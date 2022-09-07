ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Two Rangers Heading for Rehab at Round Rock

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iVy4_0hklTVAj00

An outfielder out since June and a pitcher out since August will play for Triple-A Round Rock soon.

Two injured Texas Rangers are set to begin rehabilitation assignments in the coming days, the Rangers announced on Tuesday in Houston.

Outfielder Eli White will begin his assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. Pitcher Spencer Howard will begin one with Round Rock this weekend.

While the Rangers have depth in the outfield, getting Howard back would help their personnel-strapped starting rotation.

Howard has been on the injured list since Aug. 10 , retroactive to Aug. 8, with a right shoulder impingement. Howard wasn’t ready to return when he was eligible on Aug. 23. The Express have games until the end of September, while the Rangers don’t end their season until early October.

The Rangers are 10-16 without Howard. He is 2-4 with a 7.41 ERA in 10 games (eight starts) with Texas in 2022.

White hasn’t played since he fractured his wrist and went on the injured list on June 13. While he’s been gone, however, players like Steele Walker, Josh Smith and Bubba Thompson have gotten shots at his left field position. Thompson started in the position during the Houston series.

The Rangers are 30-45 without White.

White is one of the fastest players on the 40-man roster and made one of the Rangers’ most electrifying catches in a game against Tampa Bay earlier this season. He briefly hit leadoff for the Rangers and was batting .200/.274/.305/.578 with three home runs and 10 RBI before the injury. He also stole 12 bases.

Another injured pitcher, reliever Joe Barlow, is set to pitch off a mound tomorrow as he tries to return from a second bout with a blister on his throwing hand. He’s been on the 15-day injured list since Aug. 18. Barlow is eligible to come off the IL.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
Round Rock, TX
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Round Rock, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Thompson
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Steele Walker
Person
Spencer Howard
The Spun

Texas Fans Furious With Steve Sarkisian's Decision Making

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting ripped for his decision to kick a field goal instead of going for a go-ahead touchdown before halftime. The Longhorns were at the two-yard line when Sarkisian elected to take the points — or so he thought. Place kicker Bert Auburn missed the attempt and squandered an opportunity to take the lead heading into the break.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Triple A Round Rock#Express
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Nationals catcher taken to hospital with incredibly awkward injury

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 3, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week three after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Americas 40 F Coronado 23 F Montwood 37 F Franklin 57 F Eastwood 22 F El Dorado 10 […]
EL PASO, TX
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy