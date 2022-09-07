Read full article on original website
Authorities arrest suspect, searching for another in deadly South Fulton convenience store shooting
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Authorities have arrested a suspect in a deadly South Fulton convenience store robbery -- but they're still searching for one more. South Fulton Police Department said Alantae Richardson was arrested in California on several warrants,...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in deadly South Fulton convenience store robbery
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police have announced an arrest in the murder of a popular store clerk as the search continues for a second suspect. Investigators are looking for Antwan Warthen in connection with the case. SFPD Lt. Ebony Bullock told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes police arrested Warthen's...
Police: employee at RHOA star’s restaurant who shot co-worker, ran away gets arrested
FULTON COUNTY — The employee at the restaurant of a ‘Real Housewives’ star who police say fired shots at another employee is in custody, police say. Henry Darden, 41, was arrested on Thursday night after South Fulton police say he fled the scene of the restaurant on Wednesday night.
KFVS12
Scott Co. deputies looking for man accused of domestic assault, stealing car
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault and stolen car investigation. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight on Friday, September 9 deputies responded to Hale Drive in Sikeston for a reported domestic assault.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Fentanyl pills, heroin seized during search of South Fulton Home
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police say they've seized thousands of pills, and hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine during a search of a home. Officials say on Sept. 2, South Fulton Narcotics and Gang Units, South Metro SWAT, and Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at a home off of Stonewall Tell Road.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves meth trafficking investigation nets six; more arrests expected
A drug trafficking investigation in Graves County has led to six arrests, and authorities say more are expected. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said several investigations are underway in Mayfield and Graves County to identify those selling meth and other drugs. Six people have been arrested since August 19, including...
westkentuckystar.com
Tip reportedly leads to recovery of drugs, guns at Bardwell home
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said a tip led to the recovery of drugs and firearms at a home in Bardwell on Friday. Deputies searched a home in the 500 block of US 51 after someone reported that a convicted felon living at the home was in possession of a firearm.
Kait 8
Man arrested in police chase after hiding in cotton field in New Madrid Co.
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit that ended in a cotton field. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6., suspect Mark Parks led deputies on a pursuit before his vehicle caught on fire at County Road 248 and J Highway, north of Gideon, Mo.
thunderboltradio.com
South Fulton man facing drug charge
A South Fulton man is in the Obion County Jail on a drug charge. Forty-five-year-old Mason T. Arnold was arrested Saturday following an undercover drug investigation in which Arnold delivered six ounces of methamphetamine to a predetermined location. Arnold is charged with Possession of Schedule II Drug with Intent to...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves Sheriff investigating a stolen motorcycle
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was reported stolen by a resident of Macedonia Church Street in the Pryorsburg area. The motorcycle is a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600P. If you have any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the motorcycle,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray man charged after incident on Murray State campus
Kentucky State Police have located and charged Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, KY, who eyewitnesses saw throwing a Molotov cocktail-style weapon in the direction of students. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a male approached several female students gathered near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus. Witnesses saw the male with a Molotov cocktail-style explosive throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the male suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. None of the female students were injured.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
Employee at RHOA star’s restaurant shoots co-worker, runs away
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — An employee at the restaurant of a ‘Real Housewives’ star fire shots at another employee, according to South Fulton police. The shooting occurred at Blaze Steak & Seafood off Cascade Road on Wednesday night. The restaurant is owned by ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.
clayconews.com
Threats of School Violence in Hickman County, Kentucky by Juvenile result in Charges by KSP
CLINTON, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 KSP troopers charged a Hickman County juvenile after investigating a threat of school violence. On Tuesday morning, administrators with the Hickman County School district were made aware of social media post authored by a...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating recent thefts from vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating recent thefts from vehicles in the city. According to Paducah police, they have responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. They say the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man faces trafficking charge after police say more than 1 pound of marijuana found in car
PADUCAH — A Paducah man faces a drug trafficking charge and a firearms charge after police say a traffic stop uncovered more than a pound of marijuana and a loaded handgun in the man's car. The Paducah Police Department says an officer pulled 27-year-old Gary Dean Lynn over on...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
UC Police, Obion Co. Sheriff Conduct Saturation Patrols
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Police Department along with the Obion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a saturation patrol and DUI Check Point on Saturday night September 4. During the evening, multiple violations were addressed to included speeding, open alcoholic beverages, registration violations and the arrest of a wanted subject. (Union City Police photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff: Man wanted for questioning in Livingston County trailer theft
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a white Ford van and a man caught on surveillance video. The man is wanted for questioning regarding the theft a utility trailer and some items that were loaded onto it, the sheriff's office says.
kbsi23.com
Hickman County juvenile faces charges after social media threat
(KBSI) – A Hickman County juvenile faces charges after the Kentucky State Police investigated a threat of school violence. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police charged a Hickman County juvenile after investigating a threat of school violence. Tuesday morning, administrators with the Hickman County School district were made aware...
