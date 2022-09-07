ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Scottsdale Police Department offering pay bump for officers

The City of Phoenix is expanding the pilot program, and officials say $500,000 will be used to install gates in about 45 alleyways. Veteran Phoenix police officer needs the community's help. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Phoenix Police Officer who's been on the force for nearly 30 years is going...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe Healing Fields remembers the victims of Sept. 11

Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday. Sky Harbor...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Sedona, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Gilbert, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Phoenix woman finally gets her kitchen upgrades done

“It happens every day. Just in Phoenix, it happens every single day.”. Maricopa County Attorney answers questions about delays in Zombie Hunter case. When Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell was asked if she would oppose any additional delay, she said it was not her decision to make. On Your Side...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Caffeine#Funeral Directors#Linus Business#Americans
Phoenix New Times

Anissa Keane Collected Union Cards at Curaleaf. Then She Got Fired

Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Salesperson at your door? One family fights to get refund

PHOENIX — You've likely experienced it yourself. There's a salesperson at your door, offering you a great deal, but you have to buy on the spot. Jon Olmstead says he wasn't home at the time that his wife got a knock on the door from a salesperson. "So and...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Crane operator rescued at Intel campus in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crane operator was rescued after getting stuck hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a medical emergency early Friday morning. Chandler fire crews responded to the Intel Ocotillo campus west of Dobson and Ocotillo roads around 5 a.m. Video from the scene shows crews using another crane to rescue the worker and they were able to successfully bring them down safely. The man’s status is unknown. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more details.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

US renames sites in Arizona, other states with Native American slur

PHOENIX – Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed Thursday by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women. The Interior Department completed a yearlong process of changing out the names of nearly 650 mountain peaks, lakes, streams, springs and other components of the federal landscape that contained the word “squaw.”
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

One dead, bystander injured in shooting at north Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX — Police say one man is dead and a bystander is injured after a shooting at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Saturday afternoon. Two men were in an argument in the parking lot when one man fired a gun, striking a man and a woman unrelated to the incident, according to police.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy