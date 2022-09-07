Read full article on original website
Uneven showing
CLEMSON -- Some folks on the outside came in fantasizing about a drop down the depth chart for DJ Uiagalelei. Then the California kid came in and dropped dimes. There won't be much talk of a quarterback controversy next week as Clemson prepares for Louisiana Tech. Become a subscriber at...
Clemson moves to 2-0 after 35-12 win over Furman
CLEMSON -- DJ Uiagalelei threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, Will Shipley ran for two scores and No. 5 Clemson moved to 37-0 against FCS opponents with a 35-12 victory over Furman on Saturday. It was a satisfying showing for Uiagalelei, who’s been dogged by questions over whether he...
Georgia defense builds on week one performance with shutout
Game reps are always valuable, but especially so for this 2022 Georgia defense. With all the production being replaced from last season, the Bulldogs (2-0) need live action to gel and form the bonds that made last year's unit so strong. Even against opponents like Samford, each play is an opportunity to keep building.
What just happened: UGA cruises to win over Samford
It was business as usual, but without the fireworks that were on display just a week ago. Georgia never had to worry about the outcome in Saturday’s 33-0 win over Samford. The Bulldogs had their way with the FCS opponent in what served as a tune-up for next week’s SEC opener against South Carolina. Georgia may not have been as dominant or explosive on offense as it was in last week’s game against Oregon, but it didn’t matter.
Swinney gets contract extension with salary bump
CLEMSON -- First-year Athletics Director Graham Neff said Clemson has its guy again. And Dabo Swinney is about to get paid again. Thursday morning Clemson announced an extension for Swinney to 2031 that will pay him an average annual salary of $11.5 million per year. Said Neff: “I am appreciative...
Friday Insider Notes
The next phase on the recruiting calendar has arrived. On Saturday, Clemson holds the first of seven home games -- whereby the Tigers can host prospects and provide a different experience than comes with trips to campus throughout the rest of the year. Weather, of course, could be a factor in who shows for the 3:30 p.m. kick against Furman as well.
Stock Watch for 2023 Georgia targets
It's crunch time for the 2023 class. Georgia currently holds 19 commitments in the 2023 class. With a little over three months remaining until Early Signing Day, the pressure is on the Bulldog coaches to close strong in the cycle. With that in mind, UGASports has a stock watch for...
