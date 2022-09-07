Ohtani Leaves Funny Message for Kody Clemens on Strikeout Ball

The two-way star had a sense of humor after getting struck out by the Tigers infielder.

Shohei Ohtani knows a thing or two about two-way stardom. So it should come as no surprise that, when he became the victim of a position player-turned-pitcher, he handled the aftermath with a sense of humor and grace.

In the eighth inning of Monday’s 10–0 win over the Tigers , Ohtani stepped to the plate to face Detroit infielder Kody Clemens, who was called into mop-up duty to spare the Tigers’ bullpen. Clemens—the son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens—had made five career pitching appearances prior to Monday’s game but had never recorded a strikeout. That changed when Ohtani stepped to the plate, with the reigning American League MVP taking a called third strike on a 68-mph pitch that could best be categorized as an eephus.

Clemens reacted giddily and made sure to save the ball as memorabilia. He received a treat the following day when Ohtani signed the ball for him, complete with a written compliment about the “nasty pitch.”

Kody is now 4,671 strikeouts behind his father, but Roger never mowed down a player of quite the same stature as the sensation that is Ohtani. After Tuesday’s performance, Kody can now credibly count Ohtani as one of his two-way peers.

