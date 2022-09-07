Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder Explains Why the Ethereum Price ‘Has to Rise’ After the Merge
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, a well-known cryptocurrency enthusiast and trader, has recently discussed Ethereum’s move to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm through its Merge upgrade and its implications for traders. During an interview with Bankless, Hayes confirmed that he was long on Ethereum ahead of the upgrade, as Ethereum’s...
cryptoglobe.com
$BNB Price Surges as Blockchain Embraces Technology to Make Transactions Cheaper and Faster
The native asset of the Binance-backed BNB Chain, $BNB, has seen its price surge up to 6% over the last 24-hour period after the blockchain network announced it’s embracing zero-knowledge (ZK) rollups, which can speed up transaction times and reduce fees. According to CryptoCompare and TradingView data, BNB is...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Surges Above Psychologically Important $20K Level Thanks to Drop in Dollar
On Friday (September 9), the $BTC price went above the $20,000 thanks to a drop in the U.S. Dollar index (DXY), which tends to be inversely correlated with risk assets such as stocks and crypto. According to data by TradingView, on crypto exchange Bitstamp, around 4:00 a.m. UTC on September...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: deVere Group CEO Says Bitcoin ‘Whale Watching’ Is Telling Him to Buy the Dip
In a recent blog post, deVere Group CEO Nigel Green commented on Bitcoin’s price action, and why he views the current dip in the price of Bitcoin as a “key buying opportunity.”. His comments were made on a blog post published on Wednesday (September 7), which is when...
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptoglobe.com
Don’t Fade Fast and Efficient Solana DEXs Powered by Kamino Finance
Kamino Finance has begun playing a major role in attracting liquidity to Solana’s decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The project has launched to reduce the friction between liquidity providers (LPs) and the most up-to-date technology powering next-generation DEXs, the concentrated liquidity market maker (CLMM). Kamino provides automated solutions for liquidity providers...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find: What Is...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Becomes a Top Holding for $BNB Whales as Vasil Hard Fork Approaches
Cardano ($ADA) has regained its position as one of the top 10 holdings of whales on the BNB Chain (which was formerly known as the Binance Smart Chain) as investors are betting on the cryptocurrency ahead of its highly anticipated Vasil hard fork. According to a tweet shared by whale...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: How Google Is Showing Respect for Ethereum’s Merge Upgrade
On Friday (September 9), the “Ethereum London” community explained in a succinct way what Google is going to show respect for the highly impressive engineering behind Ethereum’s Merge upgrade. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which according to Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin is expected to...
cryptoglobe.com
CZ Explains Says Binance Has No Connection to the Chinese Government
The chief executive officer of leading crypto exchange Binance has once again pushed back on the notion that his company is affiliated with China. In a recent blog post, Binance Co-Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (better known as “CZ”) likened attempts to associate the exchange with China and the Chinese government to attacks on the company’s reputation.
cryptoglobe.com
Top Crypto Analyst Points to ‘Good Opportunities’ in DeFi Tokens $AAVE and $COMP
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has highlighted potential trading opportunities for the native tokens of two decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, Aave and Compound, as both of these have managed to hold their positions throughout the bear market. According to the pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa, who shared his thoughts...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Crypto Analyst Who Predicted May 2021 Market Crash: ‘Now Is the Time to Buy’ Bitcoin
A popular cryptocurrency analyst who predicted May 2021’s Bitcoin ($BTC) market crash has suggested that based on a little-known model, “now is the time to buy” the flagship cryptocurrency, and not to sell it. In a series of tweets, the pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Whale Moves 3.37 Trillion Token Stash
A mysterious Shiba Inu ($SHIB) whale has moved its 3.37 trillion token stash in a large transaction that has caught the attention of the SHIBArmy for its size. It isn’t known what entity is behind the transaction. Analysis from the Ethereum blockchain’s data shows that the 3.37 trillion $SHIB...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Cardano Founder Says White House Report Suggests Bitcoin Could be Banned in U.S.
On Friday (September 9), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of IOG, the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, explained why a recently released White House report paints a worrying picture for Bitcoin in the U.S. It all started on March 9, when President Joe Biden signed the Executive Order...
GO in the Know: Safest Places To Retire Outside the US, Dollar Tree’s Best Fall Items & Top Financial Advice of the Week
We can all use a little help with financial planning from time to time, so take a break between football games on this lovely Sunday and get some money advice from those in the know. The Big Lead:...
Why I Gave Up on Buying a New Car in Today's Market
Buying a new car has always been a chore, but it's even worse right now.
Comments / 0