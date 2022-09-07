ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

William Galvin wins Democratic nomination for secretary of state

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Galvin has held the position since 1995.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPjB9_0hklQHxA00
Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin speaks to the Annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast on Monday, Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022 at the Park Plaza Hotel in Boston. AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

William Galvin won the Democratic nomination for secretary of state in the 2022 primary as he vies for his eighth term in office, AP reported.

Longtime secretary of state Galvin, 71, faced a primary challenge from Tanisha Sullivan, 48, a lawyer and president of the Boston branch of the NAACP. Sullivan has never held political office. The election signified whether Massachusetts Democrats wanted an established candidate — or a break from tradition.

Galvin garnered 72% of the vote, with 54% of the vote reported. Sullivan, with 28%, conceded shortly after.

“It’s a testament to the importance that voters see in elections administration,” Galvin said in a phone interview with The Boston Globe Tuesday night. “It’s also a challenge for the future. I have to make this term better than all the others, and I intend to. There’s so much more at stake.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPMbj_0hklQHxA00

The Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth is the state’s top election official and is also responsible for state documents such as census counts, deeds, business registration, and historical and public records. The position is viewed as primarily administrative in nature, but this election has prompted conversation about if and how the office should evolve.

Sullivan’s campaign primarily focused on using the position’s power to fight for social issues, while Galvin’s centered around his years of experience in facilitating elections. That very experience has been a major selling point for Galvin — a recent poll cited by The Boston Globe showed that Galvin has 66 percent name recognition among Massachusetts voters, and garnered over $2 million for his campaign.

Sullivan worked off substantially smaller resources — she had just over $160,000 at the start of August, according to the Globe — but her message as a civil rights leader resonated with progressive voters. Sullivan gained the support of the Massachusetts Democratic Party at the state convention in June, as well as endorsements from politicians like Rep. Ayanna Presley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3hzz_0hklQHxA00
Boston, MA 08/21/22 Tanisha Sullivan, candidate for secretary of the commonwealth, stops by the cookout for Boston Union Trade Sisters (B.U.T.S.), on Castle Island. – Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“Our campaign may be ending today, but our work to protect our democracy — to strengthen our communities — continues,” Sullivan said in a concession statement to Boston.com. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to share our vision, and while we came up short this evening, we stood tall on issues that matter. Together, we helped voters understand this office and showed what is possible with proactive leadership in this office, and our work continues.”

The candidates sparred in two fiery debates, with Galvin criticizing Sullivan’s lack of experience while Sullivan attacked Galvin on his record as secretary.

Notably, Sullivan criticized Galvin’s stance on reproductive rights, calling him “anti-abortion” in an Aug. 8 debate. Galvin denied these accusations, pointing to reproductive rights legislation he signed into law in response.

Galvin is set to face unopposed Republican Rayla Campbell, who has made history as the first Black woman to make Massachusetts’ statewide ballot as a candidate for secretary of state.

Comments / 5

Related
Boston

‘Trumpism.’ ‘Radical.’: Rhetoric ramps up in Mass. governor’s race. But one issue is driving both campaigns.

It's open season in the open governor's race, but despite the attacks, there's one issue both Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are zeroing in on: affordability. As they elect their next governor this November, Massachusetts voters have a choice between a candidate on the left pushing “radical” legislation or one who will open the door to “Trumpism” in state government.
Boston

Live blog: Updates on the 2022 Mass. elections

Updates on the races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and state auditor, as well as the ballot questions. Massachusetts voters will weigh in on several open statewide races this year at the ballot box on Nov. 8, 2022. Bookmark this page for regular updates on several...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston

‘That’s not what Massachusetts is all about:’ With governor’s race set, Maura Healey fires shots at Trump-backed Geoff Diehl

"I don't know about you, but I am tired of the anger, the vitriol, the division. That's not who we are." Maura Healey drew a stark line between her and her Republican opponent soon after clinching the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday night, vowing that her competitor this November will “bring Trumpism to Massachusetts.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Secretary Of State#Politics State#Election State#Democratic#The Boston Globe#Commonwealth
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Boston

Steeper winter heating bills loom, with less federal aid

National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association projects that heating costs will rise 12.3% this year — even faster than overall inflation. Last winter, Michael Jandro and Jillian Park could have faced heating costs that rivaled the $806 monthly mortgage payment on their Maine farmhouse. The couple heat their 135-year-old...
MAINE STATE
Boston

Epidemiologist Michael Mina: ‘COVID is NOT over’

"It doesn’t mean things are remotely close to OK nor that it’s close to a time to move on." In many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic feels like it’s improving — kids are headed back to school without a universal masking requirement from the state, and the FDA approved boosters that target the current most common omicron strain — but epidemiologist Dr. Michael Mina wants to clarify that were are not on a “COVID-19 off-ramp.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy