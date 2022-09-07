ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

WAFB

Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the journey of Southern University's Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these amazing women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Charlie Wilson and Xscape To Perform in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Contemporary R&B Superstar Charlie Wilson will be performing his hits in Baton Rouge this Friday, September 9, 2022. He is the former lead vocalist for The Gap Band. Charlie Wilson, also known as "Uncle Charlie" has the most number one songs by a male artist in the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart with eight number one singles. His smooth funk and soul singing style always gets the crowd on their feet. This is a performance you do not want to miss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po'boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler's attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
225batonrouge.com

Baton Rouge gets its first mobile wedding chapel

New Baton Rouge events and rental company Sips To Soiree's, which launched Sept. 1, this week rolled out the city's first mobile wedding chapel. The chapel, named Mo'Belle Chapel, can be delivered to on-site locations for brides who want a smaller venue. The chapel can also be used as a unique backdrop for larger weddings, according to the company's announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA

