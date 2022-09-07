Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek evacuees encouraged to check in at temporary evacuation point
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County encourages people who have evacuated the Oakridge and Westfir areas to check in at the Temporary Evacuation Point or provide their contact information online. The Temporary Evacuation Point is located at Lane Community College (4000 E. 30th Avenue, Eugene) in Building 16. Lane County...
Walks for Recovery event Saturday; informs public the dangers of addiction in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday, September 10, will be the first of five events for Oregon Recovers, organizing 'Walks for Recovery', state wide campaign. Oregon Recovers is a statewide coalition working to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from addiction. The first...
Cedar Creek Fire creeps up to 33,099 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9, through the evening of Sunday, September 11. This outage will impact nearly all members, with the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta remaining powered to provide key services. Call or visit 541-484-1151 Lane Electric for updates or changes.
With increased fire danger, remember to protect your home by with a defensible space
EUGENE, Ore. — A good reminder with current fire danger, you can protect your home with a defensible space. Clearing your yard of any flammable materials. Clearing any vegetation and ignition sources such as dead plants, bushes, grass and weeds, five feet from your home. Remove dead or dry...
Level 3 (GO NOW): Oakridge, Westfir, High Prairie areas, including within city limits
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is prompting Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notifications in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, both within city limits and in the surrounding unincorporated areas. A map of evacuation areas is available at www.LaneCountyOR.gov/CedarCreek. Level 3 means leave immediately! Do NOT...
RV caught fire Friday night on Follet Street in Newton Creek area of Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — At 11:39 p.m., September 9, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 units responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Follett Street in the Newton Creek area of Roseburg. The first units that arrived found a working RV fire in front of a...
Elliott State Forest, South Slough Reserve closed due to extreme fire danger
COOS BAY, Ore. — Effective immediately, the Elliott State Forest and South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve are closed to the public due to extreme fire danger, the Oregon Dept. of State Lands said Friday evening. The Department enacted the closures as a public safety measure. The National Weather...
The types of aircrafts and what they're doing to help with the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The fight to contain the Cedar Creek Fire continues. Right now, it's only 12 percent contained. Fire crews say the fight is slow because steep terrain makes it hard for firefighters. While there are multiple tactics fire crews use to tackle the flames, here is how...
OR 58 Willamette Highway closed for fire activity
Due to extreme fire conditions, ODOT has extended its closure on OR 58 Willamette Highway is closed for fire activity. The west closure point has returned to milepoint 13.2 at the Lowell Bridge. The east closure point is Crescent Lake, milepost 70. Oakridge, Westfir, and unincorporated nearby areas are evacuated.
LTD suspends service to Oakridge until further notice
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Friday evening, September 9, the Lane Transit District completed its work in supporting evacuation efforts in Oakridge. According to LTD the LTD RideSource team took 21 passengers to LCC. Traveling with those passengers were 20 dogs and five cats. LTD's 40 foot buses brought...
Douglas Electric warns of potential outages due to high wind fire danger
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas Electric Cooperative is urging customers to be prepared for potential outages as a red flag warning has been issued for most of Douglas County. A Public Safety Power Shutoff is not planned at this time. According to Douglas Electric, the protective devices on most of...
Student reports suspicious incident; followed by an adult male on the way to school
EUGENE, Ore. — Friday morning, September 9, Eugene Police units responded to Roosevelt Middle School for a suspicious person report. A 13-year old who attends the school reported that they were being followed by an adult man in a van, who offered the child a ride. The child refused and contacted school authorities, who contacted police.
Deputies discover illegal grow operation while investigating stolen tractor report
RURAL GOLD HILL, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office did not expect to stumble upon an illegal cannabis grow operation while investigating the report of a stolen tractor. According to deputies, Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives assisted JCSO Patrol in serving a search warrant at the suspect’s...
18-year-old faces murder charges after running over two people on Hwy 99, police say
EUGENE, Ore. — An 18-year-old is now facing murder and hit-and-run charges after Eugene Police say he ran over two people Thursday, killing one and injuring the other. The suspect was identified as Anthony Charles Rodeen of Eugene. Police did not release the names of the victims, but say...
