wbrz.com
EBR District 911 center experiencing connection issues with 911 phone calls
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center is experiencing on-going connection issues with 911 calls within the parish. In a press release, officials say 911 callers may experience a drop or interruption during calls. Callers are encouraged to dial 911 again if the call is dropped. Emergency services will still respond should communication be interrupted.
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: Despite dedicated funding from taxpayers, Baton Rouge mental health facility downsizing
BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned key stakeholders at the Bridge Center for Hope were alerted this morning that the mental health center is downsizing. According to emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, the center's executive director sent a memo about the restructuring to board members just minutes after Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto called asking questions about the layoffs. Board members said they had no idea the center was downsizing until that email went out Friday morning.
theadvocate.com
Some Baton Rouge teachers were denied paid COVID leave. The district says it's addressing it.
Nearly 200 employees of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system have reported getting sick from COVID since the beginning of July, but most of them have had to wait until the start of this month before the school district would process their claims for fully paid COVID leave. Part...
NOLA.com
Busted, then ousted: Security guard oversight board quickly fires agency head after drug arrest
The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners voted unanimously Thursday to immediately terminate the agency's executive secretary after she was arrested on gun and drug charges earlier in the week. The board voted to fire Bridgette Hull after a 20-minute executive session to discuss her future. “It’s an unfortunate...
LSU Reveille
University Board of Supervisors names first Black alumna chairperson
Valencia Sarpy Jones was sworn in as the next chairperson of LSU’s Board of Supervisors at their September meeting on Friday morning, making history as the first Black alumna to be sworn in as chairperson of the university’s Board of Supervisors. Jones, who graduated with a sociology degree...
pelicanpostonline.com
Two Ascension educators named to Teacher Advisory Council
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings....
brproud.com
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish captain provides update on task force to address crime
After violent crimes drew concern from citizens in Donaldsonville, city leaders joined with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in implementing a task force. APSO District 1 Captain Darryl Smith, who appeared on Mayor Leroy Sullivan's Sept. 8 Making Progress program on Facebook Live, said the task force has brought positive results since ramping up June 1.
theadvocate.com
Metro Council launches investigation of CATS board with aim of removing commissioners
The investigation that could lead to the removal of the commissioners who oversee Baton Rouge and Baker's bus system formally began Wednesday with the first meeting of a special Metro Council committee. The committee, which was formed in July after a series of public scandals at the Capital Area Transit...
Head of state board that regulates private security arrested in Livingston drug case
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the executive secretary of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners in an apparent drug deal.
FedEx contractors ‘no longer providing service’ after video of fight is widely circulated
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An online video of an apparent fight involving FedEx contractors is gaining traction on social media. In response, a FedEx official announced some of the men involved are no longer providing services for the company. Video of the fight was shared to social media. It...
bizneworleans.com
DeCuir and Brown Launch Advantous Law in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE – Advantous Law is a new, Louisiana-based law firm with a specific focus on state and local tax (SALT) matters. The firm is being launched by Jason M. DeCuir and Jason R. Brown, two SALT practitioners with more than 40 years of legal tax practice between them.
brproud.com
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
L'Observateur
STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an Action Plan Amendment that will reallocate funds in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, as well as other Restore programs, to increase affordable rental housing stock and clarify a workforce development program for recovery from the Great Floods of 2016.
brproud.com
LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
WWL-TV
Sentencing delayed for pastor convicted of murdering his stepson
NEW ORLEANS — A pastor from Reserve who was tried a second time in July and convicted of murdering his 8-year-old stepson in 2008, received a 12-day delay in his sentencing Friday. Errol Victor Sr. is now scheduled to be sentenced on September 21 after Judge Dennis Waldron denied...
West Side Journal
Site chosen for library in southern part of WBR
The long-awaited library is coming to the south side of the intracoastal. The new library site will be the old Fred’s in Brusly. West Baton Rouge Parish President “Peewee” Berthelot thanked State Rep. Edmond Jordan for donating $200,000 for the library and assured residents that the library is coming soon.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Glen Oaks association fighting proposal for high-density residential units
A group that says it represents several subdivisions is fighting a proposal to allow 350 high-density residential units on the south side of Mickens Road west of Joor Road. The proposed changes to the concept plan for the 162-acre site would allow for a total of nearly 900 residences while cutting back on potential commercial uses, which some neighbors argue is the opposite of what the area needs.
houmatimes.com
Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile. On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Council member touts potential for north Baton Rouge grocery store
East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Darryl Hurst says a new study indicates a full-service grocery store would be feasible at the intersection of Joor and Prescott roads. He says the store could address north Baton Rouge’s “food desert” status, spur further commercial development and complement Joor Place, a proposed residential and commercial project in the area.
