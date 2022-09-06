ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humbird, WI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Humbird, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Hotel Rooms#Business Industry#Linus Business
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump

UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Kat Kountry 105

See Where in Minnesota These Celebrities Were Born

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy