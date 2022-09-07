Read full article on original website
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
While summer is waning there are plenty of good days to ride your bicycle, as this beauty parked on Elmwood Avenue and Dempster Street reminds us. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Good Thursday morning, Evanston. Above, Nisar Behlim (left) and Bhikhu Patel wait for a bus Wednesday evening on Dodge Avenue just south of Emerson Street. The No. 93 bus arrived before photographer Richard Cahan could learn their stories. From bus stops to beaches, from schools to City Council, the RoundTable aims to cover all of Evanston. Thanks for reading and supporting us on the journey.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston resident launches new line of luxury sneakers
Charles Hawkins wasn’t interested in forging a career in the shoe business when he graduated from DePaul University with a major in political science. He was more interested in making money as a salaried employee than risk losing it as an entrepreneur. So he took a job in investment...
evanstonroundtable.com
City’s sewer structure project to begin Sept. 12
The City of Evanston is rehabilitating sewer structures at various locations throughout the City. The work includes cleaning, surface preparation, and lining of the sewer structures using a geopolymer lining system. View the project newsletter (.pdf) to see a map showing the locations of the sewer structures to be rehabilitated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS Booster Club holding its first in-person fundraiser in three years
After hosting events online and raising money for athletics and activities remotely for more than two years, the Evanston Township High School Booster Club’s signature fundraiser, Boosterpalooza, will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Autobarn Nissan of Evanston. Each year, the club allocates about $100,000 for...
evanstonroundtable.com
Emissions data show slow recovery in energy consumption from pandemic
Emissions survey data from 2021 show a slow recovery in Evanston’s electricity and gasoline consumption from decreases during the COVID-19 pandemic, and an accelerating adoption of electric vehicles by residents and visitors. Sustainability and Resilience Coordinator Cara Pratt shared the data and conclusions with the Environment Board at its...
Comments / 0