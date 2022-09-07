ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Minimalism is for the high minded. I really like things, lots of them, rummaged in boot sales and charity shops

‘Imagine no possessions / I wonder if you can / No need for greed or hunger / a brotherhood of man.” When John Lennon died, nine years after writing Imagine, the anthem for minimalism, he was living in a 430 sq metre apartment in the Dakota building in New York. He also owned three other apartments in the block, including one for storage, a large part of which was given over to the temperature-controlled care of his and Yoko’s furs.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy