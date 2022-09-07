ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

kpic

Cedar Creek evacuees encouraged to check in at temporary evacuation point

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County encourages people who have evacuated the Oakridge and Westfir areas to check in at the Temporary Evacuation Point or provide their contact information online. The Temporary Evacuation Point is located at Lane Community College (4000 E. 30th Avenue, Eugene) in Building 16. Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Cedar Creek Fire creeps up to 33,099 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9, through the evening of Sunday, September 11. This outage will impact nearly all members, with the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta remaining powered to provide key services. Call or visit 541-484-1151 Lane Electric for updates or changes.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

OR 58 Willamette Highway closed for fire activity

Due to extreme fire conditions, ODOT has extended its closure on OR 58 Willamette Highway is closed for fire activity. The west closure point has returned to milepoint 13.2 at the Lowell Bridge. The east closure point is Crescent Lake, milepost 70. Oakridge, Westfir, and unincorporated nearby areas are evacuated.
LOWELL, OR
kpic

LTD suspends service to Oakridge until further notice

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Friday evening, September 9, the Lane Transit District completed its work in supporting evacuation efforts in Oakridge. According to LTD the LTD RideSource team took 21 passengers to LCC. Traveling with those passengers were 20 dogs and five cats. LTD's 40 foot buses brought...
OAKRIDGE, OR
