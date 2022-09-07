Read full article on original website
Corralito Steak House Is Now Open in Lubbock
Back in October 2021, we reported that we finally figured out what was coming to the old Cattle Baron location at Kingsgate Center and everyone got super excited. I know we all miss Cattle Baron, but I'm glad to know the building won't be vacant much longer. The week of...
fox34.com
Crunch Fitness to honor 9/11 victims with remembrance climb
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Crunch Fitness will be honoring those who lost their lives during 9/11 by challenging each of their staff and gym members to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers. Every year on the 9/11...
fox34.com
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity calling for volunteers for Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is calling for volunteers this Sunday to help with the Blitz Build. The organization is in the midst of the Blitz Build, a campaign to build three houses in 12 days. This is the third annual Blitz Build. Volunteers will receive a...
City of Lubbock Asks Citizens to Cut Tall Grass, Gets Mercilessly Dragged
The Facebook page for Lubbock's city government shared a post reminding residents to cut their grass now that everything has greened up from the recent rainfall. The comment section below their innocent reminder that vegetation of more than 8 inches is a no-no has everyone here at the station cracking up.
fox34.com
City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 booster clinics
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
Lubbock’s Former Carino’s Italian Is Getting Demolished
As of September 9th, 2022, the former location of Carino's Italian (6821 Slide Road) in Lubbock is getting completely demolished. The restaurant, AKA Johnny Carino's, has been closed since August 2019, meaning the building sat vacant for a little over 3 years. It was a landmark of sorts, and not an ugly building, but I guess it was it's time.
fox34.com
84 Lumber to host Trunk or Treat Halloween event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Halloween approaches, many Lubbock businesses are announcing how they are joining in the festivities. 84 Lumber is hosting a Trunk of Treat event on Oct 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be located at 102 E 50th St. The event will...
everythinglubbock.com
What’s Happening Around Lubbock this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— In this week’s segment of “What’s Happening Around Lubbock” Brandi and Brenshavia share events you can enjoy. Including the Texas Tech Football game and a Fall Festival for the whole family.
fox34.com
High school rodeo boosting students in college, future careers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas High School Rodeo Association’s region two rodeo was in Levelland Saturday and Sunday. Competitors say participating in this rodeo can give them a big boost for the future. “We have region rodeos all over West Texas,” competitor Cole Watkins said. “We had one...
fox34.com
Workforce Solutions South Plains to host in-person job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our second in person job fair since the pandemic started next week on September 13, 2022. The Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Job seekers will be able to meet and speak with employers from throughout the South Plains region to share their resumes, discuss job requirements, promote their skills, and schedule interviews. There is no pre-registration required for job seekers and there is NO COST to attend.
fox34.com
South Plains College dedicates, renames new science center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wilburn and Helen Wheeler Science Center finally opened on Friday, after three years. The building is newly renovated and expanded by 30,000 square feet. It will serve over 4,000 South Plains students. President of South Plains College, Robin Satterwhite, said this center is going to...
Frenship ISD Employee Accused of Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake
Frenship ISD has placed a female employee on administrative leave pending an investigation after Facebook posts went viral of the woman "playing catch nude at Buffalo Springs Lake near the kid's playground." The accusations began on September 6th when Lorelei Shafer took to Facebook to accuse Jill Jaquess, the director...
You Won’t Want to Miss This West Texas Pumpkin Party
For those of us who seem to fall in love with the Autumn season more and more each year, we're abundantly aware that the proper pumpkins are required in order to create a gourd-eous holiday display. The good news is that in one month from today, you can grab a spook-tacular collection of this winter squash and celebrate the crop at the same time.
fox34.com
Buddy Holly Center presents West Texas Hall of Fame: “Sunday Night Jam”
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery, in partnership with Texas Tech University’s Southwest Music Archive, presents the first of the West Texas Walk of Fame Exhibition Series: Sunday Night Jam. This exhibition largely focuses on Christopher B. “Stubb” Stubblefield, Jesse...
fox34.com
American Red Cross offering 300 free smoke alarm installations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to Lubbock residents. The smoke alarms will be installed on Sept 17 for the first 300 people who sign up. The offer is part of a campaign to end house fires in...
fox34.com
Sharon Maines announces retirement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Sharon Maines announces retirement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Sharon has anchored Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. You’ll continue to see Sharon Maines through this month on KCBD NewsChannel 11. Police investigating overnight shooting near 37th and Nashville. Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in West...
‘No threat’ to students in SWAT response near Lubbock elementary school
LUBBOCK, Texas — There was a large police presence in the 8800 block of 11th Street near Willow Bend Elementary after officers responded to a barricaded subject Friday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police just after 6:00 p.m. confirmed the subject was taken into custody. Willow Bend Elementary said in a social media post […]
fox34.com
Texas Tech Hosts Grand Opening of Black Cultural Center
Texas Tech University opened the doors to its new Black Cultural Center earlier today. “This facility is part of our commitment to recruit, support and retain our students,” said Texas Tech President, Lawrence Schovanec. “It will be a place for students, faculty, staff and alumni to gather and was designed to enhance academic programs across campus.”
