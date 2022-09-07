ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakeland Gazette

Letter to the Editor: City Commissioner Phillip Walker

On May 27th, former City Commissioner Phillip Walker resigned his position to pursue a state-wide political position after serving 13 years on the Commission. According to State Law, this resignation is irrevocable. As a result of Mr. Walker’s midterm resignation, the City of Lakeland announced a process to fill the...
LAKELAND, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension

A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Lakeland, FL
Government
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Haines City issued $75,000 fine after sewage leak

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has fined Haines City $75,000 after a major wastewater spill into one of its lakes. James Keene was promoted to Public Infrastructure Director in February of 2020, but he admits the issue with wastewater spills in the city dates back before his time.
HAINES CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Florida electric bills likely to increase in 2023

TALLAHASSEE — Florida residents and businesses likely will get hit with higher electric bills in 2023 as utilities continue to struggle with increased costs of natural gas. STORY: Florida National Guard considered to help staff prisons as inmate numbers expected to steadily climb. Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Term Limits#City Attorney#Mayor#The City Commission#Copy Of Driver
Bay News 9

Bay area residents seeing high electric bills

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida residents could see a jump in their electricity bill next year as utility companies are still struggling to keep up with the rising cost in natural gas, according to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times. What You Need To Know. Florida...
LAKELAND, FL
polksheriff.org

WANTED: Robert James Pope

Polk County Sheriff's detectives are looking for 43 yr old Robert "Little Man" James Pope (DOB 10/1/78) who has a Polk County warrant for written threats to kill and is to be considered armed and dangerous. He has a violent criminal history and has been to Florida state prison, and has lived in GA and TN.
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
flcourier.com

Federal trial in Tampa Bay teen’s death starts next week

The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III will get their day in court next week in the aftermath of the teen’s death which occurred when he was forced by law enforcement to leave the Florida State Fair in 2014. On Feb. 7, 2014, deputies at the Hill-sborough County Sheriff...
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy