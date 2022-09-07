Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Brian Mittge Commentary: It’s Time for State Worker Vaccine Mandate to End
On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that Washington’s nearly three-year state of emergency would end on the last day of October. What will not end is his rule that state workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s time for that to change. It’s time for Gov. Inslee to drop the...
Chronicle
State Proposes New Rules Requiring New Vehicles to Meet Zero-Emission Standards by 2035
All new light duty cars and trucks sold in Washington would have to meet zero-emission vehicle standards by 2035 under new rules proposed by the state Department of Ecology (DOE). According to a statement released by the DOE this week, the new rules are still under consideration, with the public comment period continuing through Oct. 19. Should the DOE approve the rules, Washington will become one of the first states to adopt a zero-emission mandate after California’s decision to do so last month.
Chronicle
Republican Leaders Criticize Inslee for Delay in Ending State of Emergency, Call for Reforms to Executive Power
Republican leaders in the state Senate responded to Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement ending the COVID-19 state of emergency on Thursday by criticizing his administration for not acting sooner. “The state of emergency could and should have ended long ago. For a time it was justified, because of what we...
Gov. Inslee announces end to all COVID Emergency Orders
All emergency orders and state of emergency will be lifted October 31
Washingtonians react to state of emergency ending
With Gov. Jay Inslee’s state of emergency coming to an end on Halloween, many throughout the state believe things are slowly returning to normal. “I work in bars, so it’s nice to see things going kinda back. I’m at a hotel bar, too. So, it’s like a lot more people are visiting the city. A lot more are comfortable sitting at bars,” bartender Vinnie Lerasle said.
WA Superintendent calls on legislature to provide free school meals to all students
OLYMPIA, Wash.– Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is proposing to provide school meals at no cost to all Washington students. Thursday’s announcement would fill in the gaps left when a federal waiver program went away. “This is very straightforward. We are asking the legislature to have Washington state...
KING-5
Washington state superintendent aims for bilingual education in all K-8 schools by 2040
MOUNT VERNON, Wash — A Mount Vernon elementary school is modeling what Washington's Superintendent of Public Instruction wants for the entire education system by 2040: bilingual education. It's a new school year and a new language for a lot of the kids at Mount Vernon's Madison Elementary. The school...
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest School District Goes on Strike, Delaying Start of School for Thousands
Teachers of the largest school district in Washington are on strike on what should have been the first day of classes after rejecting a deal that would have kept them working in classrooms. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not come to an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS), which...
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
Chronicle
As Gas Prices Drop, Here Are the Areas in Washington You Can Save at the Pump
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease, although some counties still are dealing with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $3.76 a gallon instead of $4.21 in August, according to the American Automobile Association. Washington's state...
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington liquor board shuts down beer, wine 'passports' from unlicensed vendors
(The Center Square) — The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board is cracking down on beer and wine "passports" that include discounts of alcoholic beverages. These common marketing tools may not be distributed by associations or marketing firms without a license from the LCB. The problem with passport marketing promotions...
KOMO News
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
U.S. Dept. of Housing & Urban Development releases Fair Market Rents
FMR's in Washington state for 2023 rose 10%.
Washington state leads country in car fatalities, according to study
Washington has the highest number of car fatalities than any other state this year, according to a recent study by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This week, two DUI fatalities closed down State Route 101 and I-5 during morning rush hours. With the fatal crashes and DUI arrests on...
q13fox.com
Inslee called for review of DCYF's handling of Oakley Carlson's case; no wrongdoing found
OLYMPIA, Wash. - In a letter to the director of the state Office of the Family and Children’s Ombuds (OFCO), Gov. Jay Inslee called on the organization to review the Department of Children, Youth and Families’ (DCYF) handling of Oakley Carlson’s case. OFCO investigates complaints about agency...
Chronicle
Thurston County Commissioners Join Hundreds Outside DNR Office in Rally to Save Washington’s ‘Legacy Forests’
“We’ve got the whole world in our hands, we’ve got to save our forests and public lands,” sang the Raging Grannies outside the Department of Natural Resources building on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Tuesday. “Pressure the DNR and make demands, we’ve got the forest in our hands.”
KING-5
School Resource Officers return under strict state requirements
88 of Washington state's 321 school districts have a police officer or deputy serving as a SRO. That's 27% of districts.
Gov. Inslee appoints Marla Polin to Spokane County Superior Court
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Marla Polin to the Spokane County Superior Court on Wednesday. Polin will replace Judge Harold Clarke, who is retiring on September 30. Since 2008, Polin has operated the Polin Law Office, where she served as a public defender and...
