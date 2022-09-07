Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
Watch: Iowa football blocks punt, scores first offensive touchdown of 2022 season
Iowa football scored its first touchdown of the 2022 season during the first quarter of Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game. Running back Leshon Williams scored a nine-yard rushing touchdown. It only took the Hawkeyes two plays to score on their opening drive. Iowa’s first play of the game was a seven-yard...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | It’s time for Iowa football to make a change at quarterback
Saturday was chock full of firsts — for both Iowa football and myself. The Hawkeyes lost to the Cyclones for the first time since 2014, and I can safely say I felt really uncomfortable during a postgame press conference. I know I haven’t been on the beat as long...
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State
The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz voices concerns with offense after Cy-Hawk loss
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to make a big jump following the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard offensive performance against South Dakota State on Sept. 3. “We’ve all got to get better,” Ferentz said after Iowa’s touchdown-less victory last week. “That’s the bottom line. He’ll get better as we get better as a team. That’s really where our focus will be. It is every time. You go to Week 2, hopefully you make a big jump.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Iowan
‘It’s everything you dream of’: Iowa State weathers storm, defeats Iowa for Cy-Hawk football trophy
When Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell met with the media after the Cyclones’ first Cy-Hawk football victory since 2014, he aptly summed up the game at Kinnick Stadium. “You have to weather the storms early on,” Campbell said postgame. The literal storm didn’t reach Iowa City until...
Daily Iowan
Iowa field hockey downs Providence
Iowa field hockey jumped out to an early advantage against Providence on Friday afternoon at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes took the lead just 43 seconds into the contest when senior Sofie Stribos put in a goal off assists from senior Anthe Nijziel and sophomore Annika Herbine. However, Iowa failed to...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate and pregame for Iowa vs. Iowa State
Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is... Ayrton Breckenridge is the Films Editor and a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism...
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game
The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Iowan
One-on-one with Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins
The Daily Iowan: So, every week at the DI we like to do a fun segment with a player where we ask some non-football questions, some fun things. So, I’ve been asking everybody what they think their NCAA Football video game rating would be if one came out this year. Where do you think you’d be at?
Daily Iowan
Style Guide: What to wear as a guy Hawkeye
Hawkeye football is back. After winning our first game, we want to continue our winning streak, especially against our rival university, Iowa State University. Knowing this is one of the most important games of the season, I want to go all-out, and represent our strong-spirited school. In the student section,...
Daily Iowan
UI reports slight increase in total enrollment numbers for fall 2022 semester
The University of Iowa reported a slight increase in total enrollment on Thursday morning after four years of declining enrollment. The increase of 111 students since the fall of 2021 brought the total enrollment to 31,317 students, comprised of:. 21,973 undergraduate students. 6,156 graduate students. 1,886 professional students. 1,302 postgraduate...
Daily Iowan
UI’s ‘Borderless: An All Black Affair’ showcased artists and celebrated Black culture
Blue stage lights set the Alan MacVey auditorium aglow as nearly every seat filled for Borderless: An All Black Affair on Sept. 7. Dressed in sharp all-black outfits, students arrived at the Theatre Building from every corner of the University of Iowa campus to watch the performances of talented Black artists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council highlights affordable housing as most important topic in five-year strategic plan
The Iowa City City Council made affordable housing a top priority in the city’s five-year strategic plan on Thursday. At the Sept. 8 City Council meeting, the council decided it is the most pressing issue for Iowa City residents, among other goals. According to the City of Iowa City’s...
Daily Iowan
Review | Larksgrove Ensemble gives captivating performance at Voxman
From a violinist who used to play to her sheep and a multi-instrumentalist who was taught by his mother, The Larksgrove Ensemble has grown phenomenally to perform all over the world together. On the evening of Sept. 8, The Larksgrove Ensemble performed in the Voxman Music Building’s Recital Hall. Peter Zay played the cello and guitar, and EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks played the violin.
Comments / 0