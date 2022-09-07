ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Students, staff give mixed reactions to overhauled university website as it undergoes review phase

By Xochilt Garcia, Irma Saenz
mesquite-news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mesquite-news.com

Amid weather delays, Jaguars are victorious in soccer season opener

During a thunderstorm that eventually stopped the Aug. 30 match, the Texas A&M University-San Antonio women’s soccer team kicked off the season with a win against Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) 1-0. From the tip, the Jaguars made their defensive presence known as they took control of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy