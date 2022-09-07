Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan ISD, College Station ISD encourage students to wear maroon Tues, Sept. 6 to show support for Uvalde, TX
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan ISD and College Station ISD have both encouraged their students to wear maroon on Tues, Sept. 6 in support of Uvalde, TX. The message comes after multiple school districts encouraged their students to also wear maroon for the community affected by the tragedy in May at Robb Elementary School.
Robertson County rescinds burn ban
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Commissioners' Court recently voted unanimously to rescind the burn ban that was in place for the area. In June, a burn ban was instated for the area due to the record-breaking drought and lack of rainfall that had been affecting the area as well as other parts of the lone star state.
Update: Sept. 7-8 KAGS TV broadcasts cancelled, newscasts to return on Fri, Sept. 9
BRYAN, Texas — Power outages as a result of storms on Weds, Sept. 7 have caused KAGS TV's broadcast on Thurs, Sept. 8 at 10:30 p.m. to be cancelled. The storms also caused the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts on Weds, Sept. 7 to also be cancelled. News...
Brazos Buddies: Here are our featured friends that have found homes
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Pet adoption shelters have pushed a simple slogan to get more potential pet owners to come to their shelters: Adopt, don't shop. Here are some of our featured Brazos Buddies that have been adopted and found new homes. Doug (now known as Bad Bob) was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Ms Frizzle
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Ms. Frizzle, a medium-sized Cattle Dog mix that's looking for her forever home. Ms. Frizzle is a great companion for anyone with an active lifestyle that enjoys the great outdoors, and will happily accompany anyone on an outdoor excursion, as long as there is space for her to run around and explore.
TxDOT plans 10-year roadway construction plan for parts of Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced their 2023 Unified Transportation Program 10-year roadway construction plan to improve highways throughout Texas, with a portion of the funding going towards roads in the Brazos Valley. As the Lone Star state expands, TxDOT's Public Information Officer Bobby...
Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation holds Executive Luncheon
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation hosted their 2022 Executive Luncheon at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center on Thurs, Sept. 1. Robert Allen, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, said that the Texas economy has seen prices...
Texas A&M professor, coalition advocate for Memorial Student center to be reinstated as early voting location
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After Brazos County councilmen voted to remove Texas A&M University's Memorial Student Center as an early voting location, community organizations are rallying to have the decision reversed. A Texas A&M coalition and community organizations such as League of Women Voters of Brazos Valley, FREE Aggies,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two dead, one hospitalized in ongoing Bryan double homicide case
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department notified the public on Sun, Sept. 4 of two suspicious deaths in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road in Bryan. Bryan PD initially reported that two victims were located at the scene of the crime dead with gunshot wounds. Authorizes have since provided an update to the story stating that a third victim was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan for treatment.
KAGS Exclusive: Longtime A&M worker gifted with home renovation
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan resident had her bedroom and bathroom renovated by The Reach Project, Aggie Men’s Club, and was led by a local architect. Green has worked at Texas A&M University in different capacities for nearly 40 years. For most of her time on campus, Green has served on the custodial staff. She is now a Unit Director and said she manages more than 100 employees spread throughout the campus.
Bryan Collegiate High School holds "Opening Ceremony"
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Collegiate High School kicked off their sixth annual “Opening Ceremony” on Friday. The ceremony was designed as a way to start the school year before students spend time competing between each other for a prize at the end of their spring semester. Andrew...
Northgate bars face potential hour restrictions
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to a bar owner in the Northgate District, the College Station Police Department has urged bar-owners to close their doors at midnight, rather than 2 a.m. Trevor Goehl, the owner of the Hydro Fusion Lounge in Northgate, opened the doors to his business nearly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder of girlfriend
TEXAS, USA — Cristian Gonzalez, a 24-year-old Lewisville man, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend -- Angie Saucedo -- in 2020, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. According to authorities, Angie's roommate made the initial call to 911 to report...
Bryan man protests ordinance for temporary utility relief
BRYAN, Texas — After protests from Bryan residents over high utility bills, Bryan City Council passed an ordinance on the night of Tuesday, Aug, 23 for some temporary relief. The ordinance temporarily suspends reconnection deposits until Oct. 31 due to increased costs during the extreme heatwave the state saw...
After Uvalde shooting, Normangee ISD is securing its campus
NORMANGEE, Texas — In response to the Texas Education Agency's mandate that school districts throughout the state comply with property standards, Normangee ISD regularly checks the locks on their exterior doors. This decision was made following the Robby Elementary mass shooting in May, during which 19 students and two...
Bryan Animal Center holds "Clear the Shelters" campaign
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center started their “Clear the Shelters” campaign on Tues. Aug. 23 as part of the national campaign to get sheltered pets adopted across the country. For the Clear the Shelters campaign, the Bryan Animal Center has decided to waive adoption fees...
Bryan woman voices concerns over Texas trigger law banning abortions
BRYAN, Texas — It is now a felony to preform an abortion in the state of Texas after the recent trigger law went into effect on Thursday. On Fri, Aug. 26, KAGS took to the Bryan streets to discuss how women felt after the recent law went into effect.
Man sentenced to 15 years for assaulting girlfriend
BRYAN, Texas — 38-year-old Shameron Johnson was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. Johnson's offenses date back to 2011, according to authorities. Johnson was previously convicted of resisting arrest, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, manufacture and deliver of...
Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
College Station, Bryan ISD earn 'B' ratings in 2022 TEA Accountability Report
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — After being on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Education Agency has released its 2022 Accountability Ratings Overall Summary for school districts around the Lone Star state. Both school districts earned 'B' ratings. College Station ISD earned an 89 score, while Bryan ISD...
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0