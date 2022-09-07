Read full article on original website
Daisy Sycks
4d ago
those who fought against it fought to keep veterans and elderly out in the cold all winter.... good to know they don't care for those who fought for their freedoms nor those who came before us raised us and nurtured us .... good to know..... now I know where to send Halloween pranksters..
Reply(4)
8
IRISHMAN69
4d ago
Exactly, you give up and don’t fight for what is right and you let the “Karen’s” and other ignorant people scare you…
Reply
7
Related
Mayor Bronson says Golden Lion Hotel will likely be claimed by State of Alaska DOT for highway improvements
While liberal Anchorage Assembly members are pressuring the Mayor’s Office to use the Golden Lion hotel property to house homeless people, the mayor says that the Alaska Department of Transportation is going to take the property via imminent domain, in all likelihood, to improve traffic patterns at 36th Avenue and New Seward Highway.
alaskapublic.org
Bronson administration to close Centennial campground on Sep. 30 as rec center shelters become available
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson plans on closing a city-run campground — which has become a makeshift homeless camp — at the end of the month. Since late June, after the Sullivan Arena mass shelter was closed, homeless residents have slept in tents and cars at the Centennial Park Campground in Northeast Anchorage. The Bronson administration bussed people to the campsite from Sullivan, and waived camping fees.
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: Students from Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn why Anchorage saw record rainfall in August
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The school year is just getting started, but the students at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School are already getting important lessons about science, language, and culture. In this week’s weather lab the fourth graders are learning how meteorologists monitor the weather across the large state of Alaska,...
alaskapublic.org
Bronson’s winter sheltering plan now includes using 2 Anchorage rec centers previously described as emergency options
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s plan to house people who are homeless this winter now includes using two recreational centers as emergency shelters. Members of Bronson’s administration presented the mayor’s sheltering plan to an Assembly housing and homelessness committee Wednesday afternoon. The city estimates that roughly 350 people will need shelter this winter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District dealing with estimated $68M budget deficit
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell. Mat-Su school board bans trans students from using bathroom of gender they identify with. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The school board’s vote on the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Out of the Darkness Community Walk
Small landslide forces evacuation of Anchorage apartment complex. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Updated: 20 hours ago. Since taking office in July...
alaskasnewssource.com
Landslide forces evacuation of northwest Anchorage apartment complex
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An apartment complex in the North Star neighborhood in Anchorage was evacuated late Thursday night due to a small landslide. The portion of earth collapsed near West 22nd Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, where the Ladera Villa Apartment Homes are located. Officials from Alaska Water and Wastewater Utility said the landslide occurred where the apartment complex’s sewer and water main lines are located, in a wooded area adjacent to the building.
kinyradio.com
Dividend checks will be just more than $3.2K for eligible residents
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be $3,284 for each eligible Alaskan. Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284. That makes this year’s dividend the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Alaskans who selected direct deposit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
unusualplaces.org
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
alaskasnewssource.com
Still shorthanded, ASD releases update on bus driver staffing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - School bus services strained by a lack of drivers are “on track to be fully staffed” later this fall, according to a letter sent to parents from Anchorage School District. Four new drivers will begin working for the district on Monday, Sept. 14, but...
alaskapublic.org
Hometown Alaska: Meet the Log Cabin Quilters and find out what they do with all the quilts they create
With winter coming on, maybe you need a cozy, creative activity you can do with friends that adds up to something beautiful?. Today’s Hometown Alaska introduces the Anchorage Log Cabin Quilters Guild. Their unjuried annual Great Alaska Quilt Show is Sept. 17-18. With something like 100 quilts on display, and another 50 small quilts up for auction, you can get a good idea of what this group does. The annual fundraising event is free to attend and has moved from the old Conoco Phillips building to a new location, First United Methodist Church at 725 W 9th Avenue. Parking is also free.
Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles
In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kinyradio.com
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have clashed over a variety of issues, but the mayor says his often-rocky relationship with the assembly isn’t affecting the bedrock of city business.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su school board bans trans students from using bathroom of gender they identify with
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board voted to suspend a policy that previously allowed transgender students to use the gendered bathroom which corresponds with their own gender identification. The school board’s vote on the agenda item was 5-1. Board member Dwight Probasco was the lone...
kdll.org
Speed limit goes up on 20-mile stretch of Sterling Highway
It might take just a little less time to drive the Sterling Highway from one entrance of Skilak Lake Road to the other. That’s because the Alaska Department of Transportation changed the speed limit there from 55 to 65 miles per hour. The change went into effect last Friday,...
Rents and home prices up, especially in Anchorage
Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two decades, the Annual Renter Survey by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows.
ktoo.org
Former Alaska state Rep. Vic Kohring dies in Glenn Highway crash
Former Republican legislator Vic Kohring died in a vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer Tuesday evening. Alaska State Troopers say the 64-year-old Wasilla resident was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck after crossing the center line. Kohring served time in prison on a federal...
alaskasnewssource.com
Music students remember longtime Anchorage teacher who inspired others
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Life is a journey. So, it makes sense that the roads we travel have an impact on who we are or who we become. When we’re younger, it’s typically the adults in our lives that influence which paths we choose. They do it through...
Comments / 7