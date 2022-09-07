ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Corralito Steak House Is Now Open in Lubbock

Back in October 2021, we reported that we finally figured out what was coming to the old Cattle Baron location at Kingsgate Center and everyone got super excited. I know we all miss Cattle Baron, but I'm glad to know the building won't be vacant much longer. The week of...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Crunch Fitness to honor 9/11 victims with remembrance climb

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Crunch Fitness will be honoring those who lost their lives during 9/11 by challenging each of their staff and gym members to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers. Every year on the 9/11...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity calling for volunteers for Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is calling for volunteers this Sunday to help with the Blitz Build. The organization is in the midst of the Blitz Build, a campaign to build three houses in 12 days. This is the third annual Blitz Build. Volunteers will receive a...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 booster clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Former Carino’s Italian Is Getting Demolished

As of September 9th, 2022, the former location of Carino's Italian (6821 Slide Road) in Lubbock is getting completely demolished. The restaurant, AKA Johnny Carino's, has been closed since August 2019, meaning the building sat vacant for a little over 3 years. It was a landmark of sorts, and not an ugly building, but I guess it was it's time.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

84 Lumber to host Trunk or Treat Halloween event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Halloween approaches, many Lubbock businesses are announcing how they are joining in the festivities. 84 Lumber is hosting a Trunk of Treat event on Oct 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be located at 102 E 50th St. The event will...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

What’s Happening Around Lubbock this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas— In this week’s segment of “What’s Happening Around Lubbock” Brandi and Brenshavia share events you can enjoy. Including the Texas Tech Football game and a Fall Festival for the whole family.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

High school rodeo boosting students in college, future careers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas High School Rodeo Association’s region two rodeo was in Levelland Saturday and Sunday. Competitors say participating in this rodeo can give them a big boost for the future. “We have region rodeos all over West Texas,” competitor Cole Watkins said. “We had one...
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Workforce Solutions South Plains to host in-person job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our second in person job fair since the pandemic started next week on September 13, 2022. The Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Job seekers will be able to meet and speak with employers from throughout the South Plains region to share their resumes, discuss job requirements, promote their skills, and schedule interviews. There is no pre-registration required for job seekers and there is NO COST to attend.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

South Plains College dedicates, renames new science center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wilburn and Helen Wheeler Science Center finally opened on Friday, after three years. The building is newly renovated and expanded by 30,000 square feet. It will serve over 4,000 South Plains students. President of South Plains College, Robin Satterwhite, said this center is going to...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

You Won’t Want to Miss This West Texas Pumpkin Party

For those of us who seem to fall in love with the Autumn season more and more each year, we're abundantly aware that the proper pumpkins are required in order to create a gourd-eous holiday display. The good news is that in one month from today, you can grab a spook-tacular collection of this winter squash and celebrate the crop at the same time.
FLOYDADA, TX
fox34.com

Buddy Holly Center presents West Texas Hall of Fame: “Sunday Night Jam”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery, in partnership with Texas Tech University’s Southwest Music Archive, presents the first of the West Texas Walk of Fame Exhibition Series: Sunday Night Jam. This exhibition largely focuses on Christopher B. “Stubb” Stubblefield, Jesse...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

American Red Cross offering 300 free smoke alarm installations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to Lubbock residents. The smoke alarms will be installed on Sept 17 for the first 300 people who sign up. The offer is part of a campaign to end house fires in...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Sharon Maines announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Sharon Maines announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Sharon has anchored Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. You’ll continue to see Sharon Maines through this month on KCBD NewsChannel 11. Police investigating overnight shooting near 37th and Nashville. Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in West...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech Hosts Grand Opening of Black Cultural Center

Texas Tech University opened the doors to its new Black Cultural Center earlier today. “This facility is part of our commitment to recruit, support and retain our students,” said Texas Tech President, Lawrence Schovanec. “It will be a place for students, faculty, staff and alumni to gather and was designed to enhance academic programs across campus.”
LUBBOCK, TX

