ BYU, Utah vs SUU + more.
espn700sports.com
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full THU Show – 9-8-22
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full THU Show – 9-8-22
