It was business as usual, but without the fireworks that were on display just a week ago. Georgia never had to worry about the outcome in Saturday’s 33-0 win over Samford. The Bulldogs had their way with the FCS opponent in what served as a tune-up for next week’s SEC opener against South Carolina. Georgia may not have been as dominant or explosive on offense as it was in last week’s game against Oregon, but it didn’t matter.

ATHENS, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO