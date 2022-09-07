ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Here's the reported current framework of NBA in-season tournament

More details have emerged regarding an NBA in-season tournament that could debut as early as the 2023-24 campaign. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Friday that the current framework of the tournament that's being discussed would have "cup games" scheduled through November. Following the cup games, the top eight teams would then advance to a single-elimination round, while the rest of the league continues on with regular-season play.
LOOK: 'NBA 2K23' features incredible Michael Jordan mural

Thursday marked the release of "NBA 2K23," and the video game is filled with Michael Jordan connections. For starters, Jordan graces the cover of the "Michael Jordan Edition" and "Championship Edition." Once gamers start playing "NBA 2K23," they have the ability to relive 15 iconic MJ moments, too. And that's...
NBA 2K23 players can relive these 15 iconic MJ moments

Whether you’re a basketball enthusiast, Chicago Bulls fan, or simply enjoyed “The Last Dance,” NBA 2K23 has something for you. The newest edition of the popular video game, which hits shelves Friday, Sept. 9, features a fresh spin on an old game mode. Originally debuted in 2K11, the “Jordan Challenge" will return this year, allowing users to play out 15 iconic moments from Michael Jordan’s basketball career themselves.
Cubs brace for significant rule changes — good and bad

With Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski at the plate in the second inning Friday, the Cubs deployed this defensive alignment:. Seeing shortstop Nico Hoerner standing that deep in the outfield grass is nothing new. The Cubs regularly position him there against left-handed hitters. Get a good look at it over the...
CHICAGO, IL
White Sox Farm Report: September 7, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 7, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
White Sox pursue third straight win over lowly A's

Having scored early and often one night, then late and just enough the next, the Chicago White Sox go for a hat trick Saturday afternoon when they continue their four-game series against the host Oakland Athletics. While the A's haven't had many fans in the stands, the visiting White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
Ranking NFL teams' popularity across the US

Now that the NFL season has arrived, the battle between teams – and their fans – is ready to reignite. Franchises with the biggest fanbases aren’t always the best, and some organizations in smaller markets have a greater reach than their state lines. So, which team has the largest group of supporters?
Do you have to wear a mouthguard in the NFL?

One of the most overlooked parts of all athletics has to be safety. Safety precautions are one of the most crucial parts of competing, whether it be the shin guards on MLS players or the elbow pads on NFL athletes. Measures to ensure security are integral to competitive athletes’ commitment to a sport.
Diekman, Hendriks nominated for Roberto Clemente award

Major League Baseball's Roberto Clemente award is given to a player who displays excellent sportsmanship, philanthropy and community involvement on and off the field. Each MLB team nominates one player from their club to be considered for the award. The White Sox chose closer Liam Hendriks to represent the White...
CHICAGO, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

