Ulster County, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Give That Dog a Bone! Ulster County K9 Heads to Retirement Life

Congratulations are in order for one Ulster County pup. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced this week that after 7 years of hard work, K-9 Farrell is set to retire. K-9 Farrel started with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office back in 2015 after graduating from K-9 school where he was certified "by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in patrol and narcotics detection" according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. Since 2015, K-9 Farrell has served alongside his handler, Deputy James Slinsky.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes

We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes. Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, there is even a National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually in September.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Enjoy a Cider Tasting with a View at Innisfree Garden in Millbrook, NY

Nothing says fall in the Hudson Valley like sipping on cider, with an absolutely gorgeous view. Innisfree Garden might be the most beautiful hidden gem in the Hudson Valley. Created by Walter Beck and Marion Burt Beck, who was an avid gardener, back in the 1920s. According to Innisfree's website, while working on Innisfree Walter became inspired by "8th-century Chinese poet, painter and garden maker Wang Wei. "
MILLBROOK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley

A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home

A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home. On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.
SAUGERTIES, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests

No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County

There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Help: Autistic Hudson Valley Man With Limited Verbal Skills Is Missing

Police are asking for help in finding a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills." It's believed the man left his home and went into the woods. The Hyde Park Police Department is asking for help with locating Christopher A. Imperatore, a missing person who was last seen on August 27 in Dutchess County. On Tuesday, the Town of Hyde Park issued a press release in hopes the public can help find the missing man.
HYDE PARK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9

Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

