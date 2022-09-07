Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: City Commissioner Phillip Walker
On May 27th, former City Commissioner Phillip Walker resigned his position to pursue a state-wide political position after serving 13 years on the Commission. According to State Law, this resignation is irrevocable. As a result of Mr. Walker’s midterm resignation, the City of Lakeland announced a process to fill the...
City Commissioners tentatively Approves New Fees For Athletic Field Use and Changing Library Fees
The City Commission this week unanimously voted to drop the 10-cents-a-day late fees for library books. Also voted to begin charging youth athletic organizations a per child fee per season for sports participation on city fields, beginning in January. They will formally vote on the matters as part of their...
floridapolitics.com
Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension
A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
Polk County short hundreds of construction workers as development booms
In Lakeland - one of the fastest growing metro areas in the nation - real estate experts say there is a need for more construction workers.
Bay News 9
Haines City issued $75,000 fine after sewage leak
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has fined Haines City $75,000 after a major wastewater spill into one of its lakes. James Keene was promoted to Public Infrastructure Director in February of 2020, but he admits the issue with wastewater spills in the city dates back before his time.
‘Cheating scandal’: Teachers at Florida school busted for rigging exams, pocketing cash bonuses
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced news of a "cheating scandal" Friday that had likely cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and put the success of roughly a thousand students in Pasco County in doubt.
Florida electric bills likely to increase in 2023
TALLAHASSEE — Florida residents and businesses likely will get hit with higher electric bills in 2023 as utilities continue to struggle with increased costs of natural gas. STORY: Florida National Guard considered to help staff prisons as inmate numbers expected to steadily climb. Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy...
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
Bay News 9
Bay area residents seeing high electric bills
LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida residents could see a jump in their electricity bill next year as utility companies are still struggling to keep up with the rising cost in natural gas, according to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times. What You Need To Know. Florida...
GovExec.com
The FLRA Issues Another Complaint Against EEOC, This Time Over Tampa Union Evictions
A regional director at the Federal Labor Relations Authority last month issued a formal complaint against the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for the second time in as many months following allegations that officials in the agency’s Tampa field office unlawfully moved to evict union officials from agency-provided office space.
Roundabout projects to decrease deadly crashes in Polk County
Polk County is working on making roads safer for drivers and pedestrians by implementing roundabouts, to reduce deadly crashes.
polksheriff.org
WANTED: Robert James Pope
Polk County Sheriff's detectives are looking for 43 yr old Robert "Little Man" James Pope (DOB 10/1/78) who has a Polk County warrant for written threats to kill and is to be considered armed and dangerous. He has a violent criminal history and has been to Florida state prison, and has lived in GA and TN.
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
Reward increased for Lakeland man wanted for attacking Capitol police on Jan. 6: FBI
The FBI said it has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of a Lakeland man wanted for attacking police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
fox13news.com
Polk County opens sandbag sites with heavy rain expected for the next few days
MULBERRY, Fla. - With expected to sweep over the Bay Area, officials in Polk County are getting residents ready by opening sandbag sites. The sites opened Friday and will remain available through Wednesday, Sept. 14. Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734. Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell...
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
Heavy Rain Expected--Sandbags Available
Polk County Making Sandbags Available Until Sept. 14
flcourier.com
Federal trial in Tampa Bay teen’s death starts next week
The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III will get their day in court next week in the aftermath of the teen’s death which occurred when he was forced by law enforcement to leave the Florida State Fair in 2014. On Feb. 7, 2014, deputies at the Hill-sborough County Sheriff...
A Small Town Florida Restaurant Only Pays Their Servers $1/Hour & Twitter Is Outraged
A Tampa area restaurant, The Living Room, is crunching numbers and now its wait staff is getting paid $1/hour. Founder of the hospitality company, the Feinstein Group, Zachary Feinstein, calls it a commission-based model. Inflation is real, and food establishments are feeling the impact. It's affecting everyone from receipt changes,...
Comments / 2