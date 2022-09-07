ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IN

NBC Chicago

Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet

Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials. The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade

CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
WILL COUNTY, IL
xrock1039.com

Miller Station Temporary Relocation for Double Track NWI

In Gary, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line says the temporary relocation of Miller Station, including the Miller parking lot and bus stop, will be effective Thursday, September 15th. The commuter line said as passengers continue to be bused between Michigan City/Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro Center stations, the temporary Miller Station parking lot and bus stop will be located at 6021 Melton Road in Gary, about a half mile to the east. Here’s a link to updates on the Double Track NWI project.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

IDOT announces $94 million upgrade to busy corridor in Harvey

CHICAGO (CBS) – The state announced a big time investment on the roads in south suburban Harvey.On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation detailed plans to totally revamp the busy corridor along Wood Street and Ashland Avenue.The $94 million project will reconstruct a stretch of more than 3 miles.
HARVEY, IL
wjol.com

Overturned Semi In Plainfield

An overturned semi-tractor trailer has overturned while making a left turn in Plainfield. Eastbound 143rd between U.S. 30 and Van Dyke Road is blocked off. Emergency crews are on the scene.
PLAINFIELD, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Portage reports cost savings with first CNG garbage truck

The city of Portage is already seeing a cost savings by moving its garbage truck fleet to compressed natural gas. Street Superintendent Randy Reeder says the city's first CNG truck costs the city less than $27 per day in fuel costs, compared to almost $91 for the city's newest diesel truck.
PORTAGE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Heavy rain and flooding possible in Chicago area Sunday

CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rain through Sunday. The National Weather Service said areas north of I-80 might get a few inches, and localized flooding is possible. The rain will move in on Saturday night and continue off-and-on through Sunday, with more...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Fatal Train Collision Probe Ongoing

(La Porte, IN) - There are indications a 19-year-old woman killed when hit by a train in La Porte was possibly caught off guard by another train heading in the opposite direction. The preliminary findings of the ongoing police investigation show that Kaylie Pacione may have veered around the crossing...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Fatal Collision Between Train and Car

(La Porte, IN) - A fatal collision between a freight train and a car happened this morning in LaPorte. The crash happened about 7 a.m. at the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing on Orchard Avenue near Soldiers Memorial Park and Stone Lake. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said a "young...
LA PORTE, IN
NBC Chicago

Southbound Lanes of Tri-State Tollway Blocked After End of Police Pursuit

All southbound lanes on the Tri-State Tollway are currently blocked near 75th Street after a police pursuit concluded at the location. According to Total Traffic, the Tri-State is currently closed between 75th Street and Archer Avenue in suburban Countryside, with traffic backed up to Roosevelt Road. While Illinois State Police...
hometownnewsnow.com

Teenager the Victim of Car Train Collision

(La Porte, IN) - A young woman killed when her car was hit by a freight train in La Porte this morning has been identified. Kaylie Pacione, 19, of Union Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 7 a.m. at the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing on...
LA PORTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
xrock1039.com

Valparaiso Popcorn Fest 2022

In Valparaiso, the city’s long-running Popcorn Festival is tomorrow Saturday September 10th. It’s the 43rd year for the event, held on the first Saturday after Labor Day. Valparaiso Police are reminding motorists there will be road closures in and around downtown Valpo during and before the fest. Here’s more information about Popcorn Fest 2022:
VALPARAISO, IN

