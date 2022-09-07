ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

County vote on $345M Certificates of Obligation for UMC halted

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners' upcoming vote on University Medical Center’s proposal to issue $345. 7 million in Certificates of Obligation for hospital improvements is halted, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. The LIBRE Initiative, which has been gathering signatures for its...
KFOX 14

CAP investigating possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police are responding to what they call a possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375. Right now, police have I-10 east closed in all directions at Zaragoza. People traveling in this area are asked to seek a different route at this time.
KFOX 14

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says about 1,500 jobs to be added in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso Thursday and held a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott was joined by Jon Barela from Borderplex Alliance and former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. Abbott said Texas's economy has diversified. Abbott said Texas remains the...
KFOX 14

El Pasoans, first responders take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans and first responders climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center on Saturday in honor of the 343 members of the New York Fire Department who died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The Borderland 100 Club...
KFOX 14

Water outage repaired near Gateway east and Kingman in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — UPDATE: El Paso Water says the outage was repaired Saturday evening and water has been restored to residents. ORIGINAL STORY: El Paso Water responded to a water outage in east El Paso on Saturday afternoon. The outage was described as "medium" on El Paso Water's...
KFOX 14

Semitruck crash reported on Loop 375 near Alameda exit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A semitruck crash was reported on Loop 375 south near the Alameda exit Friday night. It's unknown if any injuries are reported. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
KFOX 14

No arrests made after aggravated assault reported at west El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An aggravated assault case was reported at a west El Paso bar on Wednesday. The incident happened around 1:06 a.m. at 4025 North Mesa. Officers responded to the call. No arrests have been made. It's unknown if anyone suffered any injuries. The investigation is...
KFOX 14

Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
KFOX 14

Reward offered for GECU bank robber increases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The reward being offered that leads to the arrest of the El Paso GECU bank robber has gone up. On Tuesday, the El Paso FBI announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. GECU...
KFOX 14

Pediatric oncology patients in El Paso display new artwork at Sunflower Bank

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A special installation at Sunflower Bank is honoring Pediatric Cancer of Awareness Month. Artwork created by kids undergoing treatment at the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation is on display at a downtown El Paso bank. The hospital unveiled the exhibit Wednesday at the Sunflower...
KFOX 14

City of El Paso shares plans on improving Schuster Avenue

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two miles of Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect St. to Campbell St. The City of El Paso is holding a meeting to inform the community about its plans to revamp Schuster Ave. However, the intersections of Mesa, Oregon and Stanton Street will...
KFOX 14

UTEP students in favor of construction project on Schuster Ave

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect to Campbell, excluding the intersections at Mesa Street, Oregon Street and Stanton Street. The city held a community meeting Thursday for citizens to learn about the project. The improvements will consist of:. Demolition of the existing pavement.
