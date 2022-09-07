ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Kelsea Ballerini Films A Raw & Emotional TikTok From The Bathtub Following Divorce From Morgan Evans

By Ribhu Singh
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Source: MEGA

Breakups can be hard — something Kelsea Ballerini knows all too well as she deals with the aftermath of filing for divorce from Morgan Evans. Over Labor Day weekend, the 28-year-old country pop artist filmed a teary-eyed TikTok from her bathtub as she listened to the emotional tune "Complex (demo)" by Katie Gregson MacLeod.

"I'm wearing his boxers / I'm being a good wife / We won't be together / But maybe the next life," the song plays as Ballerini soaks in the experience with smudged mascara around her eyes. "I need him like watеr / He lives on a landslide / I cry in his bathroom / Hе turns off the big light."

Source: @kelseaballerini/TikTok

After nearly five years of marriage, Ballerini filed for divorce in a Tennessee court, breaking the news to fans via an Instagram post.

"I've alway tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," shared the crooner. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," she continued. "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Shortly after she released her statement, Evans, 37, did the same, writing, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

Source: MEGA

Despite her sappy video, Ballerini is doing her best to heal and focus on the positive things in life. Aside from an upcoming 10-show tour, she recently embarked on a trip with a few pals and her pooch.

"I’ve got a jeep, I’ve got a dog, I’ve got what they call a dream job," she captioned a set of pics that showed her exploring a lake, cuddling her pooch and having a ball with friends.

