Get those entries in for ‘Way Back When’ photo contest
There’s still time to go through those boxes of fabulous old photographs and choose a potential winner to submit for the “Way Back When” photo contest sponsored by Grand Times, Leader Publications’ magazine for seniors. Three winners will be drawn at random from among all the...
Festus announces lineup for Sundays at Sunset concerts
This year’s Sundays at Sunset concert series in Festus will feature three bands new to the event, as well as an old favorite. The free concerts series is scheduled to that start Sunday, Sept. 11, and be held every Sunday after that through Oct. 2, Festus officials announced. The...
Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores
ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area
September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
Fall Foliage Prediction Map: See when the leaves change
This year's forecast for fall colors is looking good with a nice long season.
St. Louis developer building ‘most expensive subdivision’ in a century
What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized victorian home was available?
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
The Liston Bros. Celebrating 50 Years of Music: Mama’s Pride & Beyond! in St Louis, MO Dec 11, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Liston Bros. Celebrating 50 Years of Music: Mama’s Pride & Beyond! presale password!! Everybody with this presale code will have an opportunity to get tickets before the general public!. This just might be your one opportunity ever to see The Liston Bros. Celebrating 50 Years of...
New sports reporter Ahmad Hicks joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis
The Twin Cities' FOX affiliate announced Wednesday that Ahmad Hicks is joining the station, which follows the departure of anchor Hobie Artigue in June. He'll be joining a team that includes Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim. "I’m excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the...
Tickets on sale for the Polar Express out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Tickets for the Polar Express out of the St. Louis Union Station went on sale Thursday. Ride the real train to the North Pole and see the Conductor, Santa Clause and his elves. The trip to meet Santa takes one hour, with trains departing at 4:30,...
Future of Fox Theatre still in balance as dispute carries on, trial looms
ST. LOUIS — The legal dispute over ownership of the Fox Theatre has dragged on, with parties fighting on points as detailed as inspections of the property. The Business Journal in March first reported on the fight, in which the theater's operator, Fox Associates LLC, is suing the owner of a large part of the property, Foxland Inc.
This Festus House Has a Toilet and Uncle Fester in the Living Room [PHOTOS]
Listed as a two-bedroom, two bathroom property, this house in Festus is really something to see. The 1,044 square foot house is being sold mid-renovation, which means that there’s plenty of time left to mold it to be exactly what you want. But if your dream home includes a...
New $325 million North City riverfront development unveiled
The city approved plans to work with developers M2DP to create a marina on the riverfront in North City. The $325 million plan is part of a recent move to revitalize the St. Louis riverfront.
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this week
The popular discount grocery store chain, Aldi, is hosting the grand opening of its newest Missouri supermarket location this week. Read on to learn about giveaways, prizes, and more during the grand opening event.
Steven C. Wyatt, 68, De Soto
Steven C. Wyatt, 68, of De Soto died Sept. 5, 2022, in De Soto. Mr. Wyatt was a service manager for AA Mobile Homes. He enjoyed music, working on his home and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Born Sept. 4, 1954, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mary (Carr) and Herbert Wyatt.
When could it snow in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
P&Z board cool on idea for apartments near Arnold
A developer’s plans to build a 152-unit apartment complex just outside the Arnold city limits have dimmed. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 Aug. 25 to recommend denial of a rezoning request from KAB Construction of Imperial, which has proposed building eight apartment buildings on 9.43 acres on the southwest corner of Old Lemay Ferry and Miller roads.
The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
