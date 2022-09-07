Read full article on original website
cw14online.com
Week 4: Bay Port, Kimberly, Neenah, FVL and Wrightstown post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 of the high school football season was Friday and 10 local games were covered by FOX 11, including the Game Time Game of the Week between Bay Port and Pulaski. Here are the scores:. #1 Bay Port23, #7 Pulaski 7: Bay Port's defense too...
whby.com
Fond du Lac High School getting new football field and track complex
FOND DU LAC, Wis–Fond du Lac High School is getting a new football field and track. The school board approves five-point-three million dollars to construct a artificial turf field on the high school campus. The money will come from the district’s general fund in next year’s budget.
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family. Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants. Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
wtaq.com
First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
wearegreenbay.com
100 bands at over 20 bars, All Bands on Deck this weekend in Green Bay
(WFRV) – They are just one of the over 100 bands performing live at over 20 bars. Best friends Avi Hale and Ron Hall make up the duo Hale & Hall and they visited Local 5 Live along with Tarl Knight, Director from the Shipyard District with a preview of their music plus details on where you can see them as part of the All Bands on Deck festival happening next weekend in downtown Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
The Pack is back! What’s new at the Pro Shop
(WFRV) – It’s not Packers season until we hear from the team’s number one cheerleader. Lisa from the Pro Shop is back with what’s new at the Pro Shop!. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
seehafernews.com
Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed
The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
Fondue fest draws crowds to downtown Fond du Lac
Fondue Fest, downtown Fond du Lac's biggest event of the year, drew thousands to the city's downtown to enjoy live music, kids' activities, local vendors and, of course, fondue.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Oconto County resort offers fairy tale setting
MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property that makes you feel as if you’re in a 15th century fairy tale. It’s all thanks to one man’s creative vision and incredibly hard work that began 100 years ago. This week in Small...
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested after carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. At about 11:39 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the scene at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. Police say a nurse was leaving...
cw14online.com
Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo highlights latest in industry
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK)-- The Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo is returning to Ashwaubenon for the first time since 2010. This will be the biggest event the new Resch Expo has ever held. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning in Ashwaubenon to check out the event. Thousands of people...
WSAW
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North
A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Carjacking Victim Suffered Serious Injuries, Suspect Appears in Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary’s hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and...
2 semi-trucks collide, both drivers dead; 1-43 reopens near Belgium
Two people are dead after a fiery crash between two semi-trucks, which shut down I-43 in both directions near Belgium in Ozaukee County on Thursday. The lanes finally reopened early Friday morning.
