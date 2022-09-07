Read full article on original website
Deputies looking for axe-wielding Sprouts shoplifter
A sheriff's watch commander said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. at the Sprouts Market located at 3205 Lemon Grove Ave.
Sheriff searching for man who threatened Sprouts worker with ax
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man wanted for robbing a store in Lemon Grove after threatening an employee with an ax, authorities said.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department Updates
On September 3, the police and fire departments hosted their Guns and Hoses event. Participants started their day at the Escondido Police Range, where they received a gun safety course and were able to use handguns and rifles. The Police Department treated them to lunch back at Police and Fire Headquarters, and afterwards the participants continued to battle the heat and had some fun with the fire department.
Sheriff Searching for Man in Snow Boots Who Used Ax to Rob Lemon Grove Store
San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies are searching for a man who threatened a store clerk with an ax on Saturday. The suspect was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the 3200 block of Lemon Grove Avenue, a watch commander said. He allegedly tried to steal items from the...
Arrest made in shooting death of National City teen
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the July 20th shooting death of 16-year-old Damien Estrada. National City police say they arrested the unnamed juvenile on September 8 with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Office. Estrada was shot in the head around 9...
Teen suspected in fatal South Bay shooting of 16-year-old boy
A 17-year-old San Diego resident suspected in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in National City was arrested Thursday, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Man Shot to Death During Argument in San Diego; Suspect Remains At-Large
A 40-year-old man was shot to death Saturday during an argument in the Shelltown neighborhood of San Diego. The shooting was reported at 5:51 p.m. in the 1600 block of Una Avenue, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. "Upon arriving, officers found Mario Galvez of...
Family makes appeal for tips in Chula Vista double murder case
Grieving loved ones make emotional appeal for information in Chula Vista double murder investigation
northcountydailystar.com
Fatal Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Traffic Collision
Early yesterday morning, September 9, 2022, at 5:37 am, the Oceanside Police Department responded to the call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision. Officers arrived on the scene and located a pedestrian who had been struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross Mission Avenue between the intersections of Roymar Road and Foussat Road. The pedestrian suffered major head trauma and other significant injuries. Despite life-saving measures attempted by an off-duty Camp Pendleton EMT, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Victims in double fatal Chula Vista shooting identified
Authorities Thursday publicly identified two men who were fatally shot last week near a South Bay park.
sandiegocountynews.com
Man arrested on suspicion of killing missing Escondido man
Escondido, CA–An Escondido man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 71-year-old man reported missing from his North Broadway home in Escondido on August 13, authorities said. Escondido police detectives took 32-year-old Eduardo Zamora into custody on Tuesday. Stanley Stephens was an avid walker who was known...
Suspect in fatal Kearny Mesa stabbing identified
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a suspect in an assault that fatally wounded a man three months ago in Kearny Mesa.
NBC San Diego
Police Seize Pot, $1.2 Million at City Heights Home
Officers seized more than $1 million in cash along with weapons and a stash of marijuana this week after serving a warrant at the City Heights home of a suspected drug dealer, authorities said Wednesday. Personnel with the San Diego Police Department served the court order in the 3100 block...
Man suspected in Kearny Mesa murder
Authorities are asking for the public's help in searching for a man suspected in the June killing of a 60-year-old man in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood.
Suspect arrested in case of missing Escondido man
A man was arrested on suspicion of murdering a missing 71-year-old man from Escondido, police announced.
CHP: Man fatally struck by car on I-8E near Mission Valley
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a car while walking within the traffic lanes on Interstate 8 eastbound near San Diego's Mission Valley area Friday night.
Police seize $1.2M in cash, drugs from City Heights home
A man was arrested after drugs, a loaded gun, and more than $1.2 million in cash were found inside a City Heights home during the execution of a search warrant, San Diego Police announced Wednesday.
KPBS
Gun shop owner convicted of firearms sales involving former San Diego County Sheriff's deputy
A San Diego gun store owner was convicted by a federal jury this week of assisting former San Diego County Sheriff's Captain Marco Garmo in his side business of unlawful firearms sales. Giovanni "Gio" Tilotta, 41, owner of Honey Badger Firearms in Kearny Mesa, was found guilty Thursday of three...
Hemet Fire Continues into Weekend
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Friday, Sept. 9, the Fairview Fire in the Hemet community entered its fifth day consuming acres of dry brush as multiple fire department resources work to contain the flames. Cal Fire reported late Thursday night the fire was at 27,319 acres and still holding at...
Prosecutors Score Rare Conviction of Gun Store Owner in Ex-Sheriff Captain’s Scheme to Sell Firearms
A federal jury has convicted a local gun store owner of assisting former San Diego County Sheriff’s Captain Marco Garmo in his side business selling unlawful firearms. Giovanni “Gio” Tilotta, 41, owner of Honey Badger Firearms in Kearny Mesa, was found guilty Thursday of three felonies. The...
