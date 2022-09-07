A bullet pierced the window of Nicole Ogburn's fourth grade classroom on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. She told her students to dive to the ground. They all escaped through that window and later learned the same devastating news the rest of the country would learn. A gunman had killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Now a new school year is beginning, and last week we visited Nicole Ogburn at the newly repurposed school that will take on some former Robb students. The school has a new name that was written across the front of her bright teal shirt.

