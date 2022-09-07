ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder Explains Why the Ethereum Price ‘Has to Rise’ After the Merge

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, a well-known cryptocurrency enthusiast and trader, has recently discussed Ethereum’s move to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm through its Merge upgrade and its implications for traders. During an interview with Bankless, Hayes confirmed that he was long on Ethereum ahead of the upgrade, as Ethereum’s...
Don’t Fade Fast and Efficient Solana DEXs Powered by Kamino Finance

Kamino Finance has begun playing a major role in attracting liquidity to Solana’s decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The project has launched to reduce the friction between liquidity providers (LPs) and the most up-to-date technology powering next-generation DEXs, the concentrated liquidity market maker (CLMM). Kamino provides automated solutions for liquidity providers...
$ETH: How Google Is Showing Respect for Ethereum’s Merge Upgrade

On Friday (September 9), the “Ethereum London” community explained in a succinct way what Google is going to show respect for the highly impressive engineering behind Ethereum’s Merge upgrade. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which according to Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin is expected to...
CZ Explains Says Binance Has No Connection to the Chinese Government

The chief executive officer of leading crypto exchange Binance has once again pushed back on the notion that his company is affiliated with China. In a recent blog post, Binance Co-Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (better known as “CZ”) likened attempts to associate the exchange with China and the Chinese government to attacks on the company’s reputation.
Top Crypto Analyst Points to ‘Good Opportunities’ in DeFi Tokens $AAVE and $COMP

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has highlighted potential trading opportunities for the native tokens of two decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, Aave and Compound, as both of these have managed to hold their positions throughout the bear market. According to the pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa, who shared his thoughts...
