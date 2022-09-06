FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is just something about an Arkansas running back wearing No. 5 and having his way with the South Carolina Gamecocks. In the No. 16 Razorbacks' SEC opening 44-30 win over South Carolina, sophomore running back Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 156 yards and two touchdowns.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO