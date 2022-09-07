ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family. Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants. Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
OSHKOSH, WI
Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

100 bands at over 20 bars, All Bands on Deck this weekend in Green Bay

(WFRV) – They are just one of the over 100 bands performing live at over 20 bars. Best friends Avi Hale and Ron Hall make up the duo Hale & Hall and they visited Local 5 Live along with Tarl Knight, Director from the Shipyard District with a preview of their music plus details on where you can see them as part of the All Bands on Deck festival happening next weekend in downtown Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Pack is back! What’s new at the Pro Shop

(WFRV) – It’s not Packers season until we hear from the team’s number one cheerleader. Lisa from the Pro Shop is back with what’s new at the Pro Shop!. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed

The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested after carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. At about 11:39 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the scene at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. Police say a nurse was leaving...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North

A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
MANITOWOC, WI

