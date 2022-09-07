ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewestendnews.com

To Cruise or Not to Cruise?

On the November 8th Portland ballot is “An Act to Restrict Cruise Ships in Order to Reduce Congestion and Pollution.” The summary language states the Act, “Limits the number of passengers who may disembark from cruise ships to no more than 1,000 people on a given day, in aggregate, going into effect in 2025.”
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islesboro, ME
City
Portland, ME
City
Brewer, ME
City
Biddeford, ME
Biddeford, ME
Restaurants
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
State
Maine State
Biddeford, ME
Lifestyle
City
Kittery, ME
Biddeford, ME
Food & Drinks
102.9 WBLM

15 Stores That Could Replace Shaw’s in Scarborough, Maine

For the second time in 2022, Shaw's supermarket has announced the closure of one of their stores in Maine. Back in January, Shaw's decided to close their Westbrook location. That was viewed as more of a procedural move with a new Market Basket store stealing away eager customers. But now, Shaw's has announced the closure of their Scarborough location, seen as more of surprise than a foregone conclusion.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Brewery#Bakery#Food Drink#Sacred Profane Brewing#Food And Wine Magazine#The Portland Press Herald#Portland Food Map#Central European#Czechs#Eastern European
B98.5

Forever Chemicals Found In Two Central Maine Schools

We have been hearing about "forever chemicals" for the last several years. Several Maine communities have been plagued by these illness causing chemicals. In fact, because the chemicals are in the water supply of affected areas, we have been warned about eating livestock and game harvested from these areas. Now,...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mainepublic.org

Recent rains have diminished Maine drought

Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Mainer creates beautiful one of a kind birdhouses in Falmouth workshop

Mainer Tony DiPietro doesn’t build your typical, basic birdhouse. “The thing that makes them so cool is you never know what I'm going to do," DiPietro told WMTW. DiPietro even noted he doesn’t even know himself some days. It’s just one of the reasons why, after 20 years, he still loves heading out to his backyard Falmouth workshop and adding a few more to his already long list of birdhouses from Maine that have been sold around the country.
FALMOUTH, ME
94.3 WCYY

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Antiques shop in Ogunquit severely damaged by fire

PORTLAND, Maine — Route 1 in Ogunquit was closed Saturday morning while firefighters battle a massive fire in Ogunquit. When firefighters arrived around 7:58 a.m., the building at 166 Main St. was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke, according to Ogunquit Fire Chief Russell Osgood. Multiple fire agencies sent...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy