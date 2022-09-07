Read full article on original website
Give That Dog a Bone! Ulster County K9 Heads to Retirement Life
Congratulations are in order for one Ulster County pup. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced this week that after 7 years of hard work, K-9 Farrell is set to retire. K-9 Farrel started with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office back in 2015 after graduating from K-9 school where he was certified "by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in patrol and narcotics detection" according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. Since 2015, K-9 Farrell has served alongside his handler, Deputy James Slinsky.
Orange County NY Starts Hotline for People Needing Food and Help
Over the last few years, there have been more and more people realizing that they need just a little bit of help. What does it mean to need help? Well, there are probably as many definitions of that word as there are people that need it. Orange County, New York...
Photos: Tanker With 8,000 Gallons of Tar Crashes In Hudson Valley
A tanker trailer filled with 8,000 gallons of tar overturned in the Hudson Valley. Police are trying to determine what happened. On Thursday, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office confirmed a semi-truck with a tanker trailer was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Esopus. Tanker...
7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes
We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes. Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, there is even a National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually in September.
New York State Police Trooper Injured In Hit-&-Run In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper was hit outside of his vehicle in a hit-and-run in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police confirmed a trooper was injured in Westchester County, New York in a hit-and-run. State Police Investigating Personal Injury Hit-and-run Crash involving a State Trooper on I-95, Westchester County,...
Enjoy a Cider Tasting with a View at Innisfree Garden in Millbrook, NY
Nothing says fall in the Hudson Valley like sipping on cider, with an absolutely gorgeous view. Innisfree Garden might be the most beautiful hidden gem in the Hudson Valley. Created by Walter Beck and Marion Burt Beck, who was an avid gardener, back in the 1920s. According to Innisfree's website, while working on Innisfree Walter became inspired by "8th-century Chinese poet, painter and garden maker Wang Wei. "
PD: Suicidal New York Man Killed Woman In Hudson Valley
A man who was pulled from jumping off a local bridge is accused of murdering a Hudson Valley woman. On September 1, 2022, around 7:40 a.m., the Ulster Police Department, along with the New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a suicidal man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley
A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.
Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home. On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.
4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests
No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County
There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
Long Island Man Drowns in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A Long Island man lost his life while vacationing with his family in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, New York State Police released more information about the man who drowned in the Delaware River over the weekend. This marked the second drowning in the river in one week. Drowning on...
Mysterious Cave and Rock Formation Found on Hudson Valley Hike
A short hike will lead you to one of the most fascinating sights in the Hudson Valley. This weekend our family met up with some friends for a hike in the eastern part of Dutchess County. We've heard the legend of Stone Church but had never visited, so Labor Day weekend seemed like the perfect time to check it out.
State of emergency declared after polio found in Suffolk County wastewater
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday issued an executive order declaring a state disaster emergency amid “evidence of circulating” polio, the state Department of Health said.
8 Dutchess County, NY Apple Orchards to Visit Fall, 2022
My girlfriend lives in the Capital Region, a little north of where I used to live. I keep telling her that she'll have to come down to the Hudson Valley for all the fall festivities we have to offer. I even told her once SNL makes fun of your region and its apple picking, you know that you got something worthwhile.
Hudson Valley Driver Trying To Pass Cars Causes Fatal Crash
One driver is dead because another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
PD: Hudson Valley Man Illegally Stayed at Howard Johnson
An upper Hudson Valley man is accused of illegally staying at a popular hotel in the region. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Saugerties Police Department responded to the Howard Johnsons hotel located on Route 32 in Saugerties, New York for an unwanted individual complaint. Catskill, New York Man Found Staying...
Help: Autistic Hudson Valley Man With Limited Verbal Skills Is Missing
Police are asking for help in finding a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills." It's believed the man left his home and went into the woods. The Hyde Park Police Department is asking for help with locating Christopher A. Imperatore, a missing person who was last seen on August 27 in Dutchess County. On Tuesday, the Town of Hyde Park issued a press release in hopes the public can help find the missing man.
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9
Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
