On September 3, the police and fire departments hosted their Guns and Hoses event. Participants started their day at the Escondido Police Range, where they received a gun safety course and were able to use handguns and rifles. The Police Department treated them to lunch back at Police and Fire Headquarters, and afterwards the participants continued to battle the heat and had some fun with the fire department.

