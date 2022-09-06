Read full article on original website
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, en route to Scotland in light of Queen’s health concerns
Queen Elizabeth II is currently receiving medical care as Buckingham Palace has confirmed that it’s “concerned” about her health. The situation is rapidly developing, with strong indications that this is a serious incident. A measure of how serious things are is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped everything and are currently traveling to Scotland to be with the rest of the Royal Family at Balmoral.
What is Kim Kardashian’s SKKY company?
Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. The infamous TV star has cemented herself as a celebrity icon and has worked in several industries. She has produced her own fragrances and fashion lines, and expanded into other areas of the entertainment industry, like the app space. But her new company is likely her most unexpected move yet.
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Steve Jobs’ own daughter is already slamming the announcement of the iPhone 14
This just in: a brand new iPhone has been announced. And as always, people are critical of the designs. After years of convincing people that this new iPhone is ‘better’ than the last one, Apple has finally worked the nerve of Steve Jobs’ own daughter, and she’s saying what we’re all thinking.
Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone.The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has become estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their status as working royals and gave a series of interviews condemning the family and the institution, and making accusations of racism.A clearly upset Harry arrived at Balmoral at 8 p.m. Thursday, 90 minutes after the queen’s death was announced.Although only...
King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners
The King’s mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his tribute to the Queen was “important” and “a nice touch”, mourners have said.Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation on Friday.The duke and duchess live in Montecito in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, having stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.Helen Hasnip came to Balmoral on Friday evening to pay respects, and watched Charles’ speech on a mobile phone.The 51-year-old mental health nurse from Newcastle, but living in nearby Aboyne, told PA: “It was...
‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie
When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
When does ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island’ release in theaters in the West?
American Gundam fans, you have less than three weeks before you can see Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island in movie theaters. Although the film premiered in Japan on June 3, it has yet to reach North America, and fans have been disappointed at the lack of news. Fear not, for we bring you tidings of great joy: Cucuruz Doan’s Island is slated for a September theatrical release.
‘Andor’ star reveals the fantastic advice they got from their mother
Later this month, Andor arrives on Disney Plus. The show brings back Diego Luna, looks at early days of revolt against the Empire in Star Wars, features star of the iconic Morbius film Adria Arjona, and, Arjona says her mom helped her audition. The 30-year-old reveals the fact in a...
Why do people hate the British royal family?
After a reign of around 70 years, the recent announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II has attracted innumerable condolences and sympathies for the members of the royal family. This is indeed a sad day for the United Kingdom of Great Britain where the Queen held her position as the nation’s figurehead and received the people’s love and respect for over seven decades now.
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
The 10 strongest female Marvel comic characters, ranked
The incredible and vast Marvel comics are filled with some of the most powerful characters ever created, from gods to mutants and more. While the male characters are well-known, there are several powerful female characters that can more than hold their own against the toughest adversaries and heroes out there. Whether heroes or villains, the Marvel comics have provided a tough roster of unbelievably strong women with some of the most amazing abilities and skills.
The British public is already tired of mandatory sad music after the Queen’s death
The United Kingdom awoke to find itself a nation in mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday. The mood is somber everywhere, with many traveling to Royal residencies to pay their respects, television still dominated by coverage of the reaction, and most entertainment and sporting events have been canceled.
After the Queen’s passing, some incredibly unexpected brands are paying their respects
The passing today of Queen Elizabeth II will no doubt serve as one of the most significant touchstones of the 21st century. In response, millions have taken to social media to express their grief, condolences, and well-wishes to the remaining members of the British royal family, including the King Charles III, and her other three children, as well as her grandsons, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Harry, the Duke of Sussex. And while the expressions of respect have come from many predictable sources, some consolations have arrived from more surprising origins.
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer
From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
Ryan Reynolds and Patton Oswalt want late comedy legend to replace the Queen on Canadian currency
One of the burning questions following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II is whether or not Canada will replace its current currency, which currently features the Queen’s face. Well, maybe not a burning question, but like, a question! Though Canada gained independence in 1931, the two nations still share a sovereign, who is now King Charles III.
The Queen is dead after a viral tweet has predicted the future, and the internet is now laughing in terror
It’s a wild day for the internet following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s sudden passing. While most would say it’s impossible to predict the things that’ll happen on the internet, one Twitter user put that notion to the test by pulling a full-on Back to the Future moment and predicting Her Majesty passing 38 days before it happened.
