Read full article on original website
Related
One of most highly recruited high school players in region has a coach who plays two roles
WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's the start of the school year and the beginning of the high school football season. At Cheltenham High School, one of their best players has a coach that has two roles.Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Temple and more. There are a bunch of colleges who are going after a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end/linebacker in the area."It's like nobody can rush the passer like me. Nobody knows how to use the moves that I use, which down, which play that I use them," Kion Wright said. "I feel like I'm a technician. I...
Former Big 33 wide receiver dropped from Temple's roster
Sophomore wide receiver Nazir Burnett has been removed from the Temple football roster listed on the athletic department website. The speedy Harrisburg native and 2018 Big 33 game selection had seen limited action in two seasons since joining the Owls as a transfer from Georgia Tech. Burnett was one of...
Penn State's Basketball Schedule Includes Return to the Palestra
The Lions will meet Purdue in Philadelphia as part of their 2022-23 Big Ten basketball schedule.
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McDevitt clobbers La Salle in Week 3
AMBLER, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt pulverized La Salle by a score of 56-7 during week three of the season on Friday, Sept. 9. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
papreplive.com
Binky Johnson steps down as Norristown head coach
When Dana “Binky” Johnson was hired as the Norristown boys basketball head coach in 2017, he brought with him the five-p philosophy – proper preparation prevents poor performance. He believed preparation builds confidence and, with confidence, anything is possible. Johnson stepped down Thursday after five years and...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Merriam-Webster’s New Word List Is an Insult to Philadelphians Everywhere
Plus: Fetterman to debate Oz. And more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Merriam-Webster’s New Jawn-Free Word List Is an Insult to Philadelphia. Every year,...
vista.today
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: Penn second-worst in country for free speech
(The Center Square) – When it comes to free speech, Pennsylvania universities don’t shine. According to a new report, the University of Pennsylvania is the second-worst college in the country for free speech, ahead only of Columbia University. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech...
Phillymag.com
Samuel S. Becker, MD
Dr. Samuel S. Becker, Philadelphia ENT specialist and Director of Rhinology at The Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy Center, is a highly trained, board-certified specialist. Dr. Becker graduated from Amherst College in 1991 where he was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. He completed his pre-medical studies at Harvard University, attended medical school at University of California San Francisco, and performed his residency training at the University of Virginia. Dr. Becker then completed an additional one-year fellowship specializing in sinonasal disorders and sinus surgery. His fellowship was a prestigious sinonasal disorders and sinus surgery fellowship with Dr. James A. Duncavage, a world-renowned surgeon at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Becker maintains an active affiliation with Vanderbilt’s internationally recognized Otolaryngology Department, where he is Clinical Instructor. He also holds a faculty appointment in the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Pennsylvania, where he is Clinical Assistant Professor.
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
This Philadelphia Deli Is Older Than Philly Cheesesteaks
Just as The Office cast Scranton into the hearts of TV viewers, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia told viewers about the wonderful and fantastical land of Philadelphia. While real-life Philadelphia unfortunately doesn't include Danny Devito, Charlie Day, and all of the other unsavory and immoral characters of the Gang, this Pennsylvania city is well-known for a wide variety of cultural landmarks and traditions, especially when it comes to food. Be it digging into a fresh, hot Philly-style soft pretzel or enjoying a deli-fresh Italian hoagie, Philadelphia is a melting pot of different foods from many different cultures. But perhaps the most beloved treasure of the Philly culinary scene is the cheesesteak.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phillyvoice.com
Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022
The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
One New Jersey Mega Millions Ticket Wins $10K
TRENTON, NJ – One very luck Mega Millions player won the third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for...
phillyvoice.com
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia
Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up
Returning to the state where he launched his candidacy — and the one that handed him the White House in 2020 — President Joe Biden last Thursday called on Americans to join him in a fight to preserve democracy and to beat back the forces of extremism. The 30-minute address was equal parts tribute to […] The post Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ABA Journal
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs
Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.
South Philadelphia business becomes latest victim of check washing scheme
"It's so disruptive and it feels very violating. It's also hard because it seems that nobody cares," said Debra Lutz, owner of GEN3 Electric in Philadelphia.
Comments / 0