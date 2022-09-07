Read full article on original website
KGLO News
With Rockwell newspaper shutting down, Cerro Gordo supervisors discuss future of newspaper notices
ROCKWELL — After 130 years, the Pioneer Enterprise based in Rockwell published its last newspaper on Thursday, and with that, it only leaves two Cerro Gordo County-based newspapers. The county’s Board of Supervisors during a workshop session earlier this week discussed the situation of the future publication of the county’s legal notices.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
KGLO News
Mason City Country Club purchased by Pritchard family (AUDIO/VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The Mason City Country Club has a new owner. Joe Pritchard of Pritchard Companies of Clear Lake announced at Tuesday night’s meeting of the City Council in Mason City that his family had recently purchased the Country Club, which has been in existence since 1901.
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct after repeatedly stealing from Hy-Vee. Sharrie Marvin, 42, was arrested this week in a separate theft case where she allegedly stole from Menards. Her felony charge stems from stealing from Hy-Vee on June 30,...
KCCI.com
Hundreds are calling for the firing of an Iowa school's superintendent
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Hundreds of people in a small northwest Iowa town want to get rid of their school superintendent. More than 230 Pocahontas residents have signed a petition urging the Pocahontas Area Community School District to fire Superintendent Joe Kramer. Petition organizers tell KCCI they are concerned about...
44 train cars derail in central Iowa
A road remains closed north of the town of Hampton after dozens of Union Pacific train cars derailed on Labor Day, spilling asphalt into a creek.
myalbertlea.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Freeborn County on Thursday
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was called to a motorcycle vs vehicle crash at 6:03. pm on 09/08/2022. It was determined the motorcycle; a 2006 Harley Davidson was. traveling northbound on 640 th Ave by the intersection of 285 th St. The motorcycle was. driven by 54-year-old Steven Kip...
KIMT
Charles City man sentenced for chase, meth in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is sentenced for a high-speed chase around Mason City. Anthony Lester Douglas Long, 29 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to eluding and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. He was arrested on May 19 after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol.
KIMT
Squatters suspected in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after an early morning fire Thursday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says a 911 call came in around 5:45 am from a neighbor about smoke alarms going off in a house in the 1700 block of Eberhart Street. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see flames coming from the northwest basement window of a vacant house. The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators say it appears to have been started by accident.
KIMT
Cerro Gordo Co. man arrested for stealing motorcycle after clocked going 72 in a 35
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man spotted going 72 in a 35-mph zone found himself in more trouble after it was determined the motorcycle he was driving was stolen. Blake Braun, 26, of Rockwell, is facing charges of felony theft, interference with officials acts and multiple probation violations after he was arrested on Monday night at S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 8th St. SE.
cbs2iowa.com
Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
KIMT
6-year-old injured by four dogs in Chickasaw County dog-attack
NASHUA, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 6-year-old was injured in a dog attack involving four Wheaten Terriers in Nashua last weekend. The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office received a call about the attack at 3:51 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. The attack took place on Panama Street. KWWL has learned that the...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin High School announces distinguished almuni for 2022
Austin High School once again will honor two alumni for their professional and community contributions this month as part of Homecoming festivities. Randy Bailey (Class of 1978) and the late Clarence Nybo (Class of 1937) are the 2022 Distinguished Alumni as selected by the nonprofit Austin High School Alumni & Friends Association. Bailey and the Nybo family will be part of a reception and dinner on Thursday, Sept. 22, along with taking in Austin High School’s Homecoming festivities Friday, Sept. 23, including the afternoon parade through downtown and Packers football game vs. Owatonna.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man pleads guilty to felony DWI, drug sale, violating no-contact order charges in Mower County District Cout
An Austin man facing seven different felony charges in Mower County District Court, including for domestic assault, violating a no-contact order, DWI and drug possession stemming from incidents that occurred in October of 2021, and in March and May of 2022 has pleaded guilty. 51-year old Jerry Arthur Hoy pleaded...
Sioux City Journal
Northwest Iowa man wins $25,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa — A Northwest Iowa man has won a $25,000 lottery prize. Chester Martin of Terril won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Spectacular” InstaPlay game. He purchased his winning ticket at Boji Junction, 2301 Okoboji Ave. in Milford, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to jail time for theft of motor fuel charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing eight felony charges in Mower County District Court connected to a string of armed robberies in Austin has pleaded guilty to a theft of motor fuel charge. 26-year old Adrick Deonte Mims pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of theft of fuel from a retailer and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for 76 days already served. A pretrial hearing for Mims in Mower County District Court is scheduled for November 4th after he pleaded not guilty on July 21st to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and two counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Reed’s 4th Avenue Food and Fuel on June 12th. Mims also pleaded not guilty to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Cheer’s Liquor on June 19th, and Mims also pleaded not guilty to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly robbing Ankeny’s Mini Mart on June 24th, and then fleeing from law enforcement into the city of Lyle, where he was apprehended that day.
KGLO News
Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from grandmother to plead guilty
FOREST CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from her grandmother. 35-year-old Ashley Hesley is accused of using a debit card linked to her grandmother’s bank account without her permission to make 18 unauthorized purchases between March 8th of last year and March 16th of this year, with the total of the purchases being $3935.
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty to knife threat
AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a case of a death threat in Austin. Boh Nah, 33 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to one count of terroristic threats. A charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon will likely be dismissed when Nah is sentenced, which is scheduled for December 16.
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty to selling meth and driving after using it
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A repeat offender pleads guilty to two more crimes. Jerry Arthur Hoy, 51 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Friday morning to first-degree DWI and second-degree sale of drugs. Hoy was pulled over in Austin on October 24, 2021. Law enforcement says Hoy failed several sobriety...
KIMT
2022 Iowa Independent Film Festival to feature movies from Iowa and all over the world
MASON CITY, Iowa – “Overture, curtain, lights. This is it, the night of nights.”. The Iowa Independent Film Festival starts Thursday in Cerro Gordo County. 51 films representing the work of filmmakers from 17 countries will be shown, starting with a presentation of films made within a one-county radius of Cerro Gordo County at the Mason City Public Library from 6 to 8 pm Thursday. The Festival then continues Friday and Saturday with films being shown at Lake Theatre in Clear Lake and Mason City Community Theatre.
