Escondido Police Department Updates

On September 3, the police and fire departments hosted their Guns and Hoses event. Participants started their day at the Escondido Police Range, where they received a gun safety course and were able to use handguns and rifles. The Police Department treated them to lunch back at Police and Fire Headquarters, and afterwards the participants continued to battle the heat and had some fun with the fire department.
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Arrest made in shooting death of National City teen

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the July 20th shooting death of 16-year-old Damien Estrada. National City police say they arrested the unnamed juvenile on September 8 with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Office. Estrada was shot in the head around 9...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Fatal Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Traffic Collision

Early yesterday morning, September 9, 2022, at 5:37 am, the Oceanside Police Department responded to the call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision. Officers arrived on the scene and located a pedestrian who had been struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross Mission Avenue between the intersections of Roymar Road and Foussat Road. The pedestrian suffered major head trauma and other significant injuries. Despite life-saving measures attempted by an off-duty Camp Pendleton EMT, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Man arrested on suspicion of killing missing Escondido man

Escondido, CA–An Escondido man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 71-year-old man reported missing from his North Broadway home in Escondido on August 13, authorities said. Escondido police detectives took 32-year-old Eduardo Zamora into custody on Tuesday. Stanley Stephens was an avid walker who was known...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Police Seize Pot, $1.2 Million at City Heights Home

Officers seized more than $1 million in cash along with weapons and a stash of marijuana this week after serving a warrant at the City Heights home of a suspected drug dealer, authorities said Wednesday. Personnel with the San Diego Police Department served the court order in the 3100 block...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Hemet Fire Continues into Weekend

Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Friday, Sept. 9, the Fairview Fire in the Hemet community entered its fifth day consuming acres of dry brush as multiple fire department resources work to contain the flames. Cal Fire reported late Thursday night the fire was at 27,319 acres and still holding at...
HEMET, CA

