Jefferson County, MO

Get those entries in for ‘Way Back When’ photo contest

There’s still time to go through those boxes of fabulous old photographs and choose a potential winner to submit for the “Way Back When” photo contest sponsored by Grand Times, Leader Publications’ magazine for seniors. Three winners will be drawn at random from among all the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Festus announces lineup for Sundays at Sunset concerts

This year’s Sundays at Sunset concert series in Festus will feature three bands new to the event, as well as an old favorite. The free concerts series is scheduled to that start Sunday, Sept. 11, and be held every Sunday after that through Oct. 2, Festus officials announced. The...
FESTUS, MO
Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores

ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area

September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
WENTZVILLE, MO
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Steven C. Wyatt, 68, De Soto

Steven C. Wyatt, 68, of De Soto died Sept. 5, 2022, in De Soto. Mr. Wyatt was a service manager for AA Mobile Homes. He enjoyed music, working on his home and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Born Sept. 4, 1954, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mary (Carr) and Herbert Wyatt.
DE SOTO, MO
When could it snow in St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
P&Z board cool on idea for apartments near Arnold

A developer’s plans to build a 152-unit apartment complex just outside the Arnold city limits have dimmed. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 Aug. 25 to recommend denial of a rezoning request from KAB Construction of Imperial, which has proposed building eight apartment buildings on 9.43 acres on the southwest corner of Old Lemay Ferry and Miller roads.
ARNOLD, MO
The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...

