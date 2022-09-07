Read full article on original website
Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these amazing women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: 'Hell is real.' Ministry hits the streets to share testimony, Jesus
Never during her lifelong struggle with drugs and alcohol has Kristen Kilbey found herself homeless or on the streets pleading for strangers to help feed her addictions. "Well, I was never homeless but floated around while I was on drugs," she said. "I did try to buy drugs from people I did not know on the streets."
thelouisianaweekend.com
Charlie Wilson and Xscape To Perform in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Contemporary R&B Superstar Charlie Wilson will be performing his hits in Baton Rouge this Friday, September 9, 2022. He is the former lead vocalist for The Gap Band. Charlie Wilson, also known as “Uncle Charlie” has the most number one songs by a male artist in the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart with eight number one singles. His smooth funk and soul singing style always gets the crowd on their feet. This is a performance you do not want to miss.
Hen ‘paying respect’ in drive-thru line at Popeyes in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish woman noticed a potentially fowl situation while waiting in the drive-thru line at a local Popeyes. Angie Dronet Grunewald was in line around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, when someone came strutting into her view. A hen was seen trying to cut in line. Grunewald was waiting […]
fox8live.com
Social media rumors say a tiger is loose in Houma; police weigh in
Is the Tiger even real or is this someone’s social media stunt gaining steam? Fox 8 reached out to the Houma Police Department with questions.
fox8live.com
Meg Gatto teaming up with Lee Zurik in the evening; new 4 a.m. show announced
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 is extremely excited to announce Meg Gatto as the new co-anchor of FOX 8 News at 5 and 10pm. Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Meg will join anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik on FOX 8 News at 5pm and on FOX 8 News at 10pm.
theadvocate.com
The Sammich, the burger and the bread pudding: Best things we ate this week
The folks behind Unleaded BBQ accomplished something I've never seen before. They turned a shutdown gas station on Perkins Road into a restaurant. I know it's not uncommon in Louisiana for a gas station convenience store to sling some great eats, but this was an entire flip. The have an...
brproud.com
Do you have a library card? Livingston Parish Library says you should
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – According to one source, 58 percent of U.S. adults have public library cards. Libraries across the nation are hoping to see an increase in that number as Library Card Sign-Up Month kicks off. The special month of activity began on the first of September...
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
brproud.com
Local wine retailer celebrates one year in BR with free alcohol tastings
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Total Wine and More is celebrating one year in Baton Rouge with wine, beer, and spirit tastings. The celebration also has live music and free giveaways. The event ends on Sunday, Sept. 11. Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wine Tastings:. Chandon Family.
NOLA.com
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
Did You Know—You Can Hang out with Sloths in Louisiana?
Barn Hill Preserve is located in Ethel, La which is just a little over an hour and a half away from Lafayette, which in my book is worth the drive.
Louisiana Family Searching for Dog Lost After Crash
A Louisiana family is searching for their dog who got loose after a crash on the interstate. The White Family, of Hammond, is hoping that someone either saw their dog recently or, hopefully, picked him up and is caring for him. In any case, the Whites would love to have...
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish sheriff's office investigating report of 'large cat' on the loose
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a 'large cat' on the loose in Houma. The sheriff confirmed only one person reported Thursday night what they believed to be was a large cat, possibly a tiger, on the loose on Hollywood Road. The...
4 Children Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the 2400 block of Winbourne Ave at [..]
wbrz.com
Let the band play 'Neck'? Southern band director teases plans for game day at LSU
BATON ROUGE - Though all eyes will be on the LSU and Southern University football teams come Saturday night, many fans are just as excited to see both schools' marching bands share the spotlight at Tiger Stadium for the first time. "Between LSU, between Southern University Jaguars, it's so exciting....
225batonrouge.com
Baton Rouge gets its first mobile wedding chapel
New Baton Rouge events and rental company Sips To Soiree’s, which launched Sept. 1, this week rolled out the city’s first mobile wedding chapel. The chapel, named Mo’Belle Chapel, can be delivered to on-site locations for brides who want a smaller venue. The chapel can also be used as a unique backdrop for larger weddings, according to the company’s announcement.
