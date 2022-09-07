The Nebraska men’s golf team opens its first season under Head Coach Judd Cornell by traveling to Wisconsin for the Badger Invitational, Sept. 11-13. The Huskers will travel to Madison on Friday before taking part in Saturday’s practice round at the University Ridge Golf Course. The three-day, 54-hole event tees off Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m., as 18 teams attack a 7,286-yard, par-72 layout at University Ridge.

