BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan resident had her bedroom and bathroom renovated by The Reach Project, Aggie Men’s Club, and was led by a local architect. Green has worked at Texas A&M University in different capacities for nearly 40 years. For most of her time on campus, Green has served on the custodial staff. She is now a Unit Director and said she manages more than 100 employees spread throughout the campus.

BRYAN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO