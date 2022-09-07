Mainer Tony DiPietro doesn’t build your typical, basic birdhouse. “The thing that makes them so cool is you never know what I'm going to do," DiPietro told WMTW. DiPietro even noted he doesn’t even know himself some days. It’s just one of the reasons why, after 20 years, he still loves heading out to his backyard Falmouth workshop and adding a few more to his already long list of birdhouses from Maine that have been sold around the country.

FALMOUTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO