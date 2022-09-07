ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents left with fewer grocery shopping options after Family Dollar fire in Norfolk

By WAVY News Photographer Rob Rizzo, Julius Ayo
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After a recent fire in Norfolk, there are fewer grocery shopping options for residents in a neighborhood that already had limited businesses.

This comes after Monday’s 2-alarm fire at a Family Dollar in the 700 block of Church Street in Norfolk.

Fire breaks out at Norfolk shopping center on Church Street

The fire left a big hole in the community. For those that live around the shopping center and do not have transportation, it was the only store they could walk to for groceries.

“I got a phone call that the store burned down. What do you mean my store burned down?” said Norfolk resident Regina Daye who lives close by in the Calvert Square neighborhood and shops almost every day at the Family Dollar.

“I buy, like, cleaning supplies. I buy food. Everything they sell, I buy.”

Larosa Bland lives in nearby Huntersville and says she has other options, but she worries about losing this store and how it would affect the nearby neighborhoods.

“They are losing the only store that was in the neighborhood that they had to go to and now they have nowhere to go,” said Bland. “Some of them do not have transportation so what are they going to do?”

According to Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and could take several days.

