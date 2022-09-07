ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Maura Healey wins Democratic primary for Massachusetts governor

By CBS Boston
 4 days ago

By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Attorney General Maura Healey won the Democratic primary for Massachusetts governor on Tuesday, bringing her one step closer to becoming the first openly gay candidate and first woman elected to the state's top political office - eight years after she was elected the nation's first openly gay attorney general.

Healey, whose only rival for the nomination dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot, will be the heavy favorite in November against the winner of the Republican primary. Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and businessman Chris Doughty, who is considered more moderate, are running for the GOP nomination.

The current officeholder, centrist Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term. He did not endorse either Republican candidate.

The 51-year-old Healey has touted her efforts as the state's top law enforcement official to protect students and homeowners from predatory lenders. Healey also sued Exxon Mobil Corp. over whether the oil giant misled investors and the public about its knowledge of climate change - a case still winding its way through the courts - and targeted OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family over allegations they deceived patients and doctors about the risks of opioids. In 2021, Healey announced a resolution to that case.

Her most frequent target, however, was Trump. Healey led or joined scores of lawsuits against Trump while he was president. One of her first challenged Trump's travel ban, which would have barred teachers and students from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq and Syria, from coming to Massachusetts, which attracts students from around the world.

Republican voters in the state on Tuesday will become just the latest to decide whether the party will further embrace Trumpism or is ready to move back toward the center. In recent primaries in other blue states like Maryland and Connecticut, GOP voters have nominated Trump loyalists, hurting the party's chances of winning against a Democrat in the November general election.

Diehl, the favorite among state Republican Party delegates in Massachusetts, has ties to Trump stretching to 2016, when he served as co-chair for Trump's presidential campaign in the state. Trump lost Massachusetts by almost 30 percentage points in his two presidential campaigns. Diehl has also opposed COVID-19 protocols and hailed the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Doughty, a businessman, said he supported some of Trump's initiatives but wants to focus on challenges facing Massachusetts, which he said is increasingly unaffordable.

Diehl has come to embrace Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 election. Diehl said last year that he didn't think it was a "stolen election" but later said the election was rigged, despite dozens of courts, local officials and Trump's own attorney general saying the vote was legitimate. Doughty, meanwhile, has said he believes President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

The challenge for both is that support of Trump may play well among the party's conservative wing but could be a political albatross in a state where registered Republicans make up less than 10% of the electorate compared to about 31% for Democrats and about 57% for independents.

Diehl faced a similar struggle when he challenged Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2018. He won a three-way Republican primary only to capture just over a third of the vote in the general election.

Doughty said he would work to lower taxes and has said that although he considers himself "pro-life," he accepts the state Supreme Court decision recognizing a right to abortion in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts has a history of electing fiscally conservative, socially moderate Republican governors - including former Govs. William Weld and Mitt Romney - to provide a check on overwhelming Democratic legislative majorities. Baker, another Republican in that mold, has remained popular in the state.

Healey is widely seen as a strong favorite to win the governor's office, particularly if Diehl, the Trump-backed candidate, were to win. Healey said she would work to expand job training programs, make child care more affordable and modernize schools. Healey has also said she would protect "access to safe and legal abortion in Massachusetts" in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

But Healey does face an oddball hurdle in Massachusetts -the so-called curse of the attorney general. Since 1958, six former Massachusetts attorneys general have sought the governor's office. All failed.

The state has previously had a female governor, though she was appointed to the position. Republican Jane Swift served as acting governor after Gov. Paul Cellucci stepped down in 2001 to become U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Tuesday's election also features several statewide contested Democratic primaries, including for attorney general and secretary of the commonwealth.
Two Democrats are jockeying for the top law enforcement office: former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell and workers' rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. A week before the election, a third candidate, former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey, announced he was suspending his campaign and endorsed Campbell; he will remain on the ballot.

Campbell would be the first Black woman to hold the office in Massachusetts if elected.

The winner will face Republican Jay McMahon, a trial attorney who previously ran against Healey and lost.

Incumbent Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is vying for an eighth term in office. He's fielding a challenge from fellow Democrat Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston branch of the NAACP. Sullivan would be the first Black person to serve in that post in the state.

The winner will face Republican Rayla Campbell in November. Campbell is also Black.

There are also contested races in the Democratic primary for auditor and for the Democratic and Republican races for lieutenant governor.

None of the state's nine incumbent Democratic U.S. House members is facing primary challengers. There are two contested Republican primaries in the 8th and 9th congressional districts.

Diehl, Healey hit campaign trail in Mass. Governor's race

BOSTON - The race is on to the November general election and the choice between Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey and Republican former state lawmaker Geoff Diehl couldn't be more stark.  "We want to bring people together not tear people apart.  Geoff Diehl is about tearing people apart," said Healey as she toured a marketplace in Worcester with new running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll.  Diehl is the Trump-backed candidate painting Maura Healey as a radical progressive. "Beacon Hill will pass a lot of extreme legislation if Maura Healey becomes Governor," said Diehl Wednesday in his first public appearance in...
Keller: Geoff Diehl's challenge facing Maura Healey

BOSTON – Geoff Diehl campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski was telling WBZ-TV before the polls closed Tuesday night "The voters...don't know Maura Healey yet. Our job is to educate the people of Massachusetts about what she truly believes."The next morning, it's Diehl and company who need to hit the books. First, to figure out how to unite Republicans and right-leaning independents after a GOP primary that exposed surprisingly deep divisions. Huge majorities of Massachusetts Republicans told pollsters early on they wanted a candidate who backed former President Trump, but in the end significant numbers of them were swayed by former Diehl...
What it's like to be a member of the Massachusetts National Guard

BUZZARDS BAY – The Massachusetts National Guard has filled critical roles for centuries. So just what does it take to be a member of the country's oldest unit?WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff went to Joint Base Cape Cod to get a first-hand look at what it's like to be a member.The Massachusetts National Guard was founded in the 1630s. They've seen combats from the Revolutionary War to Iraq and Afghanistan. Exercises at Joint Base Cape Cod include running, pulling weights, lugging kettle balls, plenty of pushups and running some more. But it isn't just about being physically tough. It's...
Gov. Dukakis, Jack Williams remember Queen Elizabeth's historic Boston visit

BOSTON (CBS) - July 11, 1976, was a day for the history books. It was the first trip to the United States from a British Monarch, and the first stop for Queen Elizabeth was Boston, Massachusetts. "People talk about the Miracle in Massachusetts, but when did it begin? The morning of July 11, 1976," former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis told WBZ. He's almost 90-years-old now, but remembers Queen Elizabeth's visit like it was yesterday. One memory in particular still makes him chuckle. "Whatever you do, never touch her," he said were the instructions from the Queen's people. "Never touch her." But Dukakis nearly had...
Baker: Flags in Massachusetts will be lowered to half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II

BOSTON - Governor Charlie Baker says flags will be lowered to half-staff in Massachusetts until Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Gov. Baker praised the queen and her legacy Thursday night. "Her imprint on the 20th century for the people of the U.K. and Britain is extraordinary," Baker said. Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96. The Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle, her official summer residence in Scotland. Massachusetts is scheduled to host members of the Royal Family later this year. With the passing of his grandmother, William and Kate are now known as Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, after moving up in the line of succession. The couple announced in June they will be coming to Boston in December to announce winners of the Earth Shot Prize, a global effort to combat climate change. 
Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
Recent rain puts significant dent in Massachusetts drought status

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – For the first time in months, we finally have some good news with regards to drought. The updated drought monitor released Thursday morning (with data as of 8 a.m. Tuesday), showed a significant decrease in the hardest hit areas of Massachusetts.In the last 7 days, the area of "extreme drought" dropped from 38% to just under 9%.The only remaining areas of extreme drought are right along the coastline from Boston to Cape Ann and the extreme South Coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.Massachusetts only saw a small drop in the "severe...
RMV announces inspection sticker changes for Massachusetts drivers

BOSTON - There's a change coming to the way inspection stickers are given out in Massachusetts - and it affects those who wait too long to get their car inspected. The RMV said that starting November 1, cars that pass the annually required inspection will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, rather than the month of inspection.Drivers who wait more than a year will get a January sticker."Any vehicle owner late in getting a vehicle inspected, beyond one year from the last inspection, will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred,"...
NH school bus driver indicted on cyberstalking charge

CONCORD, N.H. – A grand jury has indicted a former New Hampshire bus driver on a charge of cyberstalking a young boy.Prosecutors say Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, stalked and threatened an 8-year-old on his route. They say he gave the child a cell phone, told the boy to send inappropriate photos of himself and threatened to kidnap him if he didn't comply. He also allegedly put GPS  tracking devices on the parents vehicles.He has pleaded not guilty. Police are investigating whether there were other victims.
Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union call for changes after officer on life support after violent gym attack

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board announced Wednesday that in the wake of the brutal assault on Correction Officer Matthew Tidman that several measures take place. According to the Board, on August 31, Correction Officer Matthew Tidman was violently assaulted with a 10-15-pound piece of lead gym equipment...
Massachusetts State Police arrest three after drugs and gun found when car stopped for speeding on Route 24

Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people after drugs and a gun was found after a car was reportedly speeding on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton was patrolling Route 24 in Randolph. After observing a black Chevrolet Tahoe speeding, he stopped the SUV and quickly observed three occupants seated inside. The female operator, Andrea Martin, 39, of Central Falls, R.I., did not possess a driver’s license; the male passengers, Jason Campbell, 49, of Stoughton, and Javon Wooten, 44, of Brockton, were believed to be intoxicated and unable to operate the vehicle.
Wednesday's Child: 7-year-old Aaliyah

BOSTON (MARE) - Aaliyah is a curious and engaging girl of Caucasian and Guyanese descent who loves to dance. She also enjoys climbing and any kind of water play, and is described as sweet, bright and fun-loving. Her favorite show is Sesame Street, especially Elmo and Abby. Aaliyah is academically motivated and curious about the world around her- she is a great problem solver!Diagnosed with autism and developmental delays, Aaliyah benefits from support around speech/language, social interaction and safety awareness. She is able to follow verbal and visual directions and effectively uses an iPad for communication. Aaliyah's teachers report that...
Who will be the Patriots breakout start in 2022?

FOXBORO -- With the 2022 Patriots season inching closer and closer, the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team will tackle a new question surrounding the team each day leading up to Sunday's opener in Miami. After going slightly negative on Wednesday with our biggest concerns, today the sports team highlights a player (or two) who they believe will break out in 2022. There is no shortage of options on either side of the ball -- or at least we hope.Steve Burton, WBZ-TV SportsI would have loved to have picked Tyquan Thornton, but we won't see him until midseason. I think Jonnu Smith has...
Bill Belichick admits he was very wrong about one comment from 2009

BOSTON -- It's a quote that's long been used as the guideline for how long Bill Belichick's career in coaching would last. It's also a quote that turned out to be inaccurate.The quote came from the NFL Network special "A Football Life" featuring Belichick, an episode which chronicled the coach and the Patriots behind the scenes throughout the 2009 season. In that episode, Belichick said, "I won't be like Marv Levy and coaching in my 70s. You won't have to worry about that." Now 70 years old and still the head coach (and de facto GM) of the New...
Who could emerge as a dark horse MVP for the Patriots?

FOXBORO -- With the 2022 Patriots season inching closer and closer, the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team will tackle a new question surrounding the team each day leading up to Sunday's opener in Miami.The crew hit on potential breakout stars on Thursday, but today we give our MVP candidates -- ones that don't play quarterback, that is.Mac Jones being the team's MVP is too obvious. So we're going to go outside the box and name some potential dark horse MVPs on the roster.Steve Burton, WBZ-TV SportsI'm picking Hunter Henry. Mac loves to find Hunter Henry, especially in the red zone.Dan Roche,...
