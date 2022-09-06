Read full article on original website
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana wants to use $73M in federal funds to build electric vehicle chargers statewide
(The Center Square) — Louisiana has submitted a plan to spend an expected $73 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways over the next five years. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development submitted a Louisiana State...
cenlanow.com
Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.”. In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT...
Louisiana Lawmakers Move To Eliminate State Income Tax
Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. Is this a good or bad thing? How will this effect the middle-class, elderly, students, and low-income residents in the state? According to reports, the house committee will be meeting on September 13, 2022, to discuss ways and a means to change the state tax code.
KTBS
Broadband projects in rural Louisiana advance as major telecom companies drop grant protests
Providing greater access to high-speed internet services in rural and lower-income urban areas has been a priority of federal and state officials to support education and economic development. (Canva image) Louisiana is in the early phase of a grant program to expand broadband internet services to rural communities in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
KTAL
Summer EBT benefits to begin rolling out in Louisiana this week
(KLFY) Louisiana families can begin to access their Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits this week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services announced Monday. Eligible students will receive payments totaling $391 to cover both June and July, and the payments will be issued in two installments, one...
KTBS
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
BATON ROUGE, La. - A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot...
brproud.com
LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
calcasieu.info
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity. On September 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on September 2.
brproud.com
Food insecurity in Louisiana: New numbers identify major ‘meal gap’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It is Hunger Action Month and BRProud will be highlighting the local needs here all month long. “We have generational hunger,” said Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank President and CEO Mike Manning. The month kicked off with new 2020 data from Feeding America.
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
KTBS
Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban
Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group 'MarchOnHarrisburg' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Saving Louisiana's coast may require more digging in the deep sea. Here's why.
If Louisiana wants its expensive coastal restoration projects to last longer and cost less over time, it should seek out a higher quality building material: deep sea sand. That’s the recommendation of a new study that found that the initial higher cost of digging up and transporting sand from the Gulf of Mexico’s Outer Continental Shelf is a better longer-term choice than using the finer, lighter sediment in the Mississippi River and along the coast.
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs
Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year
Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
KTBS
ArkLaTex drought continues to shrink in areal coverage
SHREVEPORT, La. - Daily rainfall since early August has reduced the ArkLaTex drought down to the northwest corner including far northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas according to NOAA's Drought Monitor. The rest of the area is drought free. Burn bans are also down to just Red River county...
KTBS
In Louisiana's child welfare system, senate testimony reveals 'every day is excruciating'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Crippling staff shortages, toxic work environments and escalating caseloads are causing an exodus of Louisiana’s child welfare workers, and Louisiana legislators said Tuesday that they are not convinced the agency is doing enough to right itself. The Senate’s Health and Welfare Committee called an oversight...
A tiger loose in Houma? Louisiana police respond to reports
Officials in Louisiana’s Terrebonne Parish are investigating reports of a ‘large cat’ on the loose. A spokesperson for Houma police told Fox 8 they have received multiple calls about an apparent tiger on the loose but that officers have not “laid eyes” on the exotic animal themselves.
KTBS
New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens
SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on September 6, 2022, that enforcement agents apprehended two persons on September 1 in Terrebonne Parish for alleged illegal drug and shrimping offenses.
Comments / 0