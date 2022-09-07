Read full article on original website
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate GoalsThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
A Maine Distillery’s Award for Best Gin of the Year Comes With a Cute Story
Maine was recently internationally recognized for having the best gin in the world for the year 2022. Bimini Coconut Gin from Round Turn Distilling in Biddeford was declared Gin of the Year at the New Orleans Spirit Competition in July. The NOSC is an international spirits competition with a mission...
thewestendnews.com
To Cruise or Not to Cruise?
On the November 8th Portland ballot is “An Act to Restrict Cruise Ships in Order to Reduce Congestion and Pollution.” The summary language states the Act, “Limits the number of passengers who may disembark from cruise ships to no more than 1,000 people on a given day, in aggregate, going into effect in 2025.”
Was an ‘Ozark’ Star Standing at a Portland, Maine Intersection?
It wasn't until I pulled away that I realized how genuinely creepy I was, but I swear it was completely innocent and an absolute mistake. But let me give you the background first. I was pulling up to the three-way intersection of Center Street, York Street, and Fore Street in...
Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston Came to Portland, Maine, to Film an Oscar-Nominated Movie
Whether it’s Maines's historic buildings and quaint seaside towns, its mountainous ranges and peek views, or miles of forestland, our state provides beautiful scenery for a photogenic backdrop. Our four seasons also provide stunning options for the backdrop of a movie set in any month. For this very reason,...
No, Maine’s Very Own Portland Zoo is Not Actually a Zoo
You hear the words “Portland Zoo” flying around but you’re pretty certain Portland, Maine doesn’t have a zoo… or does it?. No, you are right, it doesn’t have a zoo with animals but it does have an epic beer garden that sports the name Portland Zoo.
Portland's Franklin Towers apartments still without full power
PORTLAND, Maine — It's been two weeks since power was first knocked out at Franklin Towers in Portland. The 200-unit apartment building on Cumberland Avenue is home to older adults and people with disabilities. Now two weeks later, power has only been partially restored. Portland Housing Authority oversees the...
Here’s a List of Maine Towns & What Residents Say They’re Famous For
We asked the question on our Facebook page, "What is your hometown’s claim to fame and/or nickname?" Boy, did we get a lot of response. So many that I had to share them with you because at one point, I almost fell off my chair from laughing so hard.
15 Stores That Could Replace Shaw’s in Scarborough, Maine
For the second time in 2022, Shaw's supermarket has announced the closure of one of their stores in Maine. Back in January, Shaw's decided to close their Westbrook location. That was viewed as more of a procedural move with a new Market Basket store stealing away eager customers. But now, Shaw's has announced the closure of their Scarborough location, seen as more of surprise than a foregone conclusion.
Only British store in Maine honors Queen Elizabeth II
FREEPORT, Maine — Maine might be more than 3,000 miles away from London, but there are still many people here who are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday. "Sadness all in all that it's finally come to an end," Jay Paulus, whose family...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's biggest brewer stakes claim in Scarborough with land purchase agreement
Courtesy /Allagash Brewing Co. Rolling out the barrel? Allagash Brewing Co., based in Portland, is getting ready to expand to Scarborough, via a land purchase agreement at The Downs mixed-use development. The Downs mixed-used development in Scarborough will be home to Allagash Brewing Co.'s second tasting room, which is slated...
Forever Chemicals Found In Two Central Maine Schools
We have been hearing about "forever chemicals" for the last several years. Several Maine communities have been plagued by these illness causing chemicals. In fact, because the chemicals are in the water supply of affected areas, we have been warned about eating livestock and game harvested from these areas. Now,...
WMTW
Two months ahead of Election Day, Maine Gov. Janet Mills defends economic record
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 8, 2022 — Seeking a second term in office, Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says the state economy has recovered well from the coronavirus pandemic, but Maine Republicans disagree, particularly with the impact of high inflation. Visiting Old Port Candy Co., in Portland, on Thursday,...
mainepublic.org
Recent rains have diminished Maine drought
Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
WMTW
Mainer creates beautiful one of a kind birdhouses in Falmouth workshop
Mainer Tony DiPietro doesn’t build your typical, basic birdhouse. “The thing that makes them so cool is you never know what I'm going to do," DiPietro told WMTW. DiPietro even noted he doesn’t even know himself some days. It’s just one of the reasons why, after 20 years, he still loves heading out to his backyard Falmouth workshop and adding a few more to his already long list of birdhouses from Maine that have been sold around the country.
Roadway back open after water main break in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police said Friday morning a "large" water main break could impact evening rush hour traffic in an area of South Portland. Crews worked to repair the break in the area of Broadway and Wescott Road, near Cash Corner, according to a release from South Portland police around 9:15 a.m. Friday.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
Antiques shop in Ogunquit severely damaged by fire
PORTLAND, Maine — Route 1 in Ogunquit was closed Saturday morning while firefighters battle a massive fire in Ogunquit. When firefighters arrived around 7:58 a.m., the building at 166 Main St. was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke, according to Ogunquit Fire Chief Russell Osgood. Multiple fire agencies sent...
Maine’s Two Largest Cities Earn Mixed Results From ‘Best Places to Retire’ Report
It was mixed results for Maine's two most populous cities in a recent report on best cities to retire in. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best cities to retire in. Both Portland and Lewiston were listed on the report. Portland came in at 49th,...
After Hitting Speed Bumps, Maine’s First Costco Finally Approved to Open in Scarborough
After many speed bumps, Scarborough has approved the plans to build Maine's first Costco store at Scarborough Downs. In February, Costco proposed to open their first Maine location in Scarborough, and the planning board was pleased with Costco's proposal, saying that it "would set the bar" for other retailers looking to open in The Downs development.
