Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today has fun with farm animals at Jo-Kay Corral
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan today hit the road to have some fun with farm animals this Friday morning. Jodi McIlhamy describes her Negaunee Township farm that she co-owns with her husband Kevin. Jo-Kay Corral gives its guests a hands-on, educational experience... ...and teaches kids the value and fun...
WLUC
Lake Superior Shore Run kicks off September 9
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time to lace up your running shoes. Runners will start their half marathon at Little Presque Isle, running along 1.5 miles of Lake Superior beaches. Those interested in participating can sign up online or in-person the day before or the day of.
WLUC
Runners drink beer to support United Way of Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. club is running for a cause. Queen City Running Company hosted the fourth annual Happy Hour Run Thursday. This year, the Queen City Running Company teamed up with the United Way of Marquette. All proceeds from the event went to the nonprofit. The run comes just in time for Marquette Craft Beer Week. 5-mile and 2-mile routes started and ended at Ore Dock Brewing Company. Both were casual, scenic fun runs.
WLUC
Michigan DNR on how bear hunting season is going
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Friday being the third day of bear hunting season, Michigan’s DNR said many hunters are having success, although it may be too early to tell. DNR Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell said nine bears have been checked in so far, and he is expecting many more to come.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Stake the Lake scheduled in Munising later this month
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Key preparations are underway for Stake the Lake later this month. Stake the Lake is a charity walk that raises awareness for those who are battling cancer or have died from it. The event is scheduled for September 24 at 10 a.m. It will start at Bensfield Park and will march along M-28 west.
WLUC
Brasswire Campground in Ishpeming set to be open next spring
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new campground in Ishpeming is nearly complete. Brasswire Campground off Malton Road will be open next spring. Campground staff say much of the heavy work is complete. Now, signage has been ordered and next spring the Superior Watershed Partnership will be planting more trees at the site. The campground will offer 50 campsites, bathrooms, water, and easy access to RAMBA biking trails.
WLUC
Zero Degrees Art Gallery features acrylic painter during September
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The walls at Zero Degrees Art Gallery have changed once again to make room for a new artist. Dan Cook displays his paintings all September long in the guest artist display. You can meet Dan Cook and learn more about the evolution of his work tomorrow...
WLUC
Munising fire chief announces his retirement
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - After 50 years of service, Munising’s fire chief will celebrate his retirement. Dan Malone has been serving the community for five decades. He joined the department in 1972 and became chief in 2003. Now set to retire, Malone said he has seen a lot of growth in his department and community.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLUC
City of Marquette residents invited to participate in Trash to Treasure weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. This weekend is the City of Marquette’s Trash to Treasure weekend. Starting Friday, residents are encouraged to place reusable or serviceable items on their curb. “Treasure hunters” will pick up the items they want. Examples of suitable items include furniture, lamps, and dishes.
WLUC
Marquette’s New Age Tattoo to offer specials on semicolon tattoos
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Age Tattoo Studio is raising awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. The tattoo studio will be offering specials on semicolon tattoos next Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The semicolon is often used to represent the ability to stop, but the decision to keep going, a symbol of the struggle people face who deal with depression and suicidal thoughts.
WLUC
UPCM hosting low sensory day once each month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is dimming the lights a bit with a new low sensory day. Beginning this month, the museum will turn down its lights and music on the third Thursday of every month. In addition, the museum will also have areas available...
WLUC
ATV reported missing in Chocolay Township
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Township Police Department urges public to keep an eye out for missing side-by-side. Police suspect the vehicle went missing on or around Aug. 13. If you have any information regarding the missing ATV, please contact the Chocolay Township Police Department at (906) 249-4040 or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
UPHS Marquette technical employee on newly ratified union contract
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Health System-Marquette and the Michigan Nurses Association announced that the hospital’s technical employees have ratified their first union contract Friday. Competitive wage packages, a labor-management committee and a wage scale to reward experience are some new guarantees the three-year contract will include. Kaylyn Lafrinere,...
WLUC
Fifth graders set goals for their future at Bay College
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fifth graders in Delta and Schoolcraft counties are setting goals for their future. Through a partnership with Bay College. about 500 kids will participate in Fifth Grade Fridays. These students get to swim and play with college athletes, then visit various classrooms at Bay to learn more about potential careers.
WLUC
Raise money for the disability network of the UP through bean bag toss
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pick your partner, toss some bean bags, and raise money for the Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) this Saturday. SAIL associate director Nick Emmendorfer shares details of the Battle of the Boards cornhole tournament. Emmendorfer explains where the proceeds will go while Jack Vander Lugt,...
WLUC
Ojibwa Casino Marquette hosts electronic waste collection
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Objibwa Casino Marquette is hosting an electronic waste collection on Sept. 10, 2022. Electronic devices contain toxic substances and heavy metals such as chromium, cadmium, mercury and lead which can contaminate air, soil and waterways. Items that will be accepted include:. CPU’s. Tablets. Fax...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
UPAWS sells Rescue Raffle tickets at UP bars and breweries
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. bars and breweries are competing to help animals. The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is selling Rescue Raffle tickets at bars and breweries around the U.P. Tickets are $5. Four winners will be selected to receive one of four prizes: $1,000; $500; $100; or $50.
WLUC
Superior Watershed Partnership teaming up with KBIC for E-waste collection
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership is teaming up with the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community for an E-waste collection. This Saturday, September 10, at the Ojibwa Casino in Chocolay Township, crews from the partnership and the Great Lakes Climate Corps will collect electronic waste. Computers, tablets, and cell...
WLUC
Studio Dance Arts Marquette wants you to get up and move
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Studio Dance Arts in Marquette wants to get you and your kid up and moving. Located in the Westwood Mall in Marquette – there are dance and gymnastics classes for all ages and abilities. Staff at Studio Dance Arts say ballet, hip-hop or gymnastics could...
WLUC
Techs at UPHS-Marquette ratify first contract
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a joint press release sent out Friday, UP Health System-Marquette and the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) announced that the hospital’s technical employees have ratified their first union contract. “We worked hard to make sure the contract provides a solid framework to recruit and retain...
Comments / 0