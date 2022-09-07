Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Kearney residents to give input on One & Six Year Road Plan
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A public hearing is set for early next week to discuss the One and Six Year Road Plan for the City of Kearney. Each year, the public works department compiles and submits the plan to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) as required by State Statute.
KSNB Local4
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled after man found safe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been canceled after a south-central Nebraska man was found safe. The Webster County Sheriff’s office was attempting to locate a 44-year-old who was last seen Friday at 2:30 a.m. at 602 Michigan Ave. in Inavale, Nebraska - an unincorporated community in western Webster County.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Crowne Plaza latest volley in tourism race
KEARNEY — The Crowne Plaza Hotel is the latest jewel to join the Younes Hospitality Complex in south Kearney. The Crowne Plaza’s distinctive, modern appearance and amenities are what guests in luxury class properties expect. Kearney’s new Crowne Plaza is becoming a destination for south-central Nebraska families and...
KSNB Local4
Smoke detectors alert occupants in early morning fire in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nobody was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Kearney. Just before 2:30 a.m., the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 300 block of East Lawn Trailer Court for a reported structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters had to deal with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
North Platte Telegraph
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car — a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, the college said in a press release Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. His ticket...
gifamilyradio.com
Truck vs Train Accident In Merrick Co
On 9/5/2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Merrick County Sheriff's Office was detailed to a motor vehicle versus train accident at the Highway 30 and Y Road railroad crossing. The accident investigation concluded that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling southbound on Y Road and was struck on the passenger...
The Nebraska City News Press
Kregel Windmill Factory Museum installs windmill at Nebraska State Fairgrounds
The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the Nebraska State Fair have started a brandnew partnership called the “Saving Farm Culture Initiative,” which is a 10year pledge of partnership between the Nebraska State Fair, the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the greater Nebraska community that aims to preserve Nebraska history and agricultural heritage by utilizing windmills and educational community programs.
News Channel Nebraska
Platte River runs dry again
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
1011now.com
Man hospitalized after fiery crash in Fillmore County
FILLMORE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas truck driver is in the hospital after his semi rolled and started on fire in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff says the accident happened around 11:30 Wednesday night near the intersection of Highways 81 and 74 about six miles south of Geneva. The sheriff said a semi-tractor towing several semi-trailers went out of control, rolled and caught fire. The driver, Benjamin Neto, 55, Keene, TX, was able to escape the cabin, but still suffered burn injuries.
KSNB Local4
Much cooler air has arrived, but only some of you will get a nice rain overnight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Much cooler air has moved into the region in the wake of a cold front that has now pushed to the south. Rain chances will be on the increase as we head into the overnight hours, but not everyone will get in on the much needed rain. As a mid level disturbance pushes through the region over the next 24 hours we will see an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity. All ready seeing showers and storms in north central counties. Another line will develop from south central Nebraska over toward Omaha as the disturbance pushes to the southeast. The best chance of seeing anywhere from a half to an inch of rain will be from the Tri-Cities east. Showers and storms will continue into Saturday morning and early afternoon with gradual improvement from west to east tomorrow. Lows tomorrow morning with bottom out in the low to mid 50s form the Tri-Cities east, cooler out west in the 40s.
KSNB Local4
It’s been a very dry summer, but not the driest we’ve seen in the past decade
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Yes, it has been a super dry summer. You can tell by the lack of water in the Platte River near Grand Island as you drive down highway 281. But, believe it or not, it has not been the driest we have seen in the past decade. As you take a look at the latest drought monitor for Nebraska, you may be inclined to jump to the conclusion that it is one of the driest summers we have seen in awhile. And you would be correct. However, it’s not the worst we have seen. So, how does this year compare to the driest summers from the past? Let’s take a look at the Tri-Cities and see how things measure up. From June 1st through September 7th, the total summer rainfall for this year in the Tri-Cities has been between 6.50″ to 8″. You can see how they rank for the past 30 years. Grand Island and Hastings saw their 9th and 7th driest summers respectively. Kearney’s records only go back 18 years, so it’s been the 10th driest since 2004. Most of us remember 2012 as it was an extremely dry year. Grand Island saw only 2.38″ rain, while Kearney received just 3.07″ of rain for the 3 month period. Both cities experienced their number one driest summers that same year. 2012, however, was not the driest summer for Hastings as it was the 6th driest with 6.38″ of rain. The driest summer for Hastings actually occurred in 2002 with only 3.82″ of rainfall. So, there you have it. Dry but not the driest. There is a little good news as we could see some rain this weekend. While it won’t alleviate the drought, any amount of rainfall is much welcomed.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Fire & Rescue searching for new recruits
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Fire & Rescue is currently searching for three applicants for entry level positions with the department. For those who are applying, there’s some characteristics that Fire Chief Brad Starling is looking for. ”Somebody that is service oriented,” said Starling. “They want to serve the...
NebraskaTV
GIPS: Former GI mayor's claim on elementary schools closing false
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Despite a claim by a former Grand Island mayor, Grand Island Public Schools says Gates and Seedling Mile Elementary schools are not going anywhere. In a Facebook post, former mayor Jeremy Jensen urged parents of the two schools to email their Board of Education representative and "ask them if they can assure you that those schools will be open next year."
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football edges out Norfolk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island hosted Norfolk for their Friday night matchup. GISH wins a close one 20-16. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
United to reinstate flights from Kearney Regional Airport
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Airline travelers who booked flights out of Kearney after November 1 may have heard their flights were canceled. That’s not the case. United Airlines will reinstate flights for tickets booked November 1, 2022 and beyond. A notification was sent out to ticket holders due to the Skywest scheduled being deleted from the booking system, however, United is currently working to upload the Denver Air Connection schedule and when that process is complete tickets will be reinstates for travel from the Kearney Regional Airport.
iheart.com
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
Kearney Hub
Authorities seize eight pounds of meth after pursuit near Kearney, four in custody
KEARNEY — Four suspects are in custody after a pursuit Wednesday morning led to the seizure of eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Kearney Police Department notified the Nebraska State Patrol to be on the lookout on Interstate 80 for a black Buffalo County-licensed Chevrolet Impala believed to be headed to Kearney with a large amount of suspected meth. An NSP police report said the driver was believed to be Randall Lizer Jr., 49, of Kearney.
Aurora News Register
Area farmer creates pivot stabilizer, provides insight
Out in a verdant emerald field of soybeans with a slight breeze flowing around the pivots, veteran farmer Don Campbell has a new gadget that he wants to share with Hamilton County planters. Campbell, who had trouble with pivots upsetting after the tornado last December, thought that there had to...
KSNB Local4
Silver Lake football drops heartbreaker to Maywood-Hayes Center
BLADEN, Neb. (KSNB) - Silver Lake football hosted Maywood-Hayes Center in Bladen, Nebraska Friday. It was a back-and-forth affair the entire game, but the Wolves beat the Mustangs 59-50. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
klkntv.com
Teen shot multiple times in Grand Island store’s parking lot, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a 17-year-old was shot multiple times on Monday. Officers were called to the Super Saver in north Grand Island just before midnight, after gunshots were heard. GIPD said officers found multiple 9 mm shell casings before the teen turned...
