The Unitarian Church of Los Alamos is inviting community members to come sing their hearts out Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. and give a donation entrance an fee that will go to the Afguhan Refugee Family in Santa Fe that is being sponsored by the Unitarian Church co-sponsors. The event will take place in the Fellowship Hall and snack and refreshments will be outside. A professional KJ will run the Karaoke. Kids, youths and adults are invited. The suggested entrance donation is $5-$10 or any amount you would like to give. Masks are required.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO