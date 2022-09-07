ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

EBR District 911 center experiencing connection issues with 911 phone calls

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center is experiencing on-going connection issues with 911 calls within the parish. In a press release, officials say 911 callers may experience a drop or interruption during calls. Callers are encouraged to dial 911 again if the call is dropped. Emergency services will still respond should communication be interrupted.
wbrz.com

NAKAMOTO: Despite dedicated funding from taxpayers, Baton Rouge mental health facility downsizing

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned key stakeholders at the Bridge Center for Hope were alerted this morning that the mental health center is downsizing. According to emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, the center's executive director sent a memo about the restructuring to board members just minutes after Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto called asking questions about the layoffs. Board members said they had no idea the center was downsizing until that email went out Friday morning.
pelicanpostonline.com

Two Ascension educators named to Teacher Advisory Council

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings....
brproud.com

Callers in EBR experiencing issues with 911

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center says 911 callers may experience a drop or interruption during calls. According to an official press release, AT&T is aware of the issue and is working to replace equipment. If a dropped call happens, immediately call 911 back and emergency service agencies will continue any response in progress. The 911 call center will be expecting a callback.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish captain provides update on task force to address crime

After violent crimes drew concern from citizens in Donaldsonville, city leaders joined with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in implementing a task force. APSO District 1 Captain Darryl Smith, who appeared on Mayor Leroy Sullivan's Sept. 8 Making Progress program on Facebook Live, said the task force has brought positive results since ramping up June 1.
bizneworleans.com

DeCuir and Brown Launch Advantous Law in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Advantous Law is a new, Louisiana-based law firm with a specific focus on state and local tax (SALT) matters. The firm is being launched by Jason M. DeCuir and Jason R. Brown, two SALT practitioners with more than 40 years of legal tax practice between them.
L'Observateur

STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an Action Plan Amendment that will reallocate funds in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, as well as other Restore programs, to increase affordable rental housing stock and clarify a workforce development program for recovery from the Great Floods of 2016.
brproud.com

LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
WWL-TV

Sentencing delayed for pastor convicted of murdering his stepson

NEW ORLEANS — A pastor from Reserve who was tried a second time in July and convicted of murdering his 8-year-old stepson in 2008, received a 12-day delay in his sentencing Friday. Errol Victor Sr. is now scheduled to be sentenced on September 21 after Judge Dennis Waldron denied...
West Side Journal

Site chosen for library in southern part of WBR

The long-awaited library is coming to the south side of the intracoastal. The new library site will be the old Fred’s in Brusly. West Baton Rouge Parish President “Peewee” Berthelot thanked State Rep. Edmond Jordan for donating $200,000 for the library and assured residents that the library is coming soon.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Glen Oaks association fighting proposal for high-density residential units

A group that says it represents several subdivisions is fighting a proposal to allow 350 high-density residential units on the south side of Mickens Road west of Joor Road. The proposed changes to the concept plan for the 162-acre site would allow for a total of nearly 900 residences while cutting back on potential commercial uses, which some neighbors argue is the opposite of what the area needs.
houmatimes.com

Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile. On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne...
Baton Rouge Business Report

Council member touts potential for north Baton Rouge grocery store

East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Darryl Hurst says a new study indicates a full-service grocery store would be feasible at the intersection of Joor and Prescott roads. He says the store could address north Baton Rouge’s “food desert” status, spur further commercial development and complement Joor Place, a proposed residential and commercial project in the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA

