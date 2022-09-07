Read full article on original website
Ant-Live
3d ago
This is too sad. I worked with her years ago and she really is a beautiful woman inside and out. I'm praying she turns up. I feel powerless in helping
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana B.Atlanta, GA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
GoFundMe started for family of Cobb County deputy killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fundraising effort is underway for the family of Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski, one of the two Cobb sheriff's deputies shot and killed in the line of duty this week. The GoFundMe was started by the sister of Koleski, who along with Deputy Marshall...
Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Georgia’s law enforcement community suffered yet another loss Thursday when a state trooper cadet collapsed during training and later died after being rushed to the hospital, officials said.
'It really hits home' | Neighbors say community is forever changed after Cobb County deputies' death
MARIETTA, Ga. — Neighbors are coming to terms with what happened in the area they call normally quiet and peaceful. Cobb County Sheriff's deputies tried to serve a warrant Thursday evening at a home along Hampton Glenn Court. On Friday, crews nailed plywood over the gaping holes on the home's door and windows, evidence of the standoff that transpired the night before.
22-Year-Old Alahna Smith Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Georgia Tech student. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Alahna Smith. According to reports, Smith was killed when her SUV plowed into [..]
17-year-old boy fatally shot at NW Atlanta home
A 17-year-old boy was found shot Friday at a northwest Atlanta home, officials said....
Man dies after shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a 20-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Hartwell street in northwest Atlanta, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man was transported to the...
FBI searching for ‘endangered’ teen girl seen with ‘unknown man’ at Hartsfield-Jackson Intl. Airport
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for your help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday morning. Emma Linek, who also goes by Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio on Sept....
Police seen examining scene at Walgreens on Peachtree
ATLANTA — Early Saturday morning, Atlanta police were seen examining the area of a Walgreens in Atlanta. The location was at a Walgreens on Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In the video, you can see investigators capturing footage of objects on the...
Man arrested in Texas after woman injured in Riverdale home firebombing
A man was arrested Thursday in Texas and charged with firebombing a woman’s Clayton County home last month, officials sa...
fox5atlanta.com
Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
Scanner audio offers window into response to shooting of two Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — First responders in droves descended upon a Cobb County street Thursday night at the scene where two deputies had been shot. The first reports came in: "We have an officer down... officer not breathing, CPR in progress." The reports could be heard over police scanner...
Family, friends react to death of Clayton County woman allegedly killed by husband
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a Clayton County man whom police say killed his wife. The police report paints a scary scene — a woman trying to get away after being shot several times. Police say Ikuko Thurman is considered armed and dangerous. Channel 2′s...
State, local agencies searching for Covington woman last seen at Hapeville bar
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the GBI and Georgia State Patrol in the search for a Covington woman last seen leaving a bar in Saturday’s early morning hours.
2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
fox5atlanta.com
Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks. "We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."
Kidnapping victim delivers note to bank teller in Newnan, 2 arrested, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was kidnapped last Wednesday in Newnan was saved after he gave a note to a bank teller implying he was in distress, Coweta County Sheriff's Office said. Two suspects are now in custody after deputies were dispatched to the Wells Fargo on...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Fulton County on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Buffington Road.
