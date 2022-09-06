What do you believe makes someone a "true" Minnesotan? Is it the way they dress? The way they talk? As in "yah", "you-betcha" or "ope" to rattle off a couple. Maybe it's the long o's or a's that a Minnesotan uses. Perhaps it's the ability to adapt to weather that is twenty below zero or more? Truthfully, I'm not fully sure.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO