After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet
Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials. The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing...
The Independent Newspapers
Addison Police meet with homeowners in Golden Gate subdivision; Residents concerned with speeding vehicles in area
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Addison Police Administrative Sergeant Omar Brucal and Crime Prevention Officer Malwina Sobanski met at Village Hall with residents of the Golden Gate subdivision to discuss traffic safety concerns in this area. The Golden Gate subdivision is located south of Lake Street (U.S. Rte. 20), and north...
IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade
CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
xrock1039.com
Miller Station Temporary Relocation for Double Track NWI
In Gary, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line says the temporary relocation of Miller Station, including the Miller parking lot and bus stop, will be effective Thursday, September 15th. The commuter line said as passengers continue to be bused between Michigan City/Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro Center stations, the temporary Miller Station parking lot and bus stop will be located at 6021 Melton Road in Gary, about a half mile to the east. Here’s a link to updates on the Double Track NWI project.
IDOT announces $94 million upgrade to busy corridor in Harvey
CHICAGO (CBS) – The state announced a big time investment on the roads in south suburban Harvey.On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation detailed plans to totally revamp the busy corridor along Wood Street and Ashland Avenue.The $94 million project will reconstruct a stretch of more than 3 miles.
$94M IDOT project will modernize key corridor in Harvey, Dixmoor, Riverdale
HARVEY, Ill. — A three-mile stretch of Wood Street / Ashland Avenue through three communities and nearly 100 years old will undergo a full reconstruction. Gov. JB Pritzker announced the investment at the Harvey Public Works Department Thursday morning. You can see his full press conference in the video above. The project will stretch from […]
wjol.com
Overturned Semi In Plainfield
An overturned semi-tractor trailer has overturned while making a left turn in Plainfield. Eastbound 143rd between U.S. 30 and Van Dyke Road is blocked off. Emergency crews are on the scene.
WATCH: Out Of Control Semi-Truck Crashes Into Illinois Highway Bridge
It slammed right into a concrete bridge support.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage reports cost savings with first CNG garbage truck
The city of Portage is already seeing a cost savings by moving its garbage truck fleet to compressed natural gas. Street Superintendent Randy Reeder says the city's first CNG truck costs the city less than $27 per day in fuel costs, compared to almost $91 for the city's newest diesel truck.
fox32chicago.com
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
fox32chicago.com
Heavy rain and flooding possible in Chicago area Sunday
CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rain through Sunday. The National Weather Service said areas north of I-80 might get a few inches, and localized flooding is possible. The rain will move in on Saturday night and continue off-and-on through Sunday, with more...
fox32chicago.com
Deputies find woman lying on Route 60, seriously injured in Round Lake crash
ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Unincorporated Round Lake Wednesday night. Around 6:55 p.m. Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Route 60 near Wilson Road and Volo. Deputies found a Volo woman, 44, lying on the roadway. The woman...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fatal Train Collision Probe Ongoing
(La Porte, IN) - There are indications a 19-year-old woman killed when hit by a train in La Porte was possibly caught off guard by another train heading in the opposite direction. The preliminary findings of the ongoing police investigation show that Kaylie Pacione may have veered around the crossing...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fatal Collision Between Train and Car
(La Porte, IN) - A fatal collision between a freight train and a car happened this morning in LaPorte. The crash happened about 7 a.m. at the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing on Orchard Avenue near Soldiers Memorial Park and Stone Lake. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said a "young...
Pedestrian struck by Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road Wednesday morning. Service out of the Big Timber station has resumed. Metra said "the train involved was the equipment that was being brought to Big Timber to begin its inbound run as train 2204."
Southbound Lanes of Tri-State Tollway Blocked After End of Police Pursuit
All southbound lanes on the Tri-State Tollway are currently blocked near 75th Street after a police pursuit concluded at the location. According to Total Traffic, the Tri-State is currently closed between 75th Street and Archer Avenue in suburban Countryside, with traffic backed up to Roosevelt Road. While Illinois State Police...
hometownnewsnow.com
Teenager the Victim of Car Train Collision
(La Porte, IN) - A young woman killed when her car was hit by a freight train in La Porte this morning has been identified. Kaylie Pacione, 19, of Union Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 7 a.m. at the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing on...
fox32chicago.com
Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
xrock1039.com
Valparaiso Popcorn Fest 2022
In Valparaiso, the city’s long-running Popcorn Festival is tomorrow Saturday September 10th. It’s the 43rd year for the event, held on the first Saturday after Labor Day. Valparaiso Police are reminding motorists there will be road closures in and around downtown Valpo during and before the fest. Here’s more information about Popcorn Fest 2022:
CPD: 2 elderly residents, officer hurt after driver leaves Northwest Side traffic stop
CHICAGO — Two pedestrians and one Chicago Police officer were transported to area hospitals following a collision on the Northwest Side. The crash happened just after 11:35 a.m. at Fullerton and Central. 14th district CPD commander, and Acting Deputy Chief for Area 5, Elizabeth Collazo stated just minutes before the crash, Area 5 detectives in […]
