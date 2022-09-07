ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentreporter.com

City of Kent promotions lead to notable pay hikes for CAO, city attorney

The recent Kent city promotions of Patrick Fitzpatrick to chief administrative officer and Tammy White to city attorney resulted in a 22% pay hike for White and an 8.4% increase for Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is making the same base annual salary of $223,665 as the previous CAO Derek Matheson, according to...
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent small business finalist for BBB Torch Awards in Washington

Kent-based JLT Web Solutions is a finalist for the Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGW+P) 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists, highlighting businesses recognized as trustworthy community role models. BBBGW+P serves more than 200 million consumers in its eight-state service area, released Sept. 7 its 2022 BBB...
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Carl T. Erickson | Obituary

Carl T. Erickson was born April 16, 1952 in Mooreland, OK to Robert and Rachel Erickson. He died August 25, 2022 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, OR. Carl, whose friends knew him as Butch, grew up loving music and the outdoors. He hiked, biked, and kayaked across the western...
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent-based Blue Origin to help find future space workforce

Kent-based Blue Origin will be one of several companies that will work with the National Space Council to help support space-related STEM initiatives to inspire, prepare and employ the next generation of the space workforce. “Honored to collaborate with the National Space Council, chaired by the vice president, on STEM...
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Education
City
Kent, WA
Kent, WA
Education
City
Covington, WA
kentreporter.com

Man with lengthy record faces charges in 6 crimes in Kent, Renton

A 37-year-old Ravensdale man faces first-degree burglary, drive-by shooting and four other charges for incidents last month in Kent and Renton. King County prosecutors charged Joseph Ryan England on Sept. 2 with first-degree burglary, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, second-degree burglary and taking a motor vehicle without permission, according to charging papers. The incidents occurred between Aug. 11 and Aug. 15.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Man dies after trench collapse at construction site in Renton

Rescue workers have recovered the body of a man who died after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Renton. Surjit Gill, 36, died of compressional asphyxia Sept. 7 after being buried in 10 feet of dirt at a construction site, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s office, which ruled Gill’s death as an accident. Compressional asphyxia is caused when external pressure on the body prevents breathing.
RENTON, WA
kentreporter.com

Wildfire smoke and high-risk fire conditions likely over the weekend

King County and much of the Puget Sound is under a “red flag” warning for critical fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service. From noon Sept. 9 until midnight on Saturday, Sept. 10, the region is expected to experience gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity. These are perfect conditions for fires to start and spread rapidly, according to the National Weather Service.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy