ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State

The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz voices concerns with offense after Cy-Hawk loss

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to make a big jump following the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard offensive performance against South Dakota State on Sept. 3. “We’ve all got to get better,” Ferentz said after Iowa’s touchdown-less victory last week. “That’s the bottom line. He’ll get better as we get better as a team. That’s really where our focus will be. It is every time. You go to Week 2, hopefully you make a big jump.”
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Brooklyn, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey downs Providence

Iowa field hockey jumped out to an early advantage against Providence on Friday afternoon at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes took the lead just 43 seconds into the contest when senior Sofie Stribos put in a goal off assists from senior Anthe Nijziel and sophomore Annika Herbine. However, Iowa failed to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Iowan

Photos: Tailgate and pregame for Iowa vs. Iowa State

Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is... Ayrton Breckenridge is the Films Editor and a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game

The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Depaul#Brooklyn Woods#Hawkeyes
Daily Iowan

One-on-one with Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins

The Daily Iowan: So, every week at the DI we like to do a fun segment with a player where we ask some non-football questions, some fun things. So, I’ve been asking everybody what they think their NCAA Football video game rating would be if one came out this year. Where do you think you’d be at?
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Style Guide: What to wear as a guy Hawkeye

Hawkeye football is back. After winning our first game, we want to continue our winning streak, especially against our rival university, Iowa State University. Knowing this is one of the most important games of the season, I want to go all-out, and represent our strong-spirited school. In the student section,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI reports slight increase in total enrollment numbers for fall 2022 semester

The University of Iowa reported a slight increase in total enrollment on Thursday morning after four years of declining enrollment. The increase of 111 students since the fall of 2021 brought the total enrollment to 31,317 students, comprised of:. 21,973 undergraduate students. 6,156 graduate students. 1,886 professional students. 1,302 postgraduate...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Iowan

Review | Larksgrove Ensemble gives captivating performance at Voxman

From a violinist who used to play to her sheep and a multi-instrumentalist who was taught by his mother, The Larksgrove Ensemble has grown phenomenally to perform all over the world together. On the evening of Sept. 8, The Larksgrove Ensemble performed in the Voxman Music Building’s Recital Hall. Peter Zay played the cello and guitar, and EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks played the violin.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy