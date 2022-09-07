Read full article on original website
Related
mahoningmatters.com
Strikers settle contract at 13 Pennsylvania nursing homes
Hundreds of striking nurses paused picketing on Friday as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. After reaching agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare on Thursday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers had come to terms with a second operator, Priority Healthcare. Contract...
mahoningmatters.com
Deal reached with strikers at 4 Pennsylvania nursing homes
Workers at four Pennsylvania nursing homes reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday, nearly a week after going on strike over pay and staffing, the workers' union said. Terms of the deal with Comprehensive Healthcare were not disclosed pending a ratification vote. Workers could be back on the job as early as Saturday, according to SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.
mahoningmatters.com
YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS | Trust that elections are fair and make your voice heard
In case you didn’t notice — and judging by the dismal 9.08% turnout in Mahoning County, most of you did not — Ohio held its second primary election of 2022 on Aug. 2. Although dismayed by the low turnout, I am pleased to report that the election was, as always, free, fair and virtually devoid of fraud thanks in large part to the hard work and dedication of the 352 men and women who serve on the state’s 88 bipartisan boards of elections and the thousands of staff members who tend to and protect our democracy every single day.
mahoningmatters.com
Hiker collapses and dies along trail at Texas state park, officials say
A hiker died at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Texas officials said. First responders and park rangers responded to a call for rescue on Wednesday, Sept. 7, along the Lighthouse Trail, the Randall County Fire Department said in a release. The trail was closed while crews attempted a “technical rescue.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mahoningmatters.com
WATCH LIVE | Ohio Department of Health director to give an update on vaccines
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health director, will give an update on vaccines during an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday. He will be joined by Dr. Anna Goroncy, assistant professor of family and community medicine at the University of Cincinnati and geriatric medicine fellowship director at The Christ Hospital/University of Cincinnati, and Dr. LaToya Smith, geriatric medicine fellow at The Christ Hospital/University of Cincinnati.
Comments / 0