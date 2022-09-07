Read full article on original website
Huskers Begin Fall Season in Wisconsin
The Nebraska men’s golf team opens its first season under Head Coach Judd Cornell by traveling to Wisconsin for the Badger Invitational, Sept. 11-13. The Huskers will travel to Madison on Friday before taking part in Saturday’s practice round at the University Ridge Golf Course. The three-day, 54-hole event tees off Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m., as 18 teams attack a 7,286-yard, par-72 layout at University Ridge.
Intriguing Unofficial Visitors for Georgia Southern Game
Nebraska’s list of visitors for the Georgia Southern game will feature several intriguing 2024 recruits as well as possibly two local targets that the Huskers wouldn’t mind adding to the 2023 class, according to Husker 42/7. As reported by Steve Wiltfong the Huskers will have Malachi Coleman back...
Frost Looks Ahead to Georgia Southern
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. He reflected on this week of practice and looked ahead to Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern. “They’re athletic,” Frost said of the Eagles. “They’re making a transition on offense. I think they have some...
Carol Frost to Be Honored Saturday as a Trailblazer for Women’s Athletics
To commemorate 50 years of Title IX, Nebraska will celebrate a trailblazer in women’s athletics at every home football game. This week, Carol Frost will be recognized and honored during the game against Georgia Southern. A native of Cedar Rapids, Neb., Carol Frost served as a trailblazer for women’s...
