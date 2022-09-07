ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton, TN

fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly South Fulton convenience store robbery

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police have announced an arrest in the murder of a popular store clerk as the search continues for a second suspect. Investigators are looking for Antwan Warthen in connection with the case. SFPD Lt. Ebony Bullock told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes police arrested Warthen's...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
South Fulton, TN
Crime & Safety
City
South Fulton, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Fentanyl pills, heroin seized during search of South Fulton Home

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police say they've seized thousands of pills, and hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine during a search of a home. Officials say on Sept. 2, South Fulton Narcotics and Gang Units, South Metro SWAT, and Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at a home off of Stonewall Tell Road.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Graves meth trafficking investigation nets six; more arrests expected

A drug trafficking investigation in Graves County has led to six arrests, and authorities say more are expected. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said several investigations are underway in Mayfield and Graves County to identify those selling meth and other drugs. Six people have been arrested since August 19, including...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Tip reportedly leads to recovery of drugs, guns at Bardwell home

The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said a tip led to the recovery of drugs and firearms at a home in Bardwell on Friday. Deputies searched a home in the 500 block of US 51 after someone reported that a convicted felon living at the home was in possession of a firearm.
BARDWELL, KY
#Armed Robberies#South Fulton Police
thunderboltradio.com

South Fulton man facing drug charge

A South Fulton man is in the Obion County Jail on a drug charge. Forty-five-year-old Mason T. Arnold was arrested Saturday following an undercover drug investigation in which Arnold delivered six ounces of methamphetamine to a predetermined location. Arnold is charged with Possession of Schedule II Drug with Intent to...
OBION COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Graves Sheriff investigating a stolen motorcycle

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was reported stolen by a resident of Macedonia Church Street in the Pryorsburg area. The motorcycle is a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600P. If you have any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the motorcycle,...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray man charged after incident on Murray State campus

Kentucky State Police have located and charged Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, KY, who eyewitnesses saw throwing a Molotov cocktail-style weapon in the direction of students. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a male approached several female students gathered near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus. Witnesses saw the male with a Molotov cocktail-style explosive throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the male suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. None of the female students were injured.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
PADUCAH, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Employee at RHOA star’s restaurant shoots co-worker, runs away

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — An employee at the restaurant of a ‘Real Housewives’ star fire shots at another employee, according to South Fulton police. The shooting occurred at Blaze Steak & Seafood off Cascade Road on Wednesday night. The restaurant is owned by ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating recent thefts from vehicles

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating recent thefts from vehicles in the city. According to Paducah police, they have responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. They say the...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

UC Police, Obion Co. Sheriff Conduct Saturation Patrols

Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Police Department along with the Obion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a saturation patrol and DUI Check Point on Saturday night September 4. During the evening, multiple violations were addressed to included speeding, open alcoholic beverages, registration violations and the arrest of a wanted subject. (Union City Police photo).
UNION CITY, TN
kbsi23.com

Hickman County juvenile faces charges after social media threat

(KBSI) – A Hickman County juvenile faces charges after the Kentucky State Police investigated a threat of school violence. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police charged a Hickman County juvenile after investigating a threat of school violence. Tuesday morning, administrators with the Hickman County School district were made aware...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
