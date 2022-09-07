Read full article on original website
mahometdaily.com
A look at Mahomet-Seymour union contract negotiations after Tuesday’s offer rejection
It is unusual for teachers in the Mahomet-Seymour School District to begin a school year without a contract. The last contract — signed on July 1, 2018 — expired on June 30. Negotiation teams from the Mahomet-Seymour School District and the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association met more than 16...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Rescinds Ambulance Standard Of Care Ordinance –
The Shelby County Board voted to rescind the “Ambulance Standard of Care” ordinance that was adopted during last month’s meeting. We covered its passage and explained all the reasons it needed to be rescinded in articles here and here. We were pleased to see the number of...
Tuscola’s split with high school principal called ‘mutual,’ over a ‘misunderstanding’
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Tuscola Community High School principal Steve Fiscus’s split with the school district was “mutual” and over a “misunderstanding,” according to his legal counsel. The Board of Education voted unanimously last week to buy Fiscus out of his two-year contract with Tuscola Community Unit School District. Generally speaking, a board doesn’t […]
Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
North Vermilion Family Dental along with Danville Family Dental to Host Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10th 8am-12pm
THE FOLLOWING IS A NORTH VERMILLION FAMILY DENTAL RELEASE. Danville IL. – Residents in the Danville community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at North Vermilion Family Dental on Saturday, September 10. Dr. Vishal Kalavadiaand Dr. Jaya Nelson-Ellington and the team at North...
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
wglt.org
People person: At 91, McLean County court clerk retires, but may pursue another job
Margaret Blakeman retired on Thursday from her part-time job as a McLean County court clerk. At 91, she plans to move closer to her son in Quincy where she may look for another job. “I don’t want to sit around and dry up like an old mushroom,” Blakeman said during...
mahometdaily.com
Remembering Lee Cabutti
I received an early-morning text from a friend on Friday; the kind that friends send one another during troubling, tumultuous, or tragic times. It’s meant to be light-hearted and whimsical, a combination which can be hard to find when overcome by sorrow. But then again, if you look closely, there’s usually a kernel or two of truth as well.
nowdecatur.com
United Way Food Boxes Set to Help Families this Weekend
September 8, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Brothers build safe community with FirstFollowers
CHAMPAIGN – Ri’Chard Frazier took his role as a big brother seriously from a young age. By middle school, being the “tough” one started to get him in trouble. He bounced between public and alternative schools. The first time he felt cared for was at FirstFollowers,...
mahometdaily.com
Christie Clinic Photos: 2022 Mahomet Music Festival Parade
This photo album of the Seymour Fourth of July parade is brought to you by Christie Clinic. Photos were taken by Fiona Taylor. To view the entire album visit https://mahometdaily.smugmug.com/2022-Mahomet-Music-Festival-Parade/.
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
mahometdaily.com
Mahomet-Seymour golf dominates at Champaign County Tournament
With Mahomet-Seymour athletes recording the meet’s three-best scores, the Bulldogs overpowered the competition on Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the Champaign County Girls’ Golf Tournament at Brookhill, in Rantoul. Medalist Ainsley Winters fired a 76. She was followed by Kayla McKinney (90) and Brooke Hartman (94). Other M-S competitors...
Effingham Radio
Toledo Ambulance Service Temporarily Shut Down Due To Lack Of Staff
The Toledo Ambulance service is temporarily out of service due to a lack of staff. Both Greenup and Neoga crews are covering where possible, but Greenup’s ambulance service is stretched thin as well. Toledo Ambulance Board President Bob Swearingen stated that at least 4 people would be needed to...
Herald & Review
CIL-Con 2022 haunts Mattoon this weekend
MATTOON — Cross County Mall was home to CIL-Con 2022 throughout the weekend as vendors, cosplayers, speakers and everything in between came to get their supernatural fix. Dozens of tables were set up around the mall for those with paranormal products, crystals, card readings and more to engage with cosplayers and fans of the occult.
Herald & Review
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th
DECATUR — James A. and Joan D. Chiligiris will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Boston and Cape Cod. James Chiligiris and Joan Jackson were married on Sept. 16, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church, in Decatur. James is the retired owner of the Lincoln Square Lounge and Other Side Restaurant here in Decatur and Joan is a homemaker.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Co Health Department Reports First Batch of West Nile Positive Mosquitoes in 2022
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. A batch of mosquitoes collected in the Danville area has been the first to test positive for the West Nile virus this year in Vermilion County. The Vermilion County Health Department has collected 53 samples of mosquito batches since May. Each...
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
mahometdaily.com
M-S Swimming wins three-school meet in Bloomington
Senior Eden Oelze and freshman Talynn O’Donnell each won two individual events and helped two relays to victory on Wednesday (Sept. 7) as Mahomet-Seymour was triumphant in a three-school girls’ swimming meet in Bloomington. Oelze was victorious in the 50-yard freestyle (30.79 seconds) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:16.82).
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
