In case you didn’t notice — and judging by the dismal 9.08% turnout in Mahoning County, most of you did not — Ohio held its second primary election of 2022 on Aug. 2. Although dismayed by the low turnout, I am pleased to report that the election was, as always, free, fair and virtually devoid of fraud thanks in large part to the hard work and dedication of the 352 men and women who serve on the state’s 88 bipartisan boards of elections and the thousands of staff members who tend to and protect our democracy every single day.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO