Kanye West Confronts 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye has said a lot of things on Instagram recently. He's mourned Queen Elizabeth's death, berated Adidas and encouraged others to do the same, challenged Instagram's guidelines, talked about his favorite music, and much, much more. There's one thing, however, he didn't say, and he set the record straight with 50 Cent.
Irv Gotti Catches Heat For Reaching Out To Bow Wow's Daughter Shai, Addresses Critics
He'll do whatever it takes to make sure his projects are executed with perfection, and that includes reaching out to potential talent online. Irv Gotti has been much quieter ever since his Ashanti-related comments have ceased, as the Murder Inc boss couldn't stop talking about his purported former flame for months. From one interview to the next, Irv was dishing on his intimate life with the singer, but after facing a wave of backlash, he has now opted to answer any Ashanti inquiries with "no comment."
Lil Kim Joins Megan Thee Stallion For "Plan B" Remix
Fresh off the release of her sophomore album, Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion is still blessing the hotties new music. This time around, the Grammy Award winning rapper teamed up with hip hop veteran Lil Kim to deliver the highly anticipated remix to Megan's "Plan B." Last month, Kim teased the collaboration via Instagram, sharing a photo of two female arms intertwined with champagne flutes in hand. Last week, she posted the full photo of herself alongside Megan Thee Stallion living it up on a private jet.
Ne-Yo Says Estranged Wife Crystal Smith Should "Get A Job" Amid Divorce
Things are getting ugly between Ne-Yo and his estranged wife Crystal Smith. After filing for divorce from the singer last month, Crystal requested temporary and permanent alimony, the division of property and primary custody of their three children: Shaffer, Roman and Isabella. However, during a court appearance on Friday (September 9), Ne-Yo objected his estranged wife's demands, suggesting that she "get a job."
Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit
When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
Ciara, La La Anthony, & Lori Harvey Step Out In Style For New York Fashion Week: Watch
The shows at New York Fashion Week are in full swing, meaning some of the biggest artists, influencers, and celebrities in the industry today have been making their way to the Big Apple in their best garb. Among the masses, three famous faces that have stood out with their style...
Lil Gotit Calls Out Person Attempting To Break Into Lil Keed's Grave
Lil Gotit was the first person to break the tragic news of his 24-year-old brother, Lil Keed's death earlier this year, and now, the Atlanta-born rapper has returned with a message for the apparent troublemakers attempting to break into the late YSL artist's final resting place. On Thursday (September 8),...
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
Young Thug's Tweets May Cause Problems In RICO Case
Young Thug is currently behind bars awaiting trial on a pending RICO case, but his recent social media activity has caused quite a stir outside of his cell. The "Lifestyle" rapper recently sent out a tweet asking Michael Phelps for advice. However, that didn't sit well with the courts, according to reports. During Thursday's (September 8) court hearing in Georgia, the judge called for limitations on the communication between lawyers and their clients in YSL's RICO case after prosecutors raised concerns about leaked discovery information and witness intimidation.
Lil Kim's Ex Mr. Papers Has Messages For Her & 50 Cent
No one is quite sure why 50 Cent takes digs at Lil Kim, but the femcee claims it's because she rejected him many years ago. Whatever the case may be, Fif has found himself on the receiving end of ire following his most recent social media storm. Lil Kim appeared on the remix to Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B," and in her verse, she spits bars about an ex she was happy to be rid of.
Cardi B Gives Usher His Flowers: "Y'all Were Trying Him For Years"
Cardi B is here for Usher getting the love he deserves. For a few years, it seemed as though the Grammy Award winning R&B star was making headlines more for his personal drama than for his music. Now, with his Las Vegas residency booming, as well as new music and viral attention following his iconic Tiny Desk performance, King Usher has found himself back in his rightful place in the culture.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Look Cozier Than Ever During Date Night At NYC Club: Video
As badly as Rihanna fans would love to hear new music from the 34-year-old, recent weeks have seen her focus her energy on other endeavours, such as launching a "Ketchup or Makeup" collaboration from her Fenty Beauty line, assisting restaurant staff with tidying up after staying late to dine with her friends, and most recently, hitting up the club with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.
Ari Lennox Delivers Soulful Sophomore R&B Album "Age/Sex/Location"
Much has been said about the state of R&B in recent years and Sean "Diddy" Combs added fuel to the flames of the debates. We recently lived through the "Is R&B dead?" social media debacle which showed that there are plenty of artists making sure the genre is alive and thriving. Dreamville songbird Ari Lennox is one of several artists who have been dominating the R&B space, and on Friday (September 9), she shared her anticipated album, age/sex/location.
Funk Flex Debuts Unreleased DMX Track From The Vaults
Funk Flex gave DMX fans the gift they didn't know they needed on Thursday night (September 8). After challenging Swizz Beatz to dig into X's unreleased music vault, the famed New York City debuted a never before heard track that samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin." In true Funk Flex fashion, he played a snippet of the track as before he hopped on the mic to hype it up. “Unreleased, we don’t know when it’s coming out,” he shared.
Moneybagg Yo Deletes Instagram
Moneybagg Yo has kept a strong grip on hip-hop. The Memphis rapper has seen tremendous success in the past year following the release of A Gangsta's Pain, which stood among the best-selling albums of the year. However, fans have been longing for the release of a follow-up. The rapper has...
Meek Mill Gets Back To Business With "Early Mornings"
Meek Mill is gearing up to embark on the next level of his career. Over the Summer, after revealing his split from Roc Nation, the Philly rapper announced that he'd be dropping brand new music and mixtapes starting in September. On Friday, the Dream Chasers head honcho delivered by blessing fans with his new track "Early Mornings" along with the Benjamin Carter directed video.
Travis Scott Continues To Flex Unreleased Air Jordan 1 Low Collab
Travis Scott is one of the most popular artists in the entire world right now, and there are plenty of things he is doing beyond music to bolster said popularity. For instance, Scott has his own line of sneaker collaborations with Jordan Brand. As of late, he has focused on the Air Jordan 1 Low, and whenever he goes somewhere in public, he shows off an unreleased colorway.
Warren G Rejected Tupac Collab After Chain-Snatching Incident With Suge Knight
The music industry is riddled with Suge Knight tales and those who managed to survive their ordeals have been telling their stories for decades. Suge was a commanding authority in the industry during Rap's Golden Era that is hailed as the genre's best. Many who interacted with Suge know just what kind of mover and shaker he was back then, and often, Knight would reportedly resort to downright violence in order to have his way.
