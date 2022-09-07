ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Chronicle

State Proposes New Rules Requiring New Vehicles to Meet Zero-Emission Standards by 2035

All new light duty cars and trucks sold in Washington would have to meet zero-emission vehicle standards by 2035 under new rules proposed by the state Department of Ecology (DOE). According to a statement released by the DOE this week, the new rules are still under consideration, with the public comment period continuing through Oct. 19. Should the DOE approve the rules, Washington will become one of the first states to adopt a zero-emission mandate after California’s decision to do so last month.
