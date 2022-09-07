Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Anthony Mayor Benjamin Romeros criminal charges to be discussed during special meeting
ANTHONY, Texas — The Anthony Town Council is set to meet Friday to discuss the mayor's recent criminal charges and his job status. The council will first meet in an executive session, then in an open session. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was arrested Sunday by El Paso County...
KFOX 14
County vote on $345M Certificates of Obligation for UMC halted
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners' upcoming vote on University Medical Center’s proposal to issue $345. 7 million in Certificates of Obligation for hospital improvements is halted, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. The LIBRE Initiative, which has been gathering signatures for its...
KFOX 14
El Paso leaders consider bus company contract, open processing center amid migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso leaders said they've seen a significant increase in the last month of migrants needing help as a result of the U.S. Border Patrol's processing center reaching capacity. Several NGOs are also reaching capacity which is resulting in many migrants being left on...
KFOX 14
DIMS program intends to speed up criminal cases, reduce backlog with the help of EPPD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the criminal case backlog at the El Paso County Courthouse continues to grow, the assistant district attorney said the District Attorney Information Management System (DIMS) will help reduce it. The DIMS program is intended to not only allow police officers to return to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
New Mexico awards Las Cruces Police Department over $8 million to hire new officers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the awarding of over $40 million from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund for the hiring of over 300 new officers at 29 departments across New Mexico. The Las Cruces Police Department was awarded $8,750,000 to fill the...
KFOX 14
CAP investigating possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police are responding to what they call a possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375. Right now, police have I-10 east closed in all directions at Zaragoza. People traveling in this area are asked to seek a different route at this time.
KFOX 14
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says about 1,500 jobs to be added in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso Thursday and held a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott was joined by Jon Barela from Borderplex Alliance and former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. Abbott said Texas's economy has diversified. Abbott said Texas remains the...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans, first responders take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans and first responders climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center on Saturday in honor of the 343 members of the New York Fire Department who died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The Borderland 100 Club...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Water outage repaired near Gateway east and Kingman in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — UPDATE: El Paso Water says the outage was repaired Saturday evening and water has been restored to residents. ORIGINAL STORY: El Paso Water responded to a water outage in east El Paso on Saturday afternoon. The outage was described as "medium" on El Paso Water's...
KFOX 14
Semitruck crash reported on Loop 375 near Alameda exit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A semitruck crash was reported on Loop 375 south near the Alameda exit Friday night. It's unknown if any injuries are reported. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
KFOX 14
Man accused of stealing vehicle from El Paso car dealership, injuring employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from the Las Casita Used Car dealership in central El Paso. Martin Albert Valenzuela, 51, was arrested on Wednesday by El Paso police. Valenzuela allegedly stole a stole a 2014 Mustang and injured an employee...
KFOX 14
No arrests made after aggravated assault reported at west El Paso bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An aggravated assault case was reported at a west El Paso bar on Wednesday. The incident happened around 1:06 a.m. at 4025 North Mesa. Officers responded to the call. No arrests have been made. It's unknown if anyone suffered any injuries. The investigation is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
KFOX 14
Reward offered for GECU bank robber increases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The reward being offered that leads to the arrest of the El Paso GECU bank robber has gone up. On Tuesday, the El Paso FBI announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. GECU...
KFOX 14
Board of trustee explains unanimous decision to terminate Franklin High School teacher
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Vice President of the El Paso ISD Board of Trustees explained to KFOX14 why his support for Amber Parker, a Franklin High School teacher recorded saying controversial remarks about pedophilia, changed. On Tuesday, the school board made a unanimous decision to move forward...
KFOX 14
Pediatric oncology patients in El Paso display new artwork at Sunflower Bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A special installation at Sunflower Bank is honoring Pediatric Cancer of Awareness Month. Artwork created by kids undergoing treatment at the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation is on display at a downtown El Paso bank. The hospital unveiled the exhibit Wednesday at the Sunflower...
KFOX 14
Man who barricaded for hours at Upper Valley SWAT situation taken into custody
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT situation ended Friday night after a man who barricaded himself in a home along Sixta Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley was taken into custody. The man inside the home is accused of attacking a passerby with a machete. The suspect was...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso shares plans on improving Schuster Avenue
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two miles of Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect St. to Campbell St. The City of El Paso is holding a meeting to inform the community about its plans to revamp Schuster Ave. However, the intersections of Mesa, Oregon and Stanton Street will...
KFOX 14
Daughters of British Empire of El Paso comments after death of Queen Elizabeth II
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A member of the El Paso chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire spoke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Daughters of the British Empire El Paso chapter is an organization that does several charity works in El Paso and statewide.
KFOX 14
UTEP students in favor of construction project on Schuster Ave
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect to Campbell, excluding the intersections at Mesa Street, Oregon Street and Stanton Street. The city held a community meeting Thursday for citizens to learn about the project. The improvements will consist of:. Demolition of the existing pavement.
Comments / 0