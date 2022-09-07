Read full article on original website
huskeradio.com
Frost Looks Ahead to Georgia Southern
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. He reflected on this week of practice and looked ahead to Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern. “They’re athletic,” Frost said of the Eagles. “They’re making a transition on offense. I think they have some...
huskeradio.com
Carol Frost to Be Honored Saturday as a Trailblazer for Women’s Athletics
To commemorate 50 years of Title IX, Nebraska will celebrate a trailblazer in women’s athletics at every home football game. This week, Carol Frost will be recognized and honored during the game against Georgia Southern. A native of Cedar Rapids, Neb., Carol Frost served as a trailblazer for women’s...
