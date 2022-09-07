Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY GAS PRICE AVERAGE UNDER $4 A GALLON
Indiana County’s gas price average is now below the $4 a gallon mark. According to Triple A, Indiana’s gas price average as of today is $3.97 this morning. While it is not the lowest in the region, it is the first time that the average has gone below the $4 mark in a few months. The lowest in the region is still Jefferson County at $3.88. Clearfield County was $3.94, and Westmoreland County was next highest, at $3.95. Then came Indiana, then Cambria at $3.98 and Armstrong County remains the highest in the region at $4.02.
pghcitypaper.com
Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth
A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
Mt. Pleasant Twp. property owner blames flooding on storm drain replacement delays
Shannon Pologruto frets when it rains. She knows just a moderate storm, such as the cell that moved through the Mt. Pleasant Township area Tuesday night, will result in substantial flooding at the Diamond Street apartment building she owns with her husband. “We had two feet of water around the...
butlerradio.com
Paving Work Delayed On Rt. 422/Rt. 28 Ramps In Armstrong
A paving project in Armstrong County has been rescheduled due to impending weather this weekend. Originally, PennDOT officials said work on the Route 422 and Route 28 interchange would start Friday night. However, that has now been rescheduled for next weekend. The work is expected to run from 7 p.m....
wccsradio.com
SEPTEMBER 11 OBSERVANCE SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW
Today is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on America. The observance at the 911 Memorial at IUP’s Oak Grove is scheduled for tomorrow at 11:30 AM, with Lieutenant Colonel Erich Steffens of the IUP Department of Military Sciences presiding. Other speakers will be IUP President Michael Driscoll, IUP ambassador and senior Kristen Collins, and Danny Sacco, the longtime emergency services provider in Indiana County who is now an IUP adjunct instructor in medical services. Sacco was a first responder at the World Trade Center in 2001.
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Announces I-80 Upcoming Ramp Closures in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming ramp closure as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County. For this weekend’s closure, Exit 78: Brookville Eastbound on and off ramps will be closing at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9,...
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Former Pa. sewer treatment plant supervisor sentenced to probation
A former supervisor with the Pittsburgh Sewer and Water Authority has been sentenced to a year of probation, according to a story from KDKA. James Paprocki was convicted of conspiring to violate the Federal Clean Water Act while he was a supervisor at a treatment plant near Aspinwall, Allegheny County, the news station reported.
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE CHARGE WOMAN WITH DUI
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana woman with DUI and a summary traffic offense for an incident on August 19th. Police say that they pulled over a vehicle in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street driven by 22-year-old Kaylee Davis, and she was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. She was taken into custody and taken to IRMC for a legal blood draw. She was released to a sober adult after that.
wccsradio.com
THEODORE DUNMIRE, 88
Theodore Olen Dunmire, 88, of Indiana, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Born June 12, 1934, in Canoe Township, he was a son of the late Olen Robert Dunmire and Laura Lorraine (Baun) Dunmire. He was the loving husband of Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, of Indiana, whom he married November 26, 1958.
Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report
Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
Catalytic converters stolen overnight from Somerset County business
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset are looking for answers after two catalytic converters were stolen from work trucks this week. Between Monday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m., two catalytic converters were cut out and stolen from Chevrolet trucks belonging to Berlin Lumber in […]
wisr680.com
Woman Charged With DUI And Speeding Through School Zone
A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after she allegedly sped through a school zone. Grove City Police say the incident happened Wednesday in an active school zone where students cross a highway. 21-year-old Sheridan Westray-Holt was allegedly going 17 miles per hour over the speed limit through the area. Police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Borough secretary, 2 council members resign in Verona
Verona is going through a transition period following the unexpected resignations this past week of three members of the borough’s management team and council. At its Aug. 30 meeting, Verona council accepted the resignation of borough secretary Christine DeRunk, effective Sept. 9. DeRunk came aboard in August 2021 and had served as the de facto borough manager, but she is moving to take the borough manager’s job in Sharpsburg, which is closer to her home in Shaler.
Former Kiski Township sergeant sues supervisors, claiming threats and intimidation
The battle between Kiski Township officials and former police officers there could be moving to court. Former Kiski Township police Sgt. Tom Dessell filed a civil lawsuit Thursday in Armstrong County, accusing township supervisors of threats and intimidation over what he believes were illegal and corrupt acts. Dessell and four...
Westmoreland County intends to file another lawsuit over opioid deaths
Westmoreland County has signaled it intends to file another opioid lawsuit with new litigation that names several national pharmacies as defendants. The county, through its private outside counsel based in Eastern Pennsylvania, made a court filing earlier this month in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court, a formal step that launches the lawsuit. No details were included in the filing nor was a written complaint that details allegations. No request for damages was made part of the filing.
wccsradio.com
DRISCOLL DISCUSSES NEW STUDENT SUCCESS TASK FORCE, STUDENT POPULATION AT IUP COUNCIL OF TRUSTEES MEETING
At Thursday’s IUP Council of Trustees meeting, IUP’s president discussed the student population and the retention rate of first-year students. Dr. Michael Driscoll said that the student population will be around 8800-8900 students, which is a drop from last year, and he said that first-year student retention was around 70%. He said that while that’s around where the numbers have been historically, the university can and should do better.
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
wccsradio.com
HOODLEBUG FESTIVAL IS TODAY
The 2022 Hoodlebug Festival happens today in Homer City. The 25th annual event will have an extended schedule today, with four bands performing, the return of the parade at noon, the Hoodlebug Trail Bicycle Poker Run in the morning, a 5K race in the afternoon, a car cruise, and the duck race at 3:30 at Floodway Park with the assistance of the Homer City Fire Department.
