Salt Lake City, UT

espn700sports.com

Chris Kamrani on the latest with BYU/Duke volleyball, SUU @ Utah FB + more

The Athletic's Chris Kamrani joins The Drive to discuss No. 13 Utah taking on FCS underdog SUU, BYU-Duke volleyball racial incident latest + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com

Roxy Bernstein previews SUU @ Utah, talks Pac-12 + more

Pac-12 Network PxP voice Roxy Bernstein joins The Drive to talk Utah vs SUU, responding to loss in Florida, Pac-12 outlook in 2022 + more.
espn700sports.com

Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more

Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU's matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more.
espn700sports.com

Pablo Mastroeni talks RSL playoff push, loss to LAFC, matchup with DC + more

RSL gaffer Pablo Mastroeni joins The Drive to discuss the latest with the club, playoff push in full swing, loss to LAFC, roster update, welcoming DC United to town + more.
espn700sports.com

Bill Connelly on Utah @ Florida, Pac-12 perception, Baylor @ BYU + more

ESPN's Bill Connelly recaps Utah's trip to Gainesville, Utes/Gators going forward, Pac-12 perception after week one, previewing Baylor @ BYU, Utah vs SUU + more.
espn700sports.com

The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full THU Show – 9-8-22

Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
