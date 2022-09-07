ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Roscoe Charles
4d ago

I SAID buy a electric car maybe two electric cars, because me and my aunt invested in electric cars, I SAID don't charge them right now or tomorrow but if you can't can't go to work cause you car is dead,GO BUY ANOTHER ELECTRIC CAR BECAUSE I SAID,THIS MESSAGE IS FROM THE OFFICE OF GOV GRUSOM.

Ernesto Costilla
4d ago

And again he wants to ban gas vehicles does this make sense to anyone. Let’s ban newsome time for new leadership he is sinking California

vicki neilson
4d ago

I call BS I’m washing clothes, running the dishwasher and I have every light and fan on in my house. I pray that people in CA realize that they need to vote Newsome out of office. Save our beautiful state.

californiaexaminer.net

Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave

A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California

Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California. This week alone, California has seen 10 new wildfires that began burning, including the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties. Firefighters are facing some tough conditions as the blaze is out of control and zero-percent contained. San Francisco,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Areas of Southern California are under flash flood warnings as Tropical Storm Kay hammers the drought-stricken state. The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
ARIZONA STATE
KTLA.com

Most valuable crops grown in California

(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California faces weather threats from fires to floods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

State of Emergency Declared in Calif. Due to Wildfires

(TNS) - The fire burning in Placer County jumped into El Dorado County on Thursday, where it burned homes but officials could not estimate how many. The homes are in Volcanoville, an unincorporated community that was founded as a trading post in 1851 and had been rebuilt following two fires that destroyed the town in 1879 and 1907.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pajaronian.com

Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon

CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE

