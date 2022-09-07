ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KAGS

Robertson County rescinds burn ban

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Commissioners' Court recently voted unanimously to rescind the burn ban that was in place for the area. In June, a burn ban was instated for the area due to the record-breaking drought and lack of rainfall that had been affecting the area as well as other parts of the lone star state.
