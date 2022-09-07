Read full article on original website
Evacuation Drills….
Something to ponder as we join the thousand commuters/students/shoppers snarled in traffic at the corner of Diamond and Trinity: What would we do if there is a criticality accident in the Pajarito Road Plutonium Corridor with the wind blowing from the south into the Townsite? How the heck would we get out of town?
Frontiers In Science: New Developments In Detecting Disease With Harshini Mukundan Sept. 15 And 16
Harshini Mukundan reveals how the human immune system inspired a better approach for identifying and diagnosing new diseases during her Sept. 15 and 16 Frontiers in Science talks in Los Alamos and Santa Fe. Photo Courtesy LANL. LANL NEWS RELEASE. Frontiers in Science presents Harshini Mukundan and a look at...
Amaranth Harvest Set For Saturday At Española Healing Foods Oasis
It’s time for the amaranth harvest at the Española Healing Foods Oasis with Beata Tsosie-Pena from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 313 N. Paseo de Onate in Española. Learn how to harvest amaranth. Enjoy a cooking demonstration with the grains. Receive a piñon...
In Support Of Suzie Havemann For Los Alamos County Council
In the year 2022 when we find ourselves facing the gravest midterm election cycle in my lifetime (62 years), local elections have never been more critical. That is exactly why I support and will vote for Suzie Havemann for a position on the Los Alamos County Council. I know Suzie...
Unitarian Church Invites Community To Karaoke For A Cause Event Sept. 17
The Unitarian Church of Los Alamos is inviting community members to come sing their hearts out Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. and give a donation entrance an fee that will go to the Afguhan Refugee Family in Santa Fe that is being sponsored by the Unitarian Church co-sponsors. The event will take place in the Fellowship Hall and snack and refreshments will be outside. A professional KJ will run the Karaoke. Kids, youths and adults are invited. The suggested entrance donation is $5-$10 or any amount you would like to give. Masks are required.
LANS: Director Thom Mason Speaks About 50th Anniversary Of LANSCE bor
An aerial view of the LANSCE facility. Photo Courtesy LANL. Los Alamos National Laboratory Director Thom Mason first became involved with the Los Alamos Neutron Science Center (LANSCE) as a user at the accelerator’s Lujan Center in the 1990s, through the University of Toronto. He went on to lead the Spallation Neutron Source project at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, which included extended collaboration with LANSCE.
Speaker From Planned Parenthood To Address Democrats Monthly Meeting Sept. 12
The Democratic Party of Los Alamos County is pleased to welcome Kayla Herring from Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains to the monthly meeting on Sept 12 at 6:30pm. The meeting will be held via ZOOM; the link is available at losalamosdemocrats.org and has been sent to the party mailing list.
County: COVID-19 Newsletter Issued For Week Ending Sept. 6
In this week’s Los Alamos County COVID-19 Newsletter issued Friday, Sept. 9, William F. Athas, PhD, writes in the “Epidemiology Corner” that the CDC Community Level for Los Alamos increased from Low to Medium. He states that,. “For the week ending September 6, the CDC Community Level...
County: New Sewer And Gas Rates Go Into Effect Oct. 1
Sewer and natural gas rate adjustments for the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) were recently approved by the Los Alamos County Council as well as the Board of Public Utilities and will go into effect as of October 1. Residential sewer rates are the same for all residential customers, who...
Yard Sale List – Sept. 9-11
47th Street near Urban Park, Los Alamos. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Native American artifacts, pots, and paintings. Lapidary rocks and equipment, hundreds of agate, jasper, and opal cabs, jewelry making supplies, trinitite, mens and womens jewelry, bolo ties, and knives. Entire detached garage full of machinery, hardware, lumber, and tools. Drafting and scientific equipment. Many original works of art and sculptures. Craft supplies, vintage clothing, holiday items, MCM and antique furniture and much more.
Obituary: Alexander Kent Kendrick Jan. 29, 1993 – Sept. 4, 2022
Alexander Kent Kendrick, Ph.D., 29, of Los Alamos, NM, lost his valiant battle with brain cancer surrounded by his wife Caroline and family in his home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Born to Laura (Tharp) and Brian Kendrick in Burnsville, Minnesota on January 29, 1993, the family moved to Los...
Unitarian Church Forum On Ukraine Set For Sunday, Sept. 11
Vitaliy Gyrya will present a forum on Ukraine Sunday at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos. Courtesy photo. The Unitarian Church of Los Alamos will sponsor a 45-minute forum on Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 11:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. The forum is open to the public and will take place following the Sunday service. The topic is “Ukraine: The sixth month of a three-day war”, presented by Vitaliy Gyrya.
